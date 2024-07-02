The First Descendant is a new third-person looter shooter from Nexon that boasts impressive visuals from the characters to the environment—so it’d make complete sense if you’d want to turn subtitles off for full immersion.

There’s a lot of dialogue in The First Descendant that you might need to pay attention to, whether it’s important details being shared by characters about the mission at hand or some background info around the lore of the game. There are, however, some players who think the subtitles are distracting and simply hinder their gameplay experience.

If you want to have a clear experience while slaying some monsters, here is how to turn subtitles off in The First Descendant.

Can you turn off subtitles in The First Descendant?

Listen closely. Image via Nexon

At this time, there isn’t a setting where you can turn off subtitles in The First Descendant. As a result, you’ll have to keep all of the dialogue on the screen moving forward, which could be a bit of a nuisance if you’re trying to keep the screen clear of any distractions.

The subtitles are, however, very important for the game since you’ll be given some crucial details that can help you take down a tough boss or traverse a confusing location. This dialogue can also be lost among the different sound effects and background music playing as you fight through all the missions and collect all the achievements, so having the subtitles on-screen is good to keep things on track.

It’s unknown if Nexon will be adding an option to turn off subtitles, but it’s a relatively basic feature that could be placed in the game if more players ask for it in the coming months.

