How to remove parts and mount enemies in The First Descendant

As you face off against monsters and bosses in The First Descendant, there are many ways to take them out with your friends—including jumping up, mounting them, and breaking off body parts to deal damage.

Recommended Videos

Right from the start of the game, you’re introduced to a massive Grave Walker that you must defeat by yourself. It might seem like an arduous task, but you’re also introduced to a new mechanic where you can jump onto an injured colossus and remove the part you’ve heavily damaged. It does take a bit of effort, but it’s a great way to ensure victory against a tough boss.

For the daring, here is how to mount enemies and remove parts from enemies in The First Descendant.

Mounting enemies and removing parts in The First Descendant

Aim for their weak spots. Image via Nexon Games

When fighting against enemies like a colossus, there will be specific parts on their body that are glowing blue. These are body parts that you can focus your damage on so that they turn yellow instead. Once a body part starts to glow yellow, you can use your grappling hook to mount the enemy.

While mounted, you’ll need to hold down the corresponding key or button to stay attached to the enemy while it tries to shake you off. After a short period of time, you can mash the other corresponding key to tear off the body part from the foe. This deals a ton of damage and is a really fun way to stay active as you fight in a raid.

You can, however, continue to shoot the yellow body part until it explodes, which also breaks off the part from the boss’ body.

