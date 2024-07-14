How to get and use the HP Collector module in The First Descendant

Modules are your bread and butter in The First Descendant, granting some of the most potent and powerful effects available to your Descendant. The HP Collector is one such module, granting a lifesteal-like effect critical for those maxing HP.

Here’s how to get the HP Collector module in The First Descendant.

How to unlock the HP Collector module in The First Descendant

Head to Vespers and spam this mission.

There are several different acquisition methods for the HP Collector module in The First Descendant, but the easiest and fastest way is from the Frontline Base Battlefield Mission on Vespers (Normal). You’ll unlock Vespers pretty early on by sticking to the main story.

The mission can be found to the east of the Lumber Yard and takes about two to three minutes to finish. It’s got quite a low drop rate at just two percent, unfortunately, so be prepared to run this mission a few times to get your hands on this module. Other activities that also can drop the HP Collector module include:

Other mission monsters on Vespers.

Intercept Battle (Hard): Obstructer

Agna Desert Void Fusion Reactors.

Other mission monsters on Agna Desert.

What does the HP Collector module do in The First Descendant?

It’s a pretty effective module. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The HP Collector module is an Ultimate-grade module that has a simple effect: When killing a target, you’ll immediately recover nine percent of your max HP. The cooldown of the effect is set at 11 seconds, but further enhancements can increase the amount healed or reduce the cooldown of the activation.

It’s a potent module to add to your Descendant, especially if your focus is less on shields and more on maxing your HP like for Ajax or Kyle. “Lifesteal” effects are incredibly powerful in The First Descendant, so it’s definitely a great idea to fit in an HP Collector module if you can afford it.

