How to get Acrobat External Component set in The First Descendant

In The First Descendant’s endgame, you need to make the most out of every piece of gear, including External Components. There are multiple sets of Components you can farm, and Acrobat is one of the more accessible options.

The Acrobat External Component set is a rare set in The First Descendant. The two-piece set increases Skill Power and Firearm ATK, and the four-piece set increases Skill Critical Hit Rate and Firearm Critical Hit Rate.

It’s a solid all-around set you can use on multiple Descendants, like Viessa, Valby, and Bunny, so here’s how you can get the Acrobat External Components in The First Descendant.

How to farm Acrobat External Components in The First Descendant

Every External Component set has four pieces: Auxiliary Power, Sensor, Memory, and Processor. Luckily, most pieces from the same set drop from the same activities, so it shouldn’t be too hard to get them all.

Here are all the missions that crop Acrobat External Components in The First Descendant:

Void Intercept Battle: Hanged Man (Normal) (everything except for the Acrobat Processor)

(Normal) (everything except for the Acrobat Processor) Command Relay battlefield mission in the Frozen Valley in Fortress (Hard)

battlefield mission in the in Fortress (Hard) Central Control Unit mission in the Convertor Facility in Fortress (Hard)

mission in the in Fortress (Hard) Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Frozen Valley in Fortress (Hard)

void mission in the in Fortress (Hard) Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Fallen Ark in Fortress (Hard)

void mission in the in Fortress (Hard) Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Defense Line in Fortress (Hard)

void mission in the in Fortress (Hard) Vulgus Strategic Outpost zone recon mission in the Defense Line in Fortress (Hard)

zone recon mission in the in Fortress (Hard) Heart of the Fortress Calling of the Descendant mission in the Defense Line in Fortress (Hard)

Calling of the Descendant mission in the in Fortress (Hard) Quarantine Zone Calling of the Descendant mission in the Fallen Ark in Fortress (Hard)

Keep in mind that External Components are all monster drops, which means it’s all down to luck for you to get the piece you need.

