Image Credit: Bethesda
Fortress landscape in The First Descendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get Acrobat External Component set in The First Descendant

Pack your warm clothes.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 10:09 am

In The First Descendant’s endgame, you need to make the most out of every piece of gear, including External Components. There are multiple sets of Components you can farm, and Acrobat is one of the more accessible options.

The Acrobat External Component set is a rare set in The First Descendant. The two-piece set increases Skill Power and Firearm ATK, and the four-piece set increases Skill Critical Hit Rate and Firearm Critical Hit Rate.

It’s a solid all-around set you can use on multiple Descendants, like Viessa, Valby, and Bunny, so here’s how you can get the Acrobat External Components in The First Descendant.

How to farm Acrobat External Components in The First Descendant

There are four pieces of the Acrobat External Component set. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every External Component set has four pieces: Auxiliary Power, Sensor, Memory, and Processor. Luckily, most pieces from the same set drop from the same activities, so it shouldn’t be too hard to get them all.

Here are all the missions that crop Acrobat External Components in The First Descendant:

  • Void Intercept Battle: Hanged Man (Normal) (everything except for the Acrobat Processor)
  • Command Relay battlefield mission in the Frozen Valley in Fortress (Hard)
  • Central Control Unit mission in the Convertor Facility in Fortress (Hard)
  • Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Frozen Valley in Fortress (Hard)
  • Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Fallen Ark in Fortress (Hard)
  • Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Defense Line in Fortress (Hard)
  • Vulgus Strategic Outpost zone recon mission in the Defense Line in Fortress (Hard)
  • Heart of the Fortress Calling of the Descendant mission in the Defense Line in Fortress (Hard)
  • Quarantine Zone Calling of the Descendant mission in the Fallen Ark in Fortress (Hard)

Keep in mind that External Components are all monster drops, which means it’s all down to luck for you to get the piece you need.

Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.