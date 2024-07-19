Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm Tier List
Image Credit: Bethesda
How to farm Advanced Neural Circuits in The First Descendant

You'll always need more.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 04:13 am

The First Descendant has plenty of materials to gather that are required for valuable resources, and few are as crucial as Advanced Neural Circuits. We’ve got a breakdown of how to farm them.

Advanced Neural Circuits are one of the materials required to craft Crystallization Catalysts in The First Descendant, effectively allowing you to prestige your Descendants and any weapons, with the item being highly valuable in the endgame.

Therefore, it’s wise to have a decent chunk of Advanced Neural Circuits stored away for safekeeping. We’ll direct you to the best farming area we’ve found.

How to get Advanced Neural Circuits in The First Descendant

The access info screen for Advanced Neural Circuits in The First Descendant.
Farm away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Advanced Neural Circuits in The First Descendant are obtained from defeating mission monsters in White-Nite Gulch on normal difficulty. If you want to farm for Advanced Neural Circuits, repeatedly complete missions in this area.

A full list of missions in White-Night Gulch providing Advanced Neural Circuits as a reward from mission monsters can be found below:

  • Triumphal Arch
  • Border Line of Truth
  • Cave Rally Point
  • Forgotten Comms Device
  • Deployment Area of the Order’s Forces
  • Order’s Veil
  • Order’s Occupied Facility
  • Order Supply Warehouse
  • Fortress Outskirts
  • Fortress Courtyard
  • Fortress Control Facility
  • Upper Hatchery
  • Lower Hatchery

The best area in White-Nite Gulch to farm for Advanced Neural Circuits is the Observatory, as all four missions in this area provide the drop for defeating a mission monster.

While other areas also match the Observatory for the number of available missions, not all of them provide Advanced Neural Circuits, and accidentally completing the wrong mission wastes valuable time in your farming run.

