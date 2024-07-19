How to farm Advanced Neural Circuits in The First Descendant

The First Descendant has plenty of materials to gather that are required for valuable resources, and few are as crucial as Advanced Neural Circuits. We’ve got a breakdown of how to farm them.

Advanced Neural Circuits are one of the materials required to craft Crystallization Catalysts in The First Descendant, effectively allowing you to prestige your Descendants and any weapons, with the item being highly valuable in the endgame.

Therefore, it’s wise to have a decent chunk of Advanced Neural Circuits stored away for safekeeping. We’ll direct you to the best farming area we’ve found.

How to get Advanced Neural Circuits in The First Descendant

Farm away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Advanced Neural Circuits in The First Descendant are obtained from defeating mission monsters in White-Nite Gulch on normal difficulty. If you want to farm for Advanced Neural Circuits, repeatedly complete missions in this area.

A full list of missions in White-Night Gulch providing Advanced Neural Circuits as a reward from mission monsters can be found below:

Triumphal Arch

Border Line of Truth

Cave Rally Point

Forgotten Comms Device

Deployment Area of the Order’s Forces

Order’s Veil

Order’s Occupied Facility

Order Supply Warehouse

Fortress Outskirts

Fortress Courtyard

Fortress Control Facility

Upper Hatchery

Lower Hatchery

The best area in White-Nite Gulch to farm for Advanced Neural Circuits is the Observatory, as all four missions in this area provide the drop for defeating a mission monster.

While other areas also match the Observatory for the number of available missions, not all of them provide Advanced Neural Circuits, and accidentally completing the wrong mission wastes valuable time in your farming run.

