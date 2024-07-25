The First Descendant has plenty of cosmetics for you to show off your style. If you want something truly special, though, the game has Evolved Skins that upgrade as you play the game. Here’s everything you need to know about evolving skins in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

What are Evolved Skins in The First Descendant?

A skeleton Bunny is certainly something new. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Evolved Skins are a separate category of cosmetics in The First Descendant that you can find in the Event Skin tab of the Shop. They are some of the most expensive cosmetics in the game and come in multiple styles.

Currently, there’s only one Evolved Skin in The First Descendant, the Bunny‘s Speedy Awakened One Set, available for 1,900 Caliber. It features a body and a head skin in three styles, but not all are available from the start.

How to evolve skins in The First Descendant

More running around as Bunny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To evolve skins and unlock new styles in The First Descendant, you must complete the skin’s objectives. Open the customization menu and equip the evolving skin. Under the character, there’s an Evolution Info menu where you can preview all the skin styles and see the related objectives.

For Bunny’s Speedy Awakened One skin, you have to defeat enemies using Bunny’s skills. The second stage requires 50,000 skill kills, and the third likely needs even more. Keep in mind that each skin part has an individual objective counter, and you have to wear the skins for progress to count.

Even if the first stage of Bunny’s helmet doesn’t look that good, the only way to evolve it is by wearing it until you complete the objective.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy