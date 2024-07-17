Does The First Descendant have mod support?

For the most part, The First Descendant runs and plays well on both PC and consoles. If you’re a PC player, you may want to open up the game’s files and install a few mods to make your experience more enjoyable.

Here’s everything we know about The First Descendant having mod support.

Is there mod support in The First Descendant?

Sorry, no mods allowed, only Modules. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, The First Descendant doesn’t have mod support. In fact, the developer is strongly against anything running in the background that might affect the gameplay.

More importantly, the game uses Easy Anti-Cheat, notorious for flagging anything it deems suspicious, no matter how harmless.

The game even has a really annoying built-in security feature that will disconnect you from the game if your framerate drops significantly. This is because the game assumes you are trying to manipulate the server and will kick you out as a preventative measure. This is currently a huge problem for Steam Deck and low-end PC players who get disconnected after a game freeze.

For all of these reasons, it’s no wonder The First Descendant doesn’t have mod support.

Will The First Descendant ever get mod support?

It’s unlikely The First Descendant will ever get mod support. While things could change, if we look at the publisher’s other online titles, it’s not exactly known for allowing players to modify the game.

Unfortunately, it seems the only way you’ll be able to customize stuff in The First Descendant will be directly from within the game if the developers allow it.

