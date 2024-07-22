All Weapon Modules in The First Descendant

Creating the perfect build in The First Descendant is a long journey and one that requires pure dedication as there’s so many Weapon Modules.
There are over 500 Weapon Modules in The First Descendant. Many modules repeat themselves as they appear across multiple ammo types, but with the opportunity to enhance, combine, or dismantle, there’s a lot of experimentation to be had with your Descendant build. Here are all Weapon Modules you can get in TFD.
The First Descendant: Full Weapon Module list
Normal Weapon Modules
|Weapon Module
|What it does
|Where to get it
|Impact Round Charge Improvement
|When acquiring dropped Impact Rounds, change to one High-Power Round for every 25 rounds.
|Fortress
|Special Round Charge Improvement
|When acquiring dropped Special Rounds, change to one High-Power Round for every 120 rounds.
|Echo Swamp
|General Round Charge Improvement
|When acquiring dropped General Rounds, change to one High-Power Round for every 20 rounds.
|White-night Gulch
Kingston
|Weak Point Sight
|Plus nine percent Weak Point Damage.
|Kingston
Hagios
White-night Gulch
|Colon Special Forces
|Plus five percent Movement Speed while aiming.
|Agna Desert
|Better Concentration
|Plus nine percent firearm Critical Hit Damage.
|Sterile Land
Agna Desert
|Expand Weapon Charge
|Plus 12 percent rounds per mag.
|Sterile Land
Echo Swamp
|Shell UP
|Plus 33 percent shell capacity.
|Kingston
Hagios
|Recycling Genius
|Plus eight percent Reload Time Modifier.
|Sterile Land
|Better Weapon Weight
|Plus six percent weapon change speed.
|Vespers
|Chill Enhancement
|Adds Chill ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK.
|White-night Gulch
Kingston
|Hawk-Eye
|Plus 11 percent accuracy.
|Sterile Land
|Better Insight
|Plus eight percent firearm critical hit rate.
|Sterile Land
Echo Swamp
|Expand High-Power Magazine
|Plus 13 percent max High-Power Rounds.
|Hagios
|Electric Enhancement
|Adds Electric ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK.
|White-night Gulch
Kingston
|Toxic Enhancement
|Adds Poison ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK.
|Kingston
Vespers
|Fire Enhancement
|Adds Fire ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK.
|Fortress
|Vibration Absorption
|Minus 11 percent Recoil.
|Sterile Land
Agna Desert
|Fire Rate UP
|Plus six percent Fire Rate.
|Kingston
Vespers
|Rifling Reinforcement
|Plus 12 percent Explosive ATK.
|Sterile Land
|Special Round Projectile Modification
|When acquiring dropped Special Rounds, change to one Impact Round for every 60 rounds.
|Hagios
|General Round Projectile Reinforcement
|When acquiring dropped General Rounds, change to one Impact Round for every 100 rounds.
|White-night Gulch
Kingston
|Superconductivity Charge
|Plus 10 percent Beam Rifle charging speed.
|Kingston
White-night Gulch
Tip
Go to Access Info (in the menu) and enter Module, Search for any Weapon Module. Click Access Info to see the specific missions that include the module in its Main Rewards list.
Rare Weapon Modules
|Module
|What it does
|Where to get it
|Toxic Gunbarrel
|Plus 23 percent Toxic ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Devourer
Echo Swamp
|Electric Gunbarrel
|Plus 23 percent Electric ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Executioner
Fortress
|Refrigerate Gunbarrel
|Plus 23 percent Chill ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate.
|Sterile Land
|Superheated Gunbarrel
|Plus 23 percent Fire ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
White-night Gulch
Kingston
|Poison Priority
|Plus 13 percent Toxic ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker
Hagios
|Electric Priority
|Plus 13 percent Electric ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate.
|Kingston
Intercept Battle: Executioner
|Chill Priority
|Plus 13 percent Chill ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Agna Desert
|Fire Priority
|Plus 13 percent Fire ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Vespers
|Hit Rate Insight
|Plus eight percent Accuracy and plus three percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Devourer
Agna Desert
|Hit Rate Focus
|Plus eight percent Accuracy and plus three percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker
White-night Gulch
Kingston
|Weak Point Aiming
|Plus eight percent Accuracy and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.
|Intercept Battle: Frost Walker
Fortress
|Deadeye
|Plus eight percent Accuracy and plus one percent Firearm ATK.
|Sterile Land
|Reload Insight
|Plus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Obstructer
Fortress
|Reload Focus
|Plus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Sterile Land
|Consume Magazines
|Plus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.
|Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Hagios
|Reload Expert
|Plus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus one percent Firearm ATK.
|Intercept Battle: Executioner
Fortress
|Insight Stabilizer
|Minus eight percent Recoil, but plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Executioner
Vespers
Hagios
|Concentration Stabilizer
|Minus eight percent Recoil, but plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Devourer
Echo Swamp
|Fixed Shot
|Minus eight percent Recoil, but plus two percent Weak Point Damage.
|Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
White-night Gulch
Kingston
|Stance Stabilizer
|Minus eight percent Recoil, but plus one percent Firearm ATK.
|Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Agna Desert
|Rapid Fire Insight
|Plus eight percent Fire Rate and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Sterile Land
|Fire Rate Concentration
|Plus eight percent Fire Rate and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Vespers
|Weak Point Quick Fire
|Plus eight percent Fire Rate and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.
|Intercept Battle: Frost Walker
White-night Gulch
Kingston
|Bullet Rain
|Plus eight percent Fire Rate and plus one percent Firearm ATK.
|Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Hagios
|Magazine Compulsive
|Plus 10 percent rounds per mag, but minus three percent Weak Point Damage.
|Kingston
|Insight Support Ammo
|Plus eight percent rounds per mag and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Frost Walker
Vespers
|Concentrate Support Ammo
|Plus eight percent rounds per mag and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Executioner
White-night Gulch
Kingston
|Maximize Weight Balance
|Plus eight percent rounds per mag and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.
|Sterile Land
|Weapon Tuning
|Plus eight percent rounds per mag and plus one percent Firearm ATK.
|Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Hagios
|Edging Shot
|Plus nine percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate, but minus four percent Firearm ATK.
|Intercept Battle: Obstructor
Hagios
|Insight Focus
|Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Damage.
|Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Agna Desert
White-night Gulch
|Adventurer
|Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.
|Intercept Battle: Devourer
Agna Desert
|Marksman
|Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus one percent Firearm ATK.
|Sterile Land
|Concentration Priority
|Plus eight percent Firearm Critical Damage and minus eight percent Reload Time Modifier.
|Intercept Battle: Executioner
White-night Gulch
Kingston
|Target Detection
|Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.
|Intercept Battle: Dead bride
Agna Desert
|Commando Marksmanship
|Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage and plus one percent Firearm ATK.
|Intercept Battle: Obstructor
Vespers
|Fatal Critical
|Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Sterile Land
|Weak Point Sight
|Plus 10 percent Weak Point Damage, but minus 10 percent Accuracy.
|Intercept Battle: Obstructor
Hagios
|Weak Point Detection
|Plus five percent Weak Point Damage and plus one percent Firearm ATK.
|Intercept Battle: Devourer
Echo Swamp
|Focus Fire
|Plus five percent Weak Point Damage and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage.
|Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Agna Desert
White-night Gulch
|Weak Point Insight
|Plus five percent Weak Point Damage and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Kingston
|Action and Reaction
|Plus 15 percent Explosive ATK and plus five percent Recoil.
|Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Vespers
Hagios
|Slow Art
|Plus 15 percent Explosive ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate.
|Sterile Land
|Anti-matter Round
|Plus eight percent Explosive ATK and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit.
|Intercept Battle: Executioner
Echo Swamp
|Pinpoint Shot
|Plus eight percent Explosive ATK and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.
|Intercept Battle: Frost Walker
Vespers
|Sharpshooter
|Plus eight percent Explosive ATK and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.
|Intercept Battle: Devourer
Hagios
|High-Power Rounds Compulsive
|Plus 15 percent Max High-Power Rounds, but minus five percent Movement Speed.
|Intercept Battle: Obstructor
Vespers
Tip:
Dissemble any duplicate mods you have for Kuiper Shards by talking to Silicon (in Albion).
Ultimate Weapon Modules
|Weapon Module
|What it does
|Where to get it
|Defence Master
|Plus 120 percent DEF for 10 seconds when defeating an enemy.
|Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker
Echo Swamp
Fortress
|Real-Life Fighter
|Minus 20 Accuracy. Upon successfully attacking Weak Point, Firearm ATK plus three percent for five seconds, but loses two stacks per failed Weak Point Attack.
|Sterile Land
|Lethal Finish
|When firing a firearm, ammo with an additional plus 20 percent Critical Hit Rate is fired. Module cooling is reduced by 10 seconds when defeating an enemy with enhanced bullets, however firearm’s base Weak Point Damage is fixed at 100 percent.
|Sterile Land
|Unstoppable Smasher
|Shell Capacity increased by 30 percent for five seconds at a eight percent chance when defeating an enemy.
|Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Vespers
White-night Gulch
|Strengthen First Shot
|Plus 100 percent Firearm ATK on first shot after reload.
|Sterile Land
|Special Sight
|Minus eight percent Movement Speed when aiming, but plus eight percent Weak Point Damage when aiming.
|Intercept Battle: Devourer
Echo Swamp
Hagios
|Descendant Roll
|Auto-reloads active weapon at a 50 percent chance when rolling.
|Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Agna Desert
Hagios
|Weak Point Expansion
|Weak Point Damage increase by 35 percent on Weak Point hit.
|Sterile Land
|Dopaminergic Activate
|Eight percent increase on Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus 10 percent Critical Hit Damage on Weak Point hit.
|Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Agna Desert
Hagios
|Auto-Reload
|Auto-reloads stored weapon when changing weapons.
|Kingston
Intercept Battle: Devourer
White-night Gulch
|Electric Conductor
|Plus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Electrocution.
|Intercept Battle: Executioner
Echo Swamp
|Toxic Conductor
|Plus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Poison.
|Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker
Echo Swamp
White-night Gulch
|Snowflake Conductor
|Plus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Frostbite.
|Sterile Land
|Fire Conductor
|Plus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Burn.
|Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Agna Desert
|Quick Freezer
|When defeating an enemy inflicted with Frostbite, inflicts Frostbite on other enemies within three metres of the target for 0.8 seconds.
|Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Vespers
Fortress
|Venom Injector
|When defeating an enemy inflicted with Posion, inflicts Poison on other enemies within three metres of the target for five seconds.
|Sterile Land
|Remote Generator
|When defeating an enemy inflicted with Electrocution, inflicts Electrocution on other enemies within three metres of the target for three seconds.
|Intercept Battle: Executioner
Agna Desert
White-night Gulch
|Heat Incinerator
|When defeating an enemy inflicted with Burn, inflicts Burn on other enemies within three metres of the target for five seconds.
|Sterile Land
|Mental Focus
|Minus 10 percent Fire Rate. When firing a firearm, plus 0.8 percent Firearm ATK for two seconds, removes effect when reloading or changing firearm.
|Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Vespers
Hagios
|Sharp Precision Shot
|Minus 20 percent Fire Rate. While pulling the trigger, plus four percent Fire Rate, minus five percent Recoil, and plus six percent Firearm AYK every 0.8 seconds.
|Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker
Vespers
White-night Gulch
|Payout
|When landing a Firearm Weak Point Attack, rounds aren’t consumed for three seconds.
|Intercept Battle: Devourer
Echo Swamp
White-night Gulch
|Hardline Suppression
|On Weak Point hit, plus 18 percent chance to Knockdown target.
|–
|Better Weapon Weight
|Weapon Change Speed plus 25 percent. When changing weapons, plus 32 percent DEF for five seconds.
|Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Agna Desert
White-night Gulch
|Frigid Burn
|Hitting an enemy three times in a row with a firearm attack from a distance of 25 metres or more deals 24 percent of Chill ATK as additional damage.
|Sterile Land
|Analysis Master
|On hit, enemy’s Firearm Critical Hit Resistance minus 25 percent for 10 seconds.
|Intercept Battle: Frost Walker
Echo Swamp
Hagios
|Spray and Pray
|When landing a Firearm Critical Hit, rounds aren’t consumed for three seconds.
|Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Vespers
White-night Gulch
|Brisk Walk
|On hit, Movement Speed plus 10 percent for five seconds.
|Sterile Land
|Sweeping Squad
|When defeating an enemy, Firearm ATK plus 10.6 percent for five seconds at a 33 percent chance.
|Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Vespers
Fortress
|Firing Fiesta
|When reloading, rounds are not consumed for three seconds.
|Ultimate Weapons Special Training
Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Fortress
Hagios
Published: Jul 22, 2024 01:02 am