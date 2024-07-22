Image Credit: Bethesda
Close up of Karel looking over his shoulder
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The First Descendant

All Weapon Modules in The First Descendant

There's too many to remember.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 01:02 am

Creating the perfect build in The First Descendant is a long journey and one that requires pure dedication as there’s so many Weapon Modules.

There are over 500 Weapon Modules in The First Descendant. Many modules repeat themselves as they appear across multiple ammo types, but with the opportunity to enhance, combine, or dismantle, there’s a lot of experimentation to be had with your Descendant build. Here are all Weapon Modules you can get in TFD.

The First Descendant: Full Weapon Module list

Weapon Modules menu on The First Descendant
Weapon Modules can be combined, strengthened, or dismantled if you have duplicates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Normal Weapon Modules

Weapon ModuleWhat it doesWhere to get it
Impact Round Charge ImprovementWhen acquiring dropped Impact Rounds, change to one High-Power Round for every 25 rounds.Fortress
Special Round Charge ImprovementWhen acquiring dropped Special Rounds, change to one High-Power Round for every 120 rounds.Echo Swamp
General Round Charge ImprovementWhen acquiring dropped General Rounds, change to one High-Power Round for every 20 rounds.White-night Gulch
Kingston
Weak Point SightPlus nine percent Weak Point Damage.Kingston
Hagios
White-night Gulch
Colon Special ForcesPlus five percent Movement Speed while aiming.Agna Desert
Better ConcentrationPlus nine percent firearm Critical Hit Damage.Sterile Land
Agna Desert
Expand Weapon ChargePlus 12 percent rounds per mag.Sterile Land
Echo Swamp
Shell UPPlus 33 percent shell capacity.Kingston
Hagios
Recycling GeniusPlus eight percent Reload Time Modifier.Sterile Land
Better Weapon WeightPlus six percent weapon change speed.Vespers
Chill EnhancementAdds Chill ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK.White-night Gulch
Kingston
Hawk-EyePlus 11 percent accuracy.Sterile Land
Better InsightPlus eight percent firearm critical hit rate.Sterile Land
Echo Swamp
Expand High-Power MagazinePlus 13 percent max High-Power Rounds.Hagios
Electric EnhancementAdds Electric ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK.White-night Gulch
Kingston
Toxic EnhancementAdds Poison ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK.Kingston
Vespers
Fire EnhancementAdds Fire ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK.Fortress
Vibration AbsorptionMinus 11 percent Recoil.Sterile Land
Agna Desert
Fire Rate UPPlus six percent Fire Rate.Kingston
Vespers
Rifling ReinforcementPlus 12 percent Explosive ATK.Sterile Land
Special Round Projectile ModificationWhen acquiring dropped Special Rounds, change to one Impact Round for every 60 rounds.Hagios
General Round Projectile ReinforcementWhen acquiring dropped General Rounds, change to one Impact Round for every 100 rounds.White-night Gulch
Kingston
Superconductivity ChargePlus 10 percent Beam Rifle charging speed.Kingston
White-night Gulch
Tip

Go to Access Info (in the menu) and enter Module, Search for any Weapon Module. Click Access Info to see the specific missions that include the module in its Main Rewards list.

Rare Weapon Modules

Reward and Acquisition Chances for Void Fragment Mission
Weapon Modules are available in all mission types. Make sure to check the entire reward list if you’re looking for a particular item. Screenshot by Dot Esports
ModuleWhat it doesWhere to get it
Toxic GunbarrelPlus 23 percent Toxic ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate.Intercept Battle: Devourer
Echo Swamp
Electric GunbarrelPlus 23 percent Electric ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate.Intercept Battle: Executioner
Fortress
Refrigerate GunbarrelPlus 23 percent Chill ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate.Sterile Land
Superheated GunbarrelPlus 23 percent Fire ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate.Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
White-night Gulch
Kingston
Poison PriorityPlus 13 percent Toxic ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate.Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker
Hagios
Electric PriorityPlus 13 percent Electric ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate.Kingston
Intercept Battle: Executioner
Chill PriorityPlus 13 percent Chill ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate.Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Agna Desert
Fire PriorityPlus 13 percent Fire ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate.Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Vespers
Hit Rate InsightPlus eight percent Accuracy and plus three percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Intercept Battle: Devourer
Agna Desert
Hit Rate FocusPlus eight percent Accuracy and plus three percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker
White-night Gulch
Kingston
Weak Point AimingPlus eight percent Accuracy and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.Intercept Battle: Frost Walker
Fortress
DeadeyePlus eight percent Accuracy and plus one percent Firearm ATK.Sterile Land
Reload InsightPlus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Intercept Battle: Obstructer
Fortress
Reload FocusPlus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Sterile Land
Consume MagazinesPlus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Hagios
Reload ExpertPlus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus one percent Firearm ATK.Intercept Battle: Executioner
Fortress
Insight StabilizerMinus eight percent Recoil, but plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Intercept Battle: Executioner
Vespers
Hagios
Concentration StabilizerMinus eight percent Recoil, but plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Intercept Battle: Devourer
Echo Swamp
Fixed ShotMinus eight percent Recoil, but plus two percent Weak Point Damage.Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
White-night Gulch
Kingston
Stance StabilizerMinus eight percent Recoil, but plus one percent Firearm ATK.Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Agna Desert
Rapid Fire InsightPlus eight percent Fire Rate and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Sterile Land
Fire Rate ConcentrationPlus eight percent Fire Rate and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Vespers
Weak Point Quick FirePlus eight percent Fire Rate and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.Intercept Battle: Frost Walker
White-night Gulch
Kingston
Bullet RainPlus eight percent Fire Rate and plus one percent Firearm ATK.Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Hagios
Magazine CompulsivePlus 10 percent rounds per mag, but minus three percent Weak Point Damage.Kingston
Insight Support AmmoPlus eight percent rounds per mag and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Intercept Battle: Frost Walker
Vespers
Concentrate Support AmmoPlus eight percent rounds per mag and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Intercept Battle: Executioner
White-night Gulch
Kingston
Maximize Weight BalancePlus eight percent rounds per mag and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.Sterile Land
Weapon TuningPlus eight percent rounds per mag and plus one percent Firearm ATK.Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Hagios
Edging ShotPlus nine percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate, but minus four percent Firearm ATK.Intercept Battle: Obstructor
Hagios
Insight FocusPlus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Damage.Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Agna Desert
White-night Gulch
AdventurerPlus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.Intercept Battle: Devourer
Agna Desert
MarksmanPlus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus one percent Firearm ATK.Sterile Land
Concentration PriorityPlus eight percent Firearm Critical Damage and minus eight percent Reload Time Modifier.Intercept Battle: Executioner
White-night Gulch
Kingston
Target DetectionPlus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.Intercept Battle: Dead bride
Agna Desert
Commando MarksmanshipPlus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage and plus one percent Firearm ATK.Intercept Battle: Obstructor
Vespers
Fatal CriticalPlus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Sterile Land
Weak Point SightPlus 10 percent Weak Point Damage, but minus 10 percent Accuracy.Intercept Battle: Obstructor
Hagios
Weak Point DetectionPlus five percent Weak Point Damage and plus one percent Firearm ATK.Intercept Battle: Devourer
Echo Swamp
Focus FirePlus five percent Weak Point Damage and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage.Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Agna Desert
White-night Gulch
Weak Point InsightPlus five percent Weak Point Damage and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Kingston
Action and ReactionPlus 15 percent Explosive ATK and plus five percent Recoil.Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Vespers
Hagios
Slow ArtPlus 15 percent Explosive ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate.Sterile Land
Anti-matter RoundPlus eight percent Explosive ATK and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit.Intercept Battle: Executioner
Echo Swamp
Pinpoint ShotPlus eight percent Explosive ATK and plus two percent Weak Point Damage.Intercept Battle: Frost Walker
Vespers
SharpshooterPlus eight percent Explosive ATK and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate.Intercept Battle: Devourer
Hagios
High-Power Rounds CompulsivePlus 15 percent Max High-Power Rounds, but minus five percent Movement Speed.Intercept Battle: Obstructor
Vespers
Tip:

Dissemble any duplicate mods you have for Kuiper Shards by talking to Silicon (in Albion).

Ultimate Weapon Modules

Assigning modules in the Weapon Module meanu
Each weapon has its own Module Capacity. However, this can be increased with Energy Activators. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Weapon ModuleWhat it doesWhere to get it
Defence MasterPlus 120 percent DEF for 10 seconds when defeating an enemy.Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker
Echo Swamp
Fortress
Real-Life FighterMinus 20 Accuracy. Upon successfully attacking Weak Point, Firearm ATK plus three percent for five seconds, but loses two stacks per failed Weak Point Attack.Sterile Land
Lethal FinishWhen firing a firearm, ammo with an additional plus 20 percent Critical Hit Rate is fired. Module cooling is reduced by 10 seconds when defeating an enemy with enhanced bullets, however firearm’s base Weak Point Damage is fixed at 100 percent.Sterile Land
Unstoppable SmasherShell Capacity increased by 30 percent for five seconds at a eight percent chance when defeating an enemy.Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Vespers
White-night Gulch
Strengthen First ShotPlus 100 percent Firearm ATK on first shot after reload.Sterile Land
Special SightMinus eight percent Movement Speed when aiming, but plus eight percent Weak Point Damage when aiming.Intercept Battle: Devourer
Echo Swamp
Hagios
Descendant RollAuto-reloads active weapon at a 50 percent chance when rolling.Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Agna Desert
Hagios
Weak Point ExpansionWeak Point Damage increase by 35 percent on Weak Point hit.Sterile Land
Dopaminergic ActivateEight percent increase on Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus 10 percent Critical Hit Damage on Weak Point hit.Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Agna Desert
Hagios
Auto-ReloadAuto-reloads stored weapon when changing weapons.Kingston
Intercept Battle: Devourer
White-night Gulch
Electric ConductorPlus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Electrocution.Intercept Battle: Executioner
Echo Swamp
Toxic ConductorPlus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Poison.Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker
Echo Swamp
White-night Gulch
Snowflake ConductorPlus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Frostbite.Sterile Land
Fire ConductorPlus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Burn.Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Agna Desert
Quick FreezerWhen defeating an enemy inflicted with Frostbite, inflicts Frostbite on other enemies within three metres of the target for 0.8 seconds.Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Vespers
Fortress
Venom InjectorWhen defeating an enemy inflicted with Posion, inflicts Poison on other enemies within three metres of the target for five seconds.Sterile Land
Remote GeneratorWhen defeating an enemy inflicted with Electrocution, inflicts Electrocution on other enemies within three metres of the target for three seconds.Intercept Battle: Executioner
Agna Desert
White-night Gulch
Heat IncineratorWhen defeating an enemy inflicted with Burn, inflicts Burn on other enemies within three metres of the target for five seconds.Sterile Land
Mental FocusMinus 10 percent Fire Rate. When firing a firearm, plus 0.8 percent Firearm ATK for two seconds, removes effect when reloading or changing firearm.Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Vespers
Hagios
Sharp Precision ShotMinus 20 percent Fire Rate. While pulling the trigger, plus four percent Fire Rate, minus five percent Recoil, and plus six percent Firearm AYK every 0.8 seconds.Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker
Vespers
White-night Gulch
PayoutWhen landing a Firearm Weak Point Attack, rounds aren’t consumed for three seconds.Intercept Battle: Devourer
Echo Swamp
White-night Gulch
Hardline SuppressionOn Weak Point hit, plus 18 percent chance to Knockdown target.
Better Weapon WeightWeapon Change Speed plus 25 percent. When changing weapons, plus 32 percent DEF for five seconds.Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress
Agna Desert
White-night Gulch
Frigid BurnHitting an enemy three times in a row with a firearm attack from a distance of 25 metres or more deals 24 percent of Chill ATK as additional damage.Sterile Land
Analysis MasterOn hit, enemy’s Firearm Critical Hit Resistance minus 25 percent for 10 seconds.Intercept Battle: Frost Walker
Echo Swamp
Hagios
Spray and PrayWhen landing a Firearm Critical Hit, rounds aren’t consumed for three seconds.Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac
Vespers
White-night Gulch
Brisk WalkOn hit, Movement Speed plus 10 percent for five seconds.Sterile Land
Sweeping SquadWhen defeating an enemy, Firearm ATK plus 10.6 percent for five seconds at a 33 percent chance.Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Vespers
Fortress
Firing FiestaWhen reloading, rounds are not consumed for three seconds.Ultimate Weapons Special Training
Intercept Battle: Dead Bride
Fortress
Hagios
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
Writer for Dot since Oct. 2023. Just a Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime, where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that'd make M. Night jealous. Their shocking twist? They think The Last of Us II is a masterpiece.