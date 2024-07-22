All Weapon Modules in The First Descendant

Creating the perfect build in The First Descendant is a long journey and one that requires pure dedication as there’s so many Weapon Modules.

There are over 500 Weapon Modules in The First Descendant. Many modules repeat themselves as they appear across multiple ammo types, but with the opportunity to enhance, combine, or dismantle, there’s a lot of experimentation to be had with your Descendant build. Here are all Weapon Modules you can get in TFD.

The First Descendant: Full Weapon Module list

Weapon Modules can be combined, strengthened, or dismantled if you have duplicates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Normal Weapon Modules

Weapon Module What it does Where to get it Impact Round Charge Improvement When acquiring dropped Impact Rounds, change to one High-Power Round for every 25 rounds. Fortress Special Round Charge Improvement When acquiring dropped Special Rounds, change to one High-Power Round for every 120 rounds. Echo Swamp General Round Charge Improvement When acquiring dropped General Rounds, change to one High-Power Round for every 20 rounds. White-night Gulch

Kingston Weak Point Sight Plus nine percent Weak Point Damage. Kingston

Hagios

White-night Gulch Colon Special Forces Plus five percent Movement Speed while aiming. Agna Desert Better Concentration Plus nine percent firearm Critical Hit Damage. Sterile Land

Agna Desert Expand Weapon Charge Plus 12 percent rounds per mag. Sterile Land

Echo Swamp Shell UP Plus 33 percent shell capacity. Kingston

Hagios Recycling Genius Plus eight percent Reload Time Modifier. Sterile Land Better Weapon Weight Plus six percent weapon change speed. Vespers Chill Enhancement Adds Chill ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK. White-night Gulch

Kingston Hawk-Eye Plus 11 percent accuracy. Sterile Land Better Insight Plus eight percent firearm critical hit rate. Sterile Land

Echo Swamp Expand High-Power Magazine Plus 13 percent max High-Power Rounds. Hagios Electric Enhancement Adds Electric ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK. White-night Gulch

Kingston Toxic Enhancement Adds Poison ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK. Kingston

Vespers Fire Enhancement Adds Fire ATK equal to eight percent of Firearm ATK. Fortress Vibration Absorption Minus 11 percent Recoil. Sterile Land

Agna Desert Fire Rate UP Plus six percent Fire Rate. Kingston

Vespers Rifling Reinforcement Plus 12 percent Explosive ATK. Sterile Land Special Round Projectile Modification When acquiring dropped Special Rounds, change to one Impact Round for every 60 rounds. Hagios General Round Projectile Reinforcement When acquiring dropped General Rounds, change to one Impact Round for every 100 rounds. White-night Gulch

Kingston Superconductivity Charge Plus 10 percent Beam Rifle charging speed. Kingston

White-night Gulch

Tip Go to Access Info (in the menu) and enter Module, Search for any Weapon Module. Click Access Info to see the specific missions that include the module in its Main Rewards list.

Rare Weapon Modules

Weapon Modules are available in all mission types. Make sure to check the entire reward list if you’re looking for a particular item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Module What it does Where to get it Toxic Gunbarrel Plus 23 percent Toxic ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate. Intercept Battle: Devourer

Echo Swamp Electric Gunbarrel Plus 23 percent Electric ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate. Intercept Battle: Executioner

Fortress Refrigerate Gunbarrel Plus 23 percent Chill ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate. Sterile Land Superheated Gunbarrel Plus 23 percent Fire ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate. Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac

White-night Gulch

Kingston Poison Priority Plus 13 percent Toxic ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate. Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker

Hagios Electric Priority Plus 13 percent Electric ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate. Kingston

Intercept Battle: Executioner Chill Priority Plus 13 percent Chill ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate. Intercept Battle: Dead Bride

Agna Desert Fire Priority Plus 13 percent Fire ATK, but minus eight percent Fire Rate. Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress

Vespers Hit Rate Insight Plus eight percent Accuracy and plus three percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Intercept Battle: Devourer

Agna Desert Hit Rate Focus Plus eight percent Accuracy and plus three percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker

White-night Gulch

Kingston Weak Point Aiming Plus eight percent Accuracy and plus two percent Weak Point Damage. Intercept Battle: Frost Walker

Fortress Deadeye Plus eight percent Accuracy and plus one percent Firearm ATK. Sterile Land Reload Insight Plus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Intercept Battle: Obstructer

Fortress Reload Focus Plus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Sterile Land Consume Magazines Plus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus two percent Weak Point Damage. Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac

Hagios Reload Expert Plus six percent Reload Time Modifier and plus one percent Firearm ATK. Intercept Battle: Executioner

Fortress Insight Stabilizer Minus eight percent Recoil, but plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Intercept Battle: Executioner

Vespers

Hagios Concentration Stabilizer Minus eight percent Recoil, but plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Intercept Battle: Devourer

Echo Swamp Fixed Shot Minus eight percent Recoil, but plus two percent Weak Point Damage. Intercept Battle: Dead Bride

White-night Gulch

Kingston Stance Stabilizer Minus eight percent Recoil, but plus one percent Firearm ATK. Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress

Agna Desert Rapid Fire Insight Plus eight percent Fire Rate and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Sterile Land Fire Rate Concentration Plus eight percent Fire Rate and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac

Vespers Weak Point Quick Fire Plus eight percent Fire Rate and plus two percent Weak Point Damage. Intercept Battle: Frost Walker

White-night Gulch

Kingston Bullet Rain Plus eight percent Fire Rate and plus one percent Firearm ATK. Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress

Hagios Magazine Compulsive Plus 10 percent rounds per mag, but minus three percent Weak Point Damage. Kingston Insight Support Ammo Plus eight percent rounds per mag and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Intercept Battle: Frost Walker

Vespers Concentrate Support Ammo Plus eight percent rounds per mag and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Intercept Battle: Executioner

White-night Gulch

Kingston Maximize Weight Balance Plus eight percent rounds per mag and plus two percent Weak Point Damage. Sterile Land Weapon Tuning Plus eight percent rounds per mag and plus one percent Firearm ATK. Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac

Hagios Edging Shot Plus nine percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate, but minus four percent Firearm ATK. Intercept Battle: Obstructor

Hagios Insight Focus Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Damage. Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress

Agna Desert

White-night Gulch Adventurer Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus two percent Weak Point Damage. Intercept Battle: Devourer

Agna Desert Marksman Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus one percent Firearm ATK. Sterile Land Concentration Priority Plus eight percent Firearm Critical Damage and minus eight percent Reload Time Modifier. Intercept Battle: Executioner

White-night Gulch

Kingston Target Detection Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage and plus two percent Weak Point Damage. Intercept Battle: Dead bride

Agna Desert Commando Marksmanship Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage and plus one percent Firearm ATK. Intercept Battle: Obstructor

Vespers Fatal Critical Plus five percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Sterile Land Weak Point Sight Plus 10 percent Weak Point Damage, but minus 10 percent Accuracy. Intercept Battle: Obstructor

Hagios Weak Point Detection Plus five percent Weak Point Damage and plus one percent Firearm ATK. Intercept Battle: Devourer

Echo Swamp Focus Fire Plus five percent Weak Point Damage and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit Damage. Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac

Agna Desert

White-night Gulch Weak Point Insight Plus five percent Weak Point Damage and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Kingston Action and Reaction Plus 15 percent Explosive ATK and plus five percent Recoil. Intercept Battle: Dead Bride

Vespers

Hagios Slow Art Plus 15 percent Explosive ATK, but minus six percent Fire Rate. Sterile Land Anti-matter Round Plus eight percent Explosive ATK and plus 3.5 percent Firearm Critical Hit. Intercept Battle: Executioner

Echo Swamp Pinpoint Shot Plus eight percent Explosive ATK and plus two percent Weak Point Damage. Intercept Battle: Frost Walker

Vespers Sharpshooter Plus eight percent Explosive ATK and plus one percent Firearm Critical Hit Rate. Intercept Battle: Devourer

Hagios High-Power Rounds Compulsive Plus 15 percent Max High-Power Rounds, but minus five percent Movement Speed. Intercept Battle: Obstructor

Vespers

Tip: Dissemble any duplicate mods you have for Kuiper Shards by talking to Silicon (in Albion).

Ultimate Weapon Modules

Each weapon has its own Module Capacity. However, this can be increased with Energy Activators. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Module What it does Where to get it Defence Master Plus 120 percent DEF for 10 seconds when defeating an enemy. Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker

Echo Swamp

Fortress Real-Life Fighter Minus 20 Accuracy. Upon successfully attacking Weak Point, Firearm ATK plus three percent for five seconds, but loses two stacks per failed Weak Point Attack. Sterile Land Lethal Finish When firing a firearm, ammo with an additional plus 20 percent Critical Hit Rate is fired. Module cooling is reduced by 10 seconds when defeating an enemy with enhanced bullets, however firearm’s base Weak Point Damage is fixed at 100 percent. Sterile Land Unstoppable Smasher Shell Capacity increased by 30 percent for five seconds at a eight percent chance when defeating an enemy. Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac

Vespers

White-night Gulch Strengthen First Shot Plus 100 percent Firearm ATK on first shot after reload. Sterile Land Special Sight Minus eight percent Movement Speed when aiming, but plus eight percent Weak Point Damage when aiming. Intercept Battle: Devourer

Echo Swamp

Hagios Descendant Roll Auto-reloads active weapon at a 50 percent chance when rolling. Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress

Agna Desert

Hagios Weak Point Expansion Weak Point Damage increase by 35 percent on Weak Point hit. Sterile Land Dopaminergic Activate Eight percent increase on Firearm Critical Hit Rate and plus 10 percent Critical Hit Damage on Weak Point hit. Intercept Battle: Dead Bride

Agna Desert

Hagios Auto-Reload Auto-reloads stored weapon when changing weapons. Kingston

Intercept Battle: Devourer

White-night Gulch Electric Conductor Plus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Electrocution. Intercept Battle: Executioner

Echo Swamp Toxic Conductor Plus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Poison. Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker

Echo Swamp

White-night Gulch Snowflake Conductor Plus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Frostbite. Sterile Land Fire Conductor Plus eight percent Firearm ATK when attacking enemies inflicted with Burn. Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress

Agna Desert Quick Freezer When defeating an enemy inflicted with Frostbite, inflicts Frostbite on other enemies within three metres of the target for 0.8 seconds. Intercept Battle: Dead Bride

Vespers

Fortress Venom Injector When defeating an enemy inflicted with Posion, inflicts Poison on other enemies within three metres of the target for five seconds. Sterile Land Remote Generator When defeating an enemy inflicted with Electrocution, inflicts Electrocution on other enemies within three metres of the target for three seconds. Intercept Battle: Executioner

Agna Desert

White-night Gulch Heat Incinerator When defeating an enemy inflicted with Burn, inflicts Burn on other enemies within three metres of the target for five seconds. Sterile Land Mental Focus Minus 10 percent Fire Rate. When firing a firearm, plus 0.8 percent Firearm ATK for two seconds, removes effect when reloading or changing firearm. Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac

Vespers

Hagios Sharp Precision Shot Minus 20 percent Fire Rate. While pulling the trigger, plus four percent Fire Rate, minus five percent Recoil, and plus six percent Firearm AYK every 0.8 seconds. Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker

Vespers

White-night Gulch Payout When landing a Firearm Weak Point Attack, rounds aren’t consumed for three seconds. Intercept Battle: Devourer

Echo Swamp

White-night Gulch Hardline Suppression On Weak Point hit, plus 18 percent chance to Knockdown target. – Better Weapon Weight Weapon Change Speed plus 25 percent. When changing weapons, plus 32 percent DEF for five seconds. Intercept Battle: Molten Fortress

Agna Desert

White-night Gulch Frigid Burn Hitting an enemy three times in a row with a firearm attack from a distance of 25 metres or more deals 24 percent of Chill ATK as additional damage. Sterile Land Analysis Master On hit, enemy’s Firearm Critical Hit Resistance minus 25 percent for 10 seconds. Intercept Battle: Frost Walker

Echo Swamp

Hagios Spray and Pray When landing a Firearm Critical Hit, rounds aren’t consumed for three seconds. Intercept Battle: Pyromaniac

Vespers

White-night Gulch Brisk Walk On hit, Movement Speed plus 10 percent for five seconds. Sterile Land Sweeping Squad When defeating an enemy, Firearm ATK plus 10.6 percent for five seconds at a 33 percent chance. Intercept Battle: Dead Bride

Vespers

Fortress Firing Fiesta When reloading, rounds are not consumed for three seconds. Ultimate Weapons Special Training

Intercept Battle: Dead Bride

Fortress

Hagios

