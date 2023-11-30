THE FINALS system requirements: PC specifications

Here's how your PC should look like.

With THE FINALS closing in on its final release in 2023, you’ll want to give your PC a quick check for whether it’s ready for all the chaos and destruction. If you’re looking for its PC specs requirements, look no more—we’ve just the information you need.

THE FINALS is a fairly demanding game, as many of you would have seen during the open beta. You’ll need some powerful hardware specs to run it without any performance hiccups, and if you’re someone who loves gaming in high resolution, only a high-end PC can deliver you a stutter-free experience.

The game’s Steam page doesn’t list its PC requirements, but the devs had published the required specs for the beta on Discord. While it might not be updated for the final release version, it should be a good enough reference.

Here are the PC requirements for THE FINALS.

Minimum PC requirements for THE FINALS

A PC built according to the specified minimum specs will deliver a 1080p gaming experience at 30 FPS, provided the graphics are set at Medium and the resolution scaling at Balanced.

Operating System: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor

Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor RAM: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Video / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Performance

Recommended PC requirements for THE FINALS

If your PC satisfies the recommended specs, it should be able to deliver 60 FPS at 1440p with High graphics settings and Balanced resolution scaling.

If you want to enjoy every bit of it, you’d want to keep the recommended specs as a reference. Image via Embark Studios

Operating System: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor

Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor RAM: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Video / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

If you want a better performance output, here’s what Embark recommends for an “epic” experience:

Operating System: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) CPU: Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor

Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor RAM: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Video / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

With graphics settings set at Epic and resolution scaling at balanced, you can play THE FINALS in 1440p at 90 FPS.

Recommended PC requirements for ray tracing in THE FINALS

If you’re looking to enable ray tracing, you’ll need the following to power up your PC:

Operating System: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor

Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor RAM: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Video / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

At High graphics settings, Balanced resolution scaling, and RTX GI set to High, you can play THE FINALS in 1440p at 60 FPS with the above specs.

If you want to enable ray tracing alongside Epic graphics, here’s what you’ll need:

Operating System: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) CPU: Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor

Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor RAM: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Video / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

At Epic graphics settings, Balanced resolution scaling, and RTX GI set to Epic, you can enjoy THE FINALS in 4K at 90 FPS. Note, since these PC requirements were mentioned for THE FINALS Open Beta, the requirements might change with the game’s final release after the devs add more optimization and content.