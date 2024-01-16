THE FINALS players are hilariously getting attacked by cranes thanks to this bug

THE FINALS is a battle royale that distinguishes itself from other games in the genre thanks to environmental destruction. But sometimes, glitches get out of hand.

In a Reddit thread dated Jan. 15, a player shared a hilarious bug where a crane suddenly came alive and tried to kill everyone, destroying everything in its path.

In the clip, the big crane on the Seoul map attacks players out of nowhere. We can hear them dying with laughter while dodging the deadly crane.

It span onto itself and destroyed a floor to follow a player who fell to their doom. In the comments section of the thread, players expressed how hilarious they found that glitch. Some even argued it would make a great addition to the game.

“That looks like a fun game mode, you have to try to not fall into the abyss as the crane obliterates all the buildings around you and the last team left wins,” one player said. We doubt the developer will make this a permanent feature, but we can easily imagine a game mode that would put parkour at its center.

The glitch started around the launch of the random event called Orbital Lasers, so it’s unclear if it was caused by it.

Cranes are gameplay elements that can help players in the Seoul map: they can turn and carry a ball that players can use for more mobility. The developer hasn’t commented on this glitch yet, but it might be fixed in an upcoming update.