THE FINALS Nov. 1 patch improves anti-cheat and fixes matchmaking

THE FINALS got its first major patch of the open beta on Nov. 1, bringing overall improvements to anti-cheat systems, addressing backfilling issues in matchmaking, and fixing multiple UI and gameplay issues.

Patch notes for the 0.4.0 update open with the anti-cheat, mentioning “Overall improvements to our anti-cheat systems,” and “Lowered detection thresholds in our internal systems to strengthen the identification of unfair play.”

Rampant cheating was one of the biggest player complaints during this open beta and many didn’t feel confident regarding Embark’s anti-cheat solutions. While it remains to be seen how effective these improvements are and how low the detection threshold will be, the fact that developers have begun to address these concerns already is certainly reassuring.

Image via Embark Studios

Another big fix arriving with this patch affects the backfilling system, which would often not work and leave teams at a disadvantage if one of their players left the game. The community was concerned that leavers might ruin the game completely, especially since there is no penalty when leaving unranked games. However, this should not be the case anymore, as the issue has been fixed according to the developers.

Regarding THE FINALS’ performance, the patch notes mention that crashes caused by having players on the blocked player list and when reporting a player were fixed, as well as an unexpected issue of the “broken collision on Deployable Shields that could cause the game to run slower.” So players who were experiencing frequent crashes in the game should check if those occur anymore.

In addition to resolving multiple UI issues, Embark made several gameplay-tuning updates, including fixing a “bug where Goo sometimes got welded to fractured structures,” adding “timed destruction events to Goo, for better overall behavior,” and increasing the ammo amount for the Glitch trap from one to two.

You can read the full patch notes on the Steam website.