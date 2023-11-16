THE FINALS had a strong open beta leaving fans yearning for more. While everyone awaits the full release of the game later this year, fans are coming up with ideas to take it to a new level.

On Nov. 15, players agreed the in-game announcers should call out players’ names when something memorable happens during a match, whether it is the last man standing or a clutch. The announcers used to say: “only one member left for the [team name],” but imagine if they’d say your nickname instead.

It’s a video game though and we all know how eager some players would be to abuse this in 1,001 ways. “And another fantastic steal from ‘Xbox turn off’, what a move!” was one of the hilarious examples of what might happen during a match, but there’s still a way to make this feature work.

Instead of allowing players to fully customize nicknames, players suggested the game could offer a set of words or titles to choose from. Forza Horizon series does a similar thing, it has a GPS that calls you by your name and there are hundreds of real names and nicknames to choose from.

During the playtest, players discovered the in-game announcer’s voice lines had been created using AI. It caused a bit of a backlash from the gaming community but it’s safe to say those voices were done so well that many, including myself, couldn’t hear a note of AI in them. The fact they were done using AI means it’ll be much easier and quicker to implement this feature than if Embark used voice actors.

In fact, during the playtest the game already assigned these kinds of names made out of two random words to players (mine was SkeletalWeb). What if the devs were already considering this? In that case, we would have two words to make our nickname and with enough variety, there will surely be enough cool and funny names for everyone.

The announcers likely won’t be able to make quips and puns for all the players as they do with teams but hearing your name echo in the middle of the match will make the game even more epic than it already is.