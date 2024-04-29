The Finals dev is reportedly making a Game of Thrones MMORPG

At the end of 2023, Nexon subsidiary, Embark Studios, released THE FINALS, and it was a smashing success. Reportedly, Nexon’s next project is a Game of Thrones MMORPG.

According to Redanian Intelligence’s post from April 29, Nexon is working on a game set in Game of Thrones’ Westeros, mainly Winterfell and The Wall. The story should start around the fourth or fifth season of the popular fantasy TV series when Roose Bolton starts ruling the North as Warden. During this time, Jon Snow and Sam Tarly are still closely watching The Wall.

Other iconic Game of Thrones characters should appear, but the full list still isn’t available. Unfortunately, actors like Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and John Bradley West (Sam Tarly) won’t be voicing these characters, and there are plans to hire a new cast. The cast will aim to sound familiar to the original actors.

This MMORPG should tell the story of the North. Image via HBO

Redanian Intelligence also writes that there will be a story campaign, and you’ll be able to choose between male and female characters. The character not selected will still play their part in the story.

All other details surrounding the upcoming Game of Thrones, including the release date, characters, campaign, and itemization, remain a mystery. Typically, MMORPGs are a huge endeavor, and developing them takes a couple of years at least. Take, for example, Riot Games’ MMO. It was announced in 2020, but the company scrapped the entire progress in 2024, and nobody can predict when it will be released. As long as Nexon makes a high-quality game with characters that stay true to the series, an intriguing main campaign, and gameplay loops that don’t seem like a chore, I’d say it would be worth the wait.

