Is THE FINALS playable on Steam Deck?

Can the Steam Deck play host to THE FINALS?

THE FINALS has taken the shooter market by storm, and Steam Deck users want in on the high-octane action. Is THE FINALS compatible with the Steam Deck? Or is it a losing effort?

Whereas many shooters try to break down the walls to stand out from the pack, THE FINALS runs through them and destroys them. This is why Steam Deck fans are eager to become the next contestants in the frenetic FPS experience.

The Steam Deck is a veritable device in the gaming market, such is its raw power and awesome capabilities. Not everything can be played on it, though, so let’s see if Embark Studios’ THE FINALS succumbs to this reality.

Can you play THE FINALS on Steam Deck?

It still looks good on Steam Deck. Image Embark Studios

Technically yes, THE FINALS can be played on Steam Deck, however, it’s not a bog-standard method and requires a bit of a workaround to make it playable.

If you try to play THE FINALS on Steam Deck using the traditional SteamOS, it won’t work due to a major issue regarding EAC AKA Easy Anti-Cheat—an effective software measure designed to cut out hacking and cheating in online multiplayer games.

How to play THE FINALS on Steam Deck

As shown by YouTube user TEST GAME, you can play THE FINALS on Steam Deck by changing your system’s OS to Windows 10.

In addition to this, you will also have to install a Steam Deck Tool to change the control scheme to fit the Windows setup.

If you’re able to successfully enforce all of the above, then you should be able to play THE FINALS on your Steam Deck—unless the developer makes a significant change that prevents this.