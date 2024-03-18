Is Model 1887 good in THE FINALS?

Medium build in THE FINALS has a wide range of weapons to use. Out of all of them, the Model 1887 shotgun is seemingly the only option to deal with contestants at close range, so here’s whether or not it’s worth your time and VRs.

How good is Model 1887 in THE FINALS?

Deadly in the right hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Model 1887 is a lever-action shotgun available for the Medium build in THE FINALS. It’s one of the few close-range options for this class, and it can be unlocked for 800 VRs that you can earn fairly quickly by completing contracts.

Although Model 1887 is a pellet shotgun, the bullet spread is tight, making it feel more like a slug weapon. Pair that with a slow fire rate, and you get a weapon that requires a lot of precision from the wielder.

But the Model 1887 deals a lot of damage and gives you a bit of leeway with its high range. If you land your shots, you can two-shot Medium and Light build contestants from around a 10m range. The only shotgun in the game that can do the same is the KS-23, available for the Heavy build.

Should you unlock Model 1887 in THE FINALS?

The damage potential of Model 1887 is tremendous, and it can work well in coordinated teams where other players can either clean up the opponents you damage or vice versa. Missing a shot with this shotgun can often result in your death, so having someone back you up in a gunfight is a game-changer. And even if you’re confident in your aim, you’ll undoubtedly miss some shots now and then.

Another thing to consider is even with its high range, the Model 1887 is still a close-range weapon. With how often the environment changes in THE FINALS, I recommend first unlocking more all-around weapons for the Medium build, like the FAMAS and the FCAR. After that, save VRs for the Model 1887 and have it in your reserve loadout for more situational engagements.

