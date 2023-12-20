How to fix THE FINALS error code TFLA0003

Errors in video games are never fun to troubleshoot, especially when it’s a string of no-meaning text like the TFLA0003 in THE FINALS. If this error code has been hindering your experience in the popular shooter and you don’t know what it’s about, let me help you out.

Developer Embark Studios hasn’t acknowledged the TFLA0003 error in THE FINALS, so we don’t have access to an official explanation behind its occurrence. That said, players have reported facing the code upon trying to log into the game and after queuing for a match. Here’s how you can troubleshoot the error code.

How to fix the TFLA0003 error code in THE FINALS

Can’t get into Bank It because of the TFLA0003 error? Here’s what’s up. Image via Embark Studios

If we were to take a guess, the TFLA0003 error code in THE FINALS is related to a server hiccup, and all you can do about it is wait. Check the social pages of the game for an update on whether the servers are down or whether there’s a scheduled maintenance. The error can also occur if Steam is down.

If you don’t see reports of known bugs or ongoing server issues that might cause the TFLA0003 error in THE FINALS, it might also be the result of a temporary glitch, in which case you can try these troubleshooting techniques.

Restart Steam

You might have tried restarting THE FINALS, but have you tried restarting the platform it’s hosted on? Steam isn’t immune to glitches either, so closing and opening it again might fix the error code TFLA0003 for good.

Make sure you aren’t missing out on an update. Refresh your Steam library to check if there’s a pending THE FINALS patch for you to download and install.

Verify integrity of files

Try verifying the integrity of game files: Open your Steam Library, right-click on THE FINALS, select Properties, click on the Installed files tab, and then select Verify integrity of game files. Let it complete, and then try opening the game again.

Make sure you’ve selected a matchmaking region close to you

If you’ve managed to get past the login page only to face the error when starting the play queue, check the matchmaking region you selected: It should be the one closest to you. Go to Settings > Gameplay > Network and choose a Matchmaking Region you are close to, or just simply go with Automatic.

That’s all you can do to fix the TFLA0003 error code in THE FINALS from your side. It’s most possibly a server-sided hiccup, but if other players in your region aren’t facing the same issue and you tried all the workarounds we mentioned to no avail, I’d suggest reporting the dilemma to Embark Studios Support.