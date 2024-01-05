How to fix error code TFMR0100 in The Finals

THE FINALS is a recent release which has garnered tons of attention among FPS players. Frustrating bugs such as error code TFMR0100, however, have prevented players from being able to load into match making.

THE FINALS boasts fast paced gunplay with a vibrant art style that makes the FPS stand out among others. As player counts have risen, so have reports of bugs. TFMR0100 is a specific bug that many aspiring players have experienced while trying to load into the game.

If you are trying to get past the frustrating TFMR0100 error code in THE FINALS, here’s what you can try.

THE FINALS TFMR0100 Error Code, explained

Don’t let a bug crash your game | Image via Embark Studios

Error code TFMR0100 is a connection issue that occurs whenever you try to load into a lobby in THE FINALS, appearing after you fail to connect to the match. If your internet is secure and reliable, then this is likely an issue on Embark’s side.

Connection errors can be caused for a variety of reasons, including a mass influx of players. Still, there are several methods you can try to get into a game faster. First, if you are using a VPN, you need to disable it. THE FINALS players have found VPNs to be the root of various performance and connectivity issues.

Next, you should test your internet connection to ensure that the issue is not coming from your side. If the issue still persists, then you should verify your game files. You can do this following the instructions below:

Open your Steam Library

Go to Settings and select Properties

Click Installed Files

Select Verify Integrity of game files

As a last resort, you can always restart your computer or uninstall and re-install THE FINALS. Just remember, error codes relating to connection issues rarely have user-side fixes and typically just require time and attention from the developer.

We can likely expect Embark to fix this issue, along with a variety of other error codes, in the coming months of the game’s initial release.