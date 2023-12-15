How to fix error code TFLA0002 in THE FINALS

Since the launch of THE FINALS is recent, it’s not surprising to see that some pesky bugs are impacting servers and the network. The TFLA0002 issue is one of them.

You might receive the TFLA0002 issue when trying to log in. And even if you try to restart the game, the client, and your device, it won’t be fixed. It’s due to the bug being linked to the network or the game’s servers rather than something with your device. Still, there are some potential fixes you can try to curb the TFLA0002 issue in THE FINALS.

How to fix the TFLA0002 issue in THE FINALS You won’t be able to connect at all. Screenshot by Dot Esports The TFLA0002 issue arises when you try to log into the game, which means you’re completely locked out of it. Here are the steps you can follow to find the origin of the issue and fix it:

Check the server status Checking the server's status should be your first reaction when getting the TFLA0002 issue because it's a connectivity error. You can check whether THE FINALS is having issues by heading to the game's official social media, such as its X account. Usually, a tweet will notify players of server issues when they arise. If the problem stems from this, however, you won't be able to do much except wait for it to be fixed by the developer. When the situation gets better, the developer should keep fans updated through those same accounts.

Check your network settings Sometimes, the TFLA0002 issue can also be due to a problem on your end. To see whether this is the case, you should check your network. To do that, you can run a test using your device. If everything is fine, you can restart your router and try again. If you have a VPN, you can also try to launch the game with it deactivated.