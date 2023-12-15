How to fix error code TFLA0002 in THE FINALS

Since the launch of THE FINALS is recent, it’s not surprising to see that some pesky bugs are impacting servers and the network. The TFLA0002 issue is one of them.
You might receive the TFLA0002 issue when trying to log in. And even if you try to restart the game, the client, and your device, it won’t be fixed. It’s due to the bug being linked to the network or the game’s servers rather than something with your device.
Still, there are some potential fixes you can try to curb the TFLA0002 issue in THE FINALS.
How to fix the TFLA0002 issue in THE FINALS
The TFLA0002 issue arises when you try to log into the game, which means you’re completely locked out of it. Here are the steps you can follow to find the origin of the issue and fix it:
Check the server status
Checking the server’s status should be your first reaction when getting the TFLA0002 issue because it’s a connectivity error. You can check whether THE FINALS is having issues by heading to the game’s official social media, such as its X account.
Usually, a tweet will notify players of server issues when they arise. If the problem stems from this, however, you won’t be able to do much except wait for it to be fixed by the developer. When the situation gets better, the developer should keep fans updated through those same accounts.
Check your network settings
Sometimes, the TFLA0002 issue can also be due to a problem on your end. To see whether this is the case, you should check your network. To do that, you can run a test using your device. If everything is fine, you can restart your router and try again. If you have a VPN, you can also try to launch the game with it deactivated.
Verify the game’s files
Even though the TFLA0002 is a connectivity issue, a bug in the game’s files can also trigger it. Verifying the files of THE FINALS is a simple troubleshooting step, so you can always try it if the previous ones didn’t work. To do so, head to the game’s options, select “Installed Files,” and select the “Verify integrity of game files” option.
Many players seem to struggle with this issue, a week after the game’s launch on Dec. 15, So this bug could be due to a server issue that will hopefully be fixed in the near future.