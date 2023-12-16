Here are THE FINALS Patch 1.3 patch notes

THE FINALS continues to improve with its first major patch, Patch 1.3, which is live across all platforms. The latest patch was released just a week after the game’s sudden and surprise launch during The Game Awards.

For the first major patch, the team at Embark prioritized “quality-of-life improvements and general fixes.” The full notes, which currently aren’t listed anywhere, supposedly list more than 300 tweaks to the arena shooter, but there are still some significant changes listed in the highlights of Patch 1.3 of THE FINALS.

THE FINALS Patch 1.3 patch details

Major fixes to the menu

Players are now able to see their respective positions on the global leaderboard, located under the Leagues section—provided they have played a single ranked match. Additionally, the Recent tab in the Social menu now works properly, displaying the teammates you most recently played with.

Relaxed tournament requirements

You’ll need a lot of practice to get to those ranked tournaments. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Players now only need to play six rounds instead of 12 to compete in unranked tournaments. These can be rounds of either Quick Cash or Bank It, so you aren’t restricted to one particular mode you may not enjoy. Ranked tournaments still require 60 completed rounds to unlock, so get to grinding early so you can get into the competitive side of THE FINALS.

Several bug fixes, including those pesky Vegas doors

One of the most prominent and reported bugs from the first post-launch days of THE FINALS has been the doors on Vegas opening in the wrong direction. This bug has now been fixed. Additionally, interactions where you have to hold an input like opening a vault or resurrecting a teammate will no longer be interrupted prematurely if you start it while moving.

Several “crash instances” and other quality-of-life improvements to animation and movement have been implemented as well. Console players playing in South America and Oceania can now select their region from the settings menu, and while those servers were available at the game’s launch in early December, the lack of the option in the menu had people worried those regions were forgotten.

These are all the notes that have been shared publicly, but we are working to get a copy of the patch notes in their entirety. This article will be updated if and when the full notes become available.