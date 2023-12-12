Can you fix cosmetics not carrying over error in THE FINALS?

Getting skins is cool; being able to use them is better.

THE FINALS officially released on Dec. 7, and players who participated in the beta expected to have a head in collecting items ahead of launch. But they might be disappointed not to find them in their inventory.

Since the launch, many players have reported not seeing the skins they obtained through the beta phases being transferred to their account. They have seemingly disappeared, and some fans want to know if they’ll ever get those cosmetics back.

THE FINALS‘ cosmetics not transferring after the game’s launch might be an error. Here is how to know whether it’s an error and how to fix it.

THE FINALS: Can you get cosmetics from the beta back?

You can customize your build and appearance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the developer’s official FAQ, the Embark wrote that only certain items players earned during beta tests will carry over to the game’s official launch. In addition, the player’s progress will be reset, too. “Only items explicitly marked as permanent in the Open Beta have been carried over,” the developer wrote.

Players can’t keep items bought in the shop: It’s the reason why it didn’t allow them to pay real money to buy items during the beta. The developer mentioned battle pass rewards, Twitch Drops, and Rank rewards as items that have carried over to the game’s launch. On the other side, currency has been set to zero.

How to get previous battle pass cosmetics back in THE FINALS

Now, if you’ve collected items through the free version of the previous battle pass and you can’t find them in your inventory, it might mean you’ve been hit with an error.

You can try and reconnect to the game. The error might be due to updating the game and launching it for the first time. If you still encounter this issue, your best bet is to open a Support ticket so the developer finds some troubleshooting solutions for you.

You can do this by heading to the game’s official Support page. You can reach out to the staff by clicking on the red bubble button on the bottom-right corner of the screen. List the steps you’ve already tried out to fix the issue so that the developer suggests more effective ways to clear the issue.