Are Throwing Knives good in THE FINALS?

THE FINALS has an expansive arsenal of weapons to choose from for each Contestant, and while we see the common first-person shooter tropes with machine guns, rifles, and pistols, one Light weapon stands out the most.

The Throwing Knives are an interesting option for those playing the Light class, but how do they stack up against their rivals and can they compete?

What are Throwing Knives in THE FINALS?

These take some getting used to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throwing Knives are a weapon available to Light contestants in THE FINALS and pair well with the class thanks to their myriad of movement abilities. The weapon can be unlocked for 800 VRs, meaning you’ll need to play a few games to get your hands on them.

The Throwing Knives are unique in that they have two distinct “firing modes.” The regular attack throws both knives one after the other, meaning you’ll need to be incredibly accurate and remain on target for a little longer to land both. The special firing mode sees the character throw both simultaneously dealing maximum damage—but only after a wind-up delay.

If you want to live out your virtual combat days as a ninja, it doesn’t get much better than this. But how do the Throwing Knives stack up against the alternatives?

Should you unlock Throwing Knives in THE FINALS?

The obvious pro for the Throwing Knives is the damage potential. A charged shot wipes out other Light classes and a critical hit to the head nearly kills Medium contestants with a follow-up regular attack enough to finish the job. Damage to the body is also quite high, and utilizing the heavy-light-light combo is enough to even take on a Heavy.

However, it’s quite the learning curve to get used to these, as they have a longer travel time and shorter drop-off distance than standard ammunition. Landing headshots is critical to your success in the arena and with movement often chaotic, misses are very common and costly. Getting up close and personal against a Heavy is almost always a lost fight as well, given their bulky HP—these aren’t solid DPS weapons and without perfect accuracy, you’ll be waiting for a respawn often.

In my opinion, it’s great an alternative exists for the Light class in THE FINALS, and with a little practice, the Throwing Knives are a great tool to add to your repertoire. Hit up the Practice Range and get used to strafing while throwing as well as the heavy-light-light combo. Also, practice throwing while using your mobility skills like Grappling Hook.