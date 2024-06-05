The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) Gold Road: All Skyshard locations in West Weald

In The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) Gold Road, the newest region, West Weald, offers 18 Skyshards to find and claim. Some are in the open world, while others are in delves and dungeons, and they’re all crucial for obtaining six more Skill Points.

The West Weald map offers hints on where you can find these Skyshards in the new ESO expansion. Even with these hints though, they’re challenging to find.

ESO Gold Road: All 18 Skyshards in West Weald

Set your marker and start exploring! Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax. Use the legend to uncover which Skyshards you need to find using the hints. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax.

There are 18 Skyshards in ESO‘s West Weald. 10 are in the open world while eight are hidden within dungeons and delves, making them a little more challenging to find. When you open your map and hover over the legend for the Skyshards, a list of hints will appear with details about where you can find them. We’ve included these hints and detailed markers for you to use to find all the Skyshards in the table below.

Tip: Skyshards one to 10 are in the open world, whereas 11 to 18 are in dungeons or delves.

Number Skyshard hint Skyshard location One On the steps of a vineyard near wildburn’s edge. Northwest of Wildburn’s Edge Wayshrine on the steps of an abandoned house. Two Outside the grate upriver of Varen’s Watch. Near the river, close to Varen’s Watch. Three Overlooking the gorge beside the Skingrad Castle bridge. Close to the bridge East of Skingrad. Four Atop an overgrown citadel northwest of Ostumir’s ruin. Northwest of Ostumir Wayshrine on the second floor of a crumbling stone building. Five Where Ayleids once looked down upon the river Strid. Southwest of Ostumir Wayshrine, close to the river. Six Gazing down upon wheat fields from Centurion’s Rise. East of Ontus, beneath a tree. Seven Up top on Rock Bottom. On top of the rocks above Rock Bottom Caverns. Eight In the rubble of a collapsed mine in sight of Leftwheal. Northwest of the Three Points Wayshrine. Nine Wedged in a stump at Deserter’s Lagoon. In a stump at Deserter’s Lagoon. 10 Tucked in a cave amid the wildburn west of Hoperoot. Northwest of Fall’s Path Wayshrine. Take the northern road and make a right at the brazier. The cave is hidden in the mountainside. 11 A resting on Silorn treasures down a blind alley in the north. Within Silorn public dungeon. 12 In the maw of a mighty skull. Look up in Leftwheal. Within Leftwheal Trading Post public dungeon. 13 On a platform overlooking the Legion’s Rest central cavern. Within Legion’s Rest delve. 14 On a wildgrown bridge high above a Fyrelight stream. Within Firelight delve. 15 Displayed at the end of a hall in Nonugalo’s ancient maze. Within Nonugalo delve. 16 Carted to the top of the battlements at Fort Colovia. Within Fort Colovia delve. 17 South at Haldain Lumber Camp, beneath Ayleid boughs. Within Haldain Lumber Camp delve. 18 Pulled to a tower’s top near the middle of Varen’s Watch. Within Varen’s Watch delve.

Finding all the Skyshards can be pretty tricky, especially if you’re venturing across West Weald solo. They’re not impossible though; this is where you can find all 18 Skyshards in West Weald, the new region added in ESO Gold Road.

