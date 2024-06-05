A skyshard on the gold road west weald promo image
The Elder Scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) Gold Road: All Skyshard locations in West Weald

Head towards the light!
Hayley Andrews
Published: Jun 4, 2024 10:47 pm

In The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) Gold Road, the newest region, West Weald, offers 18 Skyshards to find and claim. Some are in the open world, while others are in delves and dungeons, and they’re all crucial for obtaining six more Skill Points.

The West Weald map offers hints on where you can find these Skyshards in the new ESO expansion. Even with these hints though, they’re challenging to find.

ESO Gold Road: All 18 Skyshards in West Weald

There are 18 Skyshards in ESO‘s West Weald. 10 are in the open world while eight are hidden within dungeons and delves, making them a little more challenging to find. When you open your map and hover over the legend for the Skyshards, a list of hints will appear with details about where you can find them. We’ve included these hints and detailed markers for you to use to find all the Skyshards in the table below.

Tip:

Skyshards one to 10 are in the open world, whereas 11 to 18 are in dungeons or delves.

NumberSkyshard hintSkyshard location
OneOn the steps of a vineyard near wildburn’s edge.Northwest of Wildburn’s Edge Wayshrine on the steps of an abandoned house.
TwoOutside the grate upriver of Varen’s Watch.Near the river, close to Varen’s Watch.
ThreeOverlooking the gorge beside the Skingrad Castle bridge.Close to the bridge East of Skingrad.
FourAtop an overgrown citadel northwest of Ostumir’s ruin.Northwest of Ostumir Wayshrine on the second floor of a crumbling stone building.
FiveWhere Ayleids once looked down upon the river Strid.Southwest of Ostumir Wayshrine, close to the river.
SixGazing down upon wheat fields from Centurion’s Rise.East of Ontus, beneath a tree.
SevenUp top on Rock Bottom.On top of the rocks above Rock Bottom Caverns.
EightIn the rubble of a collapsed mine in sight of Leftwheal.Northwest of the Three Points Wayshrine.
NineWedged in a stump at Deserter’s Lagoon.In a stump at Deserter’s Lagoon.
10Tucked in a cave amid the wildburn west of Hoperoot.Northwest of Fall’s Path Wayshrine. Take the northern road and make a right at the brazier. The cave is hidden in the mountainside.
11A resting on Silorn treasures down a blind alley in the north.Within Silorn public dungeon.
12In the maw of a mighty skull. Look up in Leftwheal.Within Leftwheal Trading Post public dungeon.
13On a platform overlooking the Legion’s Rest central cavern.Within Legion’s Rest delve.
14On a wildgrown bridge high above a Fyrelight stream.Within Firelight delve.
15Displayed at the end of a hall in Nonugalo’s ancient maze.Within Nonugalo delve.
16Carted to the top of the battlements at Fort Colovia.Within Fort Colovia delve.
17South at Haldain Lumber Camp, beneath Ayleid boughs.Within Haldain Lumber Camp delve.
18Pulled to a tower’s top near the middle of Varen’s Watch.Within Varen’s Watch delve.

Finding all the Skyshards can be pretty tricky, especially if you’re venturing across West Weald solo. They’re not impossible though; this is where you can find all 18 Skyshards in West Weald, the new region added in ESO Gold Road.

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.