When does The Day Before review embargo lift?

When is the day of the review for The Day Before?

The Day Before is finally here after many doubts that it would ever appear. With that being said, is there a review embargo for The Day Before so that you can see early impressions of the survival title?

Early access for The Day Before is set to give players their first, hands-on look at the ambitious, open-world zombie game. After some controversy here and there, it’s time to impress, bringing the nature of The Day Before‘s review embargo into question.

We’re in a world where reviews matter more than ever. Everyone wants to know if something is good before committing to it. The Day Before is surely looking to end 2023 on another high note, so check out the latest information on its review embargo.

Does The Day Before have a review embargo?

You’ll be driving a long way to find the review embargo. Image via Fntastic

There is no review embargo for The Day Before as everyone simultaneously gets access to the post-apocalyptic project.

What this means is that as soon as The Day Before officially releases for its early access initiation, both critics and players will experience Fntastic’s work for the first time, at the same time.

Now, reviews will likely start to filter through once everyone has had a few hours with The Day Before. So if you do hang on the word of publications and professional gaming outlets, then you will eventually get verdicts and vocal summaries.

On the other hand, its equal release time and date means you can essentially review the game yourself the second it goes live!