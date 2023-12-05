The Day Before devs ask ‘please don’t accuse us of scamming’ days before launch

Just a few more days.

the day before characters sitting around a campfire
Image via Fntastic

After undergoing several delays due to developmental constraints and legal disputes, FNTASTIC’s The Day Before is finally set to launch in early access on Dec. 7, but with many insecure wishlisters still suspecting fraud, FNTASTIC has shared a reassuring set of apologies and requests to and for the community.

In a tweet dated Dec. 4, the devs addressed the future players of The Day Before, saying they made it for everyone to enjoy. They also addressed people who didn’t believe in them, saying they “accept any kind of criticism and don’t hold a grudge” against non-believers and requesting FNTASTIC shouldn’t be accused of scamming and asset flips. 

FNTASTIC's statement three days before The Day Before's early access launch
Would you give them another chance? Image via Twitter/@FntasticHQ

“Please don’t accuse us of scamming; that’s not true,” a part of the message to the community read. “We didn’t take a penny from anyone. Please don’t accuse us of asset flip; that’s not true also. Our team worked night and day for five years to make our dream game a reality.”

In the end, FNTASTIC said it loves everyone regardless of what their assumptions are, wishing the community “joy and happiness” with the approaching Christmas and New Year. 

For those unaware, The Day Before was first announced in 2021, became the most wishlisted game on Steam, and had an initial release date of June 21, 2022, but it was delayed to March 2023 after FNTASTIC chose to switch to Unreal Engine 5.

In early 2023, just when players were hyped for the game’s upcoming release, The Day Before’s Steam page was removed, which, as the devs claimed later, was because of a trademark dispute. As a result, the release date of March 2023 was delayed to Nov. 10, 2023, but that wasn’t all. In early November, FNTASTIC announced yet another delay, leading to the latest release date: Dec. 7, 2023. 

The Day Before’s final trailer, released in early November, offered MMO survival fans a look at what’s about to come, promising a gripping narrative, realistic environment design, and more post-apocalyptic fun in an immersive open world. But having endured so many delays, a section of the community is understandably having trouble trusting FNTASTIC’s claims

