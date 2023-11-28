Is The Day Before on PS4 and Xbox One?

After much anticipation, The Day Before is finally coming out in December 2023. Fans, however, don’t know if they’ll be able to play The Day Before on older consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This uncertainty most likely comes from the fact that developer FNTASTIC delayed The Day Before‘s release several times. The game was originally set to come out in June 2022, a time when many players still had not made the upgrade to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Is The Day Before releasing on PS4 and Xbox One?

The Day Before is not available on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The early access version is set to release for PC between Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, depending on your time zone, and FNTASTIC only announced plans to release a version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

When is The Day Before coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

It’s unlikely you’ll be able to play The Day Before on older consoles. Image via FNTASTIC

It’s unknown when The Day Before will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. FNTASTIC announced on Nov. 1 that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of The Day Before would be released alongside the full version of the game, but it didn’t reveal when that is going to happen.

This is because FNTASTIC wants to release The Day Before for console when the game is in a good state. To achieve that, the developer will use the early access period on Steam to improve the game.

“It will be Early Access on Steam since this is our first huge game, and there may be unforeseen circumstances,” FNTASTIC said on Nov. 1, as reported by IGN. “[The] full version release will happen when we are certain this is the best version of the game possible, and we believe that player feedback and involvement will greatly contribute to achieving this goal.”

So if you’re a console player, you’ll have to wait and see how things progress when it comes to The Day Before.