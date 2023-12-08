How to use The Day Before money glitch to get cash fast

Woodcoins are the currency in The Day Before, and they’re required to buy everything you need in the game. It can be really frustrating to lose all the cash you’ve found when you die (or when the game crashes), but there is a way to get infinite money.

The Day Before’s infinite money glitch still works at the time of writing, but it’s such an easy exploit that Fntastic will probably make it a priority to fix it pretty soon. That said, there are an awful lot of other things to fix too, so maybe it’ll take a while to get around to it.

How to get infinite money in The Day Before

Fortunately for you, this man has no business sense whatsoever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While exploiting this glitch is faster than actually going out, finding loot, and selling it, it’s not exactly super-fast. Normally, I’d even go so far as to argue that you’d be better off earning money the slow way because it’s more fun, but in The Day Before’s current state, this is highly debatable. And if you just lost all your money and loot because the game crashed, which is a highly likely scenario at this point, then I reckon you can steal money back from the game with an entirely clear conscience.

Always leave one bullet. It doesn’t work if you sell everything in the slot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, to use this exploit, you will need at least a small amount of money or a small amount of ammo. Go to Eddard, the Guns and Ammo guy in the safe haven, and buy as much ammo as you can afford. Now, switch to the Sell tab and sell all but one bullet from each inventory slot that has ammo in it. You’ll see that your money increases when you make the sale.

Next, the glitchy part. Simply drag the ammo you just sold from the Buyback section and drop it back into the slot with just one bullet in it. All that ammo will be returned to your inventory, but your money won’t go down. And you can just keep doing this again, and again, and again.

Drag it from Buyback to the slot with one bullet in it and you won’t have to pay for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given how the sell price is always much lower than the buy price, it will take a while to start turning a profit (if you had to pay for the ammo in the first place, that is), but it’s a very simple, easy way to trick the game into letting you have as much money as you want.

Totally defeats the object of playing the game at all, of course, but I’m not convinced there’s any point in playing this game anyway, with or without infinite money.