Does The Day Before have multiplayer co-op?

What kind of experience does The Day Before offer to hungry, zombie-killing enthusiasts? Is it a solo-only slaughterfest? Or can you team up with friends and feisty survivors online in multiplayer or co-op?

While bringing new ideas to the table, The Day Before looks to possess a lot of that nitty, gritty, survival charm that makes zombie games so addictive. One of its biggest selling points is the interactivity of The Day Before‘s world. Its multi-person gameplay promotes a big discussion point with regard to the bigger picture. Does The Day Before have online multiplayer? Is it co-op-friendly? Or does it tick none of the above?

Does The Day Before support online multiplayer? As an MMO, The Day Before supports online multiplayer, and it operates as one of the game’s central mechanisms. Snow me the way to go home. Image via Fntastic Unless things change, this means players can take on waves of the undead, as well as fight in PvP against other human survivors who are not quite as receptive to fighting alongside you. It’s a proper dog-eat-dog world out there, and it’s every man, woman, and zombie, for themself.

Does The Day Before have co-op?

On the other hand, if you are a friendly soul looking to team up, then The Day Before also supports co-op play to stop you from being overwhelmed by zombies.

As highlighted on the official Steam page, The Day Before supports “Online PvP” as well as “Online Co-op.” Now, the game’s troubled development means that things could always end up changing between now and the full release of The Day Before.

Fntastic’s zombie title has been subject to multiple delays already, so we’ll keep you in the loop if any changes are made to its social elements.