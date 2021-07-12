The Teamfight Tactics meta that you’ve come to memorize and love over the past few months may be coming to an end since the new set, 5.5, is just around the corner. Though it’ll mean that you’ll need to readjust yourself to the new meta, it’s one of the best ways to spice up the gameplay, which can get stale even in the most balanced periods of the game.

The new update will introduce the new Sentinel of Light, Akshan, alongside new mechanics and items. Alongside other new additions, Radiant Items look to be the second meta-defining factor of the patch. These items are so powerful that players will only be able to have one of them active at a time.

When does Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 Release?

Teamfight Tactics’ set 5.5 will be released on July 21. Players who can’t wait longer for the new patch can start trying out the changes in the PBS client, starting from July 7.

What is coming to Teamfight Tactics with set 5.5?

While Akshan will steal the show when it comes to the new champions that will be arriving with the new set, he’ll be accompanied by 11 others. To make space, 13 champions will be removed effective immediately from Teamfight Tactics as the patch goes live.

Some traits will also be bidding farewell for balancing purposes. Shadow and Chaos items will also be no more. Radiant items will be the new hype when it comes to powerful items. These supercharged items won’t have any drawbacks, but you’ll be limited to one of them per game.

Another major change is the Divine Blessing mechanics. Similar to the Lucky Lanterns from set.4.5. Divine Blessing will provide you with a care package when you drop below 40 health. These packages will be filled with item components and gold that can help you claw your way back into the match.

A new Battle Pass will be present as well, rewarding players with Little Legends and Booms as they progress through the season.