The best Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics

With the release of Teamfight Tactics: Fates last month, the system for ranking up Little Legends has become easier to navigate since players can choose to level up their favorites with Star Shards.

There are currently 172 Little Legends available in Teamfight Tactics, but fans always argue over which are the best. Some points of contestation include rarity, spammable emotes, and overall appearance.

To find out which are worth the Star Shards, this list will explore some of the features of the best Little Legends available in TFT, including the new Choncc, Ao Shin, and Umbra variants.

Bass Queen QiQi

Image via Riot Games

Based on Qiyana’s appearance in the True Damage music group in League of Legends, QiQi’s emotes feature epic music and dances. This legendary-tier variant of QiQi, only available from True Damage eggs, features bright accents contrasted with jet-black fur, all topped off with a sassy looking pair of shades.

Kanmei Hushtail

Image via Riot Games

One of the Spirit Blossom-themed takes on the original Hushtail, Kanmei Hushtail sits in a forest of cherry blossoms and prances around with pink and blue accents. Obtained via the shop rather than randomly through eggs, this Little Legend, when upgraded, is trailed by cherry blossom petals and dazzling sparkles. Plus, it matches with the Kanmei-themed arena skin.

Sugarcone Furyhorn

Image via Riot Games

The Sugarcone variants of Little Legends feature ice cream cones as accents and ice cream-themed patterns. This sugar-sweet variant on the classic Little Legend is the rarest of all the Furyhorns—and perhaps also the cutest.

Sugarcone Lightcharger

Image via Riot Games

Similar to the Furyhorn, Sugarcone Lightcharger’s unicorn horn is an ice cream cone. With upgrades, though, that horn becomes larger until its final variant features a massive sugarcone complete with chocolate ice cream. On top of that, it has sprinkles.

Blood Moon Bellswayer

Image via Riot Games

This cute Little Legend has three creatures resembling Bard’s meeps following it, allowing you to prance around your opponents as you snatch their item from the carousel. Its emotes are also super spammable, spawning a meep in one of three random locations each time.

Neexie

Image via Riot Games

Inspired by League champion Neeko, Neexie has that same whimsical energy that makes the Curious Chameleon so charming. With its large button eyes and multicolored hair, this rare Little Legend has upgrades that give it unique flower particle effects. Along with Arcade Lightcharger, it’s one of two Little Legends whose designs are based on League champions that can be obtained from Immortal Creatures eggs.

Astronaut Molediver

Image via Riot Games

Set Three of Teamfight Tactics was all about space and so is this pass-exclusive Little Legend. This molediver is outfitted in an astronaut’s space suit and was one of the first Little Legends to feature a detailed background rather than a plain color. It’s no longer attainable either, so those who own this Little Legend can flaunt their status as a longtime TFT enthusiast.

Honeybuzz Choncc

Image via Riot Games

The rarest variant of Choncc, Honeybuzz Choncc is a precious, fluffy dragon with black and white stripes. With an insatiable appetite, you’ll find it chomping down on honey, honeycombs, and the occasional bumblebee or two. On top of that, Choncc plays an irresistible beat by drumming on its stomach with an equally adorable dance to boot.

Fruity-Tooty Umbra

Image via Riot Games

This Little Legend is a dragonfruit dragon. And aside from the incredible wordplay in its name, Fruity-Tooty Umbra’s third emote plays a sick riff on the electric guitar that can be synced up with the music in the emotes of Ao Shin and Choncc, the other dragons released at the same time as Umbra in the Heroic Hatchlings set.

Lucky Fuwa

Image via Riot Games

A pass exclusive from Set Four: Fates, Lucky Fuwa introduces a Spirit Blossom twist on this original Little Legend, fitting the theme of the set and other cosmetics released with it. Previously, Little Legends obtained from the pass couldn’t be upgraded past two stars. But now, they can be upgraded to the highly sought after three-star variants using Star Shards. The detail on Lucky Fuwa’s splash art also features a beautiful background resembling the board cosmetics and art style of the carousel. This, along with Lucky Fuwa’s unique poses, differentiates it from every other Fuwa variant.