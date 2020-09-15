TFT team reveals final Set 4 Fates patch changes before launch

The last batch of balance changes to take place before Teamfight Tactics Set Four goes live on Wednesday was revealed tonight.

Schedule to release on Sept. 16, Set Four Fates will contain a number of changes that go live upon launch. There’s still “work to be done” and “rare bugs” that need to get resolved, according to lead TFT game designer Mortdog.

But thanks to the assistance provided by players during the two-week PBE trials, a significant of among of balance changes have been made and bugs that were already taken care of. Adjustments that were revealed today will likely not get uploaded to PBE prior to the launch of Fates.

Traits

Several traits such as Assasin, Cutlets, Dazzler, Hunter, Keeper, Shade, Sharpshooter, and Mystic will contain changes upon launch.

Assassin

Crit Damage: 30/60/100 changed to 30/60/90.

Crit Chance: 10/25/45 changed to 10/25/40.

Cultist

Galio AD reduced from 175/400/1000 to 150/400/100.

Galio HP reduced from 1800/4000/6666 to 1800/3800/6666.

Galio Entrance Percentage increased from 40 to 50 percent.

Dazzler

Duration changed from 4/12 to 5/15.

Hunter

Damage changed from 100/150/200/250 to 175/175/175/175 percent.

Frequency: 3/3/2.5/2 to 3.5/3/2.5/2.

Keeper

Shield changed from 200/250/300 to 175/250/325.

Shade

Bonus Magic damage adjusted from 100/350/700 to 100/325/650.

Sharpshooter

Reduced damage changed from 75/50/30 percent to 65/50/35 percent.

Mystic

Magic resistance changed from 35/100/180 to 35/95/175.

Champions

A total of 25 champions will receive either nerfs or buffs with the TFT Set Four release patch.

Fiora

Mana reduced from 0/95 to 0/85.

Nami

Mana reduced from 60/90 to 40/80

Spell Damage increased from 200/300/425 to 225/325/450.

Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate Spell Damage increased from 200/350/525 to 250/350/475.

Annie

HP increased from 700 to 750.

Aphelios

Mana increased from 75/125 to 120/180.

Hecarim

Spell healing increased from 200/300/500 to 250/350/500.

Janna

Mana increased from 30/50 to 30/60.

Jax

Armor increased from 30 to 14.

Magic Resistance increased from 20 to 30.

Teemo

Blind Duration reduced from 2.5/3/5 to 2.5/3/4.5.

Spell Damage reduced from 200/300/700 to 300/300/600.

Spell Damage per second reduced from 80/100/140 to 80/100/133.

Zed

Spell AD steal reduced from 20/33/50 to 20/30/40 percent.

Bonus Magic Damage reduced from 50/75/125 to 25/50/75.

Jinx

Spell power increased from 175/300/600 to 200/325/550.

Lux

Spell Damage changed from 250/350/700 to 300/400/700.

Stun Duration from 1.5/2/3.5 to 1.5/2/3 seconds.

Veigar

Spell Damage changed from 450/600/1200 to 500/650/1150.

Xin Zhao

AD increased from 60 to 65.

Armor increased from 40 to 45.

Attack speed increased from 0.75 to 0.8.

Yuumi

Spell Healing changed from 30/50/70 to 30/45/60 percent.

Ashe

Spell AD per arrow reduced from 50 to 45 percent.

Spell AS Bonus increased from 50/75/150 to 50/75/300 percent.

Sejuani

Mana changed from 60/150 to 50/130.

Shen

Shield duration increased from three to four seconds.

Talon

Spell bonus Physical Damage changed from 100/250/500 to 125/200/600.

Ezreal

Spell Damage and Heal changed from 200/400/9999 to 250/450/9999.

Kayn

Shadow form increased from 60 to 75 percent.

Spell Damage changed from 350/500/6666 to 450/600/6666.

Lee Sin

Spell Damage changed from 200/400/600 to 250/450/1000.

Secondary Stun Duration changed from 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/1.5/10 seconds.

Lillia

Mana reduced from 100/150 to 75/125.

Sett

Spell Damage changed from 30/40/400 to 35/45/400 percent.

Splash Damage changed from 15/25/200 to 20/30/200 percent.

Zilean