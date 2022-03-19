TFT Set 7 will include mechanic similar to Armory

Riot Games game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer dropped a Set Seven Teamfight Tactics spoiler today during his weekend stream, hinting at the return of the Armory mechanic or the addition of an element similar to it.

The January dev video revealed the thematic for Set Seven will take place in the dragon realms, showcasing clans competing for power and dragon shrines packed with mystical powers. Keeping with tradition, Mortdog dropped a TFT Set Seven easter egg today during his stream, revealing that a mechanic similar to Armory will show up in the upcoming set.

“The thing we are working on for Set Seven, I think will make a lot of people who miss Armory happy,” Mortdog said.

One of the main mechanics within TFT Set Seven is also expected to have similarities to Hextech Augments that were first introduced during Set Six. This mysterious mechanic will tie into the dragon theme of the set, providing “similar levels of replayability and strategy in a world of dragons that are just as varied as the mechanic’s combinations,” executive producer Geoff Virtue said during the January TFT dev video.

Riot has yet to reveal a release date for TFT Set Seven, however, other than it will launch in the summer of 2022 to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the autobattler.

The month of March will showcase the final regional tournaments leading up to the Gizmos & Gadgets TFT World Championship that is likely taking place sometime in May. Based on previous set releases, it appears the Set Seven could launch sometime in either late May or early June.