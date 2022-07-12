TFT Set 7 Patch 12.13: Full notes and updates

Significant changes will shift the power levels of the Set 7 meta.

A large number of balance changes are taking place in Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.13, improving the playability of ability power units while toning down overperformers.

Scheduled to drop onto the live servers on July 13, Patch 12.13 contains a rework to the 10-cost dragon Aurelion Sol, system changes, and large trait changes. The number of champions rebalanced was less than the previous TFT Set Seven updates but the nerfs and buffs made may have a greater impact on the overall Dragonlands meta. And players who transfer an account out of a region can reclaim and restore that account within two weeks of returning.

Here are the notes for TFT Patch 12.13.

Patch 12.13 system changes

Shaving time off each Set Seven Dragonlands game, the TFT balance team has reduced round times during Draconic Augment armories, the Treasure Dragon round, and Stage 5-1. And for games that run exceptionally long, the damage taken by Tacticians was increased at Stage eight in both Standard and Double Up.

Draconic Augment rounds at Stages 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2 were reduced in time by 10 seconds

Treasure Dragon at Stage 4-7 had its round time decreased by 10 seconds

Stage 5-1 after the Treasure Dragon also shortened by 10 seconds

Player damage increased to 150 at Stage eight in Standard and Double Up

Patch 12.13 trait changes

A large number of significant trait changes are taking place in TFT Set Seven Patch 12.13. Players can no longer cheat out Astral shops while the Assassin trait was hit with another nerf. Guild is getting a new seven breakpoint, Nomsy was adjusted via her Fireball and health, and Shimmerscale items were each hit with a buff or nerf.

Assassin : Critical Strike damage nerfed from 15/30/50 to 5/25/45 percent

: Critical Strike damage nerfed from 15/30/50 to 5/25/45 percent Astral : Astral shops and orbs will only appear if players field the Astral units

: Astral shops and orbs will only appear if players field the Astral units Astral : A refresh button with a counter has been added to help players know when an Astral shop and orb will appear

: A refresh button with a counter has been added to help players know when an Astral shop and orb will appear Astral : Ability damage buffed from 5/30/70 to 10/40/80

: Ability damage buffed from 5/30/70 to 10/40/80 Cannoneer : AD damage explosion adjusted from 150/210/280/350 to 125/225/325/425 percent

: AD damage explosion adjusted from 150/210/280/350 to 125/225/325/425 percent Evoker : Mana adjusted from 3/6/10 to 3/7/12

: Mana adjusted from 3/6/10 to 3/7/12 Guild : New seven Guild trait added with a 250 percent Guild bonus

: New seven Guild trait added with a 250 percent Guild bonus Mirage Dawnbringers Determination : Maximum health heal percentage adjusted from 40/70/70 (heals twice 125) to 40/65/65 (heals twice 110)

: Maximum health heal percentage adjusted from 40/70/70 (heals twice 125) to 40/65/65 (heals twice 110) Ragewing : Omnivamp adjusted from 30/50/70 to 25/50/75 percent

: Omnivamp adjusted from 30/50/70 to 25/50/75 percent Ragewing : Attack speed adjusted from 50/125/225 to 50/135/250 percent

: Attack speed adjusted from 50/125/225 to 50/135/250 percent Revel : Firework damage nerfed from 140/170/225/300 to 130/160/210/280

: Firework damage nerfed from 140/170/225/300 to 130/160/210/280 Shapeshifter : Health on transforming adjusted from 45/90/135 to 40/90/145 percent

: Health on transforming adjusted from 45/90/135 to 40/90/145 percent Shimmerscale : Multiple items buffed and nerfed

: Multiple items buffed and nerfed Starcaller : Hyper Roll health heal buffed from 1/2/15 to 1/2/20

: Hyper Roll health heal buffed from 1/2/15 to 1/2/20 Trainer : Nomsy base health reduced from 500 to 400

: Nomsy base health reduced from 500 to 400 Trainer : Nomsy Fireball damage adjusted from 100/125/150/175 to 100/130/160/200

: Nomsy Fireball damage adjusted from 100/125/150/175 to 100/130/160/200 Trainer : Fireball from Nomsy causes burned enemies to have 50 percent reduced healing for the duration of the burn, which is eight seconds

: Fireball from Nomsy causes burned enemies to have 50 percent reduced healing for the duration of the burn, which is eight seconds Trainer : Hyper Roll chance to double snack reduced from 65 to 50 percent

: Hyper Roll chance to double snack reduced from 65 to 50 percent Warrior: Damage on enhanced attack adjusted from 120/200/350 to 120/220/420 percent

Shimmerscale item nerfs and buffs

Crown of Champions : Health reduced from 200 to 100

: Health reduced from 200 to 100 Determined Investor : Health reduced from 300 to 150

: Health reduced from 300 to 150 Diamond Hands : Health reduced from 300 to 200

: Health reduced from 300 to 200 Diamond Hands : Immunity per proc reduced from two to one second

: Immunity per proc reduced from two to one second Draven’s Axe : Base attack damage and attack speed reduced from 20 to 10

: Base attack damage and attack speed reduced from 20 to 10 Gambler’s Blade : Base ability power and attack speed increased from 20 to 30

: Base ability power and attack speed increased from 20 to 30 Goldmancer Staff : Base ability power increased from 20 to 30

: Base ability power increased from 20 to 30 Needlessly Big Gem : Health increased from 300 to 500

: Health increased from 300 to 500 Mogul’s Mail : Stack cap increased from 30 to 40

: Stack cap increased from 30 to 40 Mogul’s Mail : Armor and magic resistance per stack reduced from 1.5 to one

: Armor and magic resistance per stack reduced from 1.5 to one Mogul’s Mail: Health per stack decreased from 15 to five

Guild stats at Guild seven

Sejuani : 500 bonus health

: 500 bonus health Twitch : 50 percent bonus attack speed

: 50 percent bonus attack speed Ryze : 50 percent bonus ability power

: 50 percent bonus ability power Talon : 50 bonus attack damage

: 50 bonus attack damage Bard : 10 bonus mana per basic attack

: 10 bonus mana per basic attack Emblem: 15 percent bonus Ominivamp to the holder

Patch 12.13 item changes

Similar to adjustments applied to Shimmerscale items, several Ornn items were adjusted.

Infinity Force : Removed the 30 percent crit chance

: Removed the 30 percent crit chance Manazane : Mana granted after each cast buffed from 150 over four seconds to 200 over five seconds

: Mana granted after each cast buffed from 150 over four seconds to 200 over five seconds Obsidian Cleaver : Attack damage reduced from 30 to 20

: Attack damage reduced from 30 to 20 Rocket Propelled Fist: Health reduced from 500 to 400

Archangel’s Staff and the Radiant version both have stack counters starting in TFT Patch 12.13, along with Guinsoo’s Rageblade and its Radiant version. And Zz’Rot was tweaked to reliably deal with Assassin units.

Astral Emblem : Removed

: Removed Bramble Vest : Armor increased from 60 to 80

: Armor increased from 60 to 80 Radiant Bramble Vest : Armor increased from 100 to 130

: Armor increased from 100 to 130 Jeweled Gauntlet : AP increased from 20 to 40

: AP increased from 20 to 40 Jeweled Gauntlet : Critical strike damage reduced from 30 to 10 percent

: Critical strike damage reduced from 30 to 10 percent Radiant Jeweled Gauntlet : AP increased from 20 to 60

: AP increased from 20 to 60 Radiant Jeweled Gauntlet: Critical strike damage reduced from 75 to 40 percent

Patch 12.3 Draconic Augment changes

Attempting to improve the Cannoneer trait, the TFT balance team buffed the Draconic Augment Ricochet, causing the bounce to hit targets that are further away. Living Forge will no longer grant duplicate Ornn Artifacts and players should avoid crafting Blue Buff with the Blue Battery Augment.

Best Friends : Attack speed nerfed from 15/25/35 to 10/20/30

: Attack speed nerfed from 15/25/35 to 10/20/30 Blue Battery : Will no longer stack with Blue Buff

: Will no longer stack with Blue Buff Blue Battery : Augment sets a unit’s mana to 20 after casting instead of granting 20 mana after casting

: Augment sets a unit’s mana to 20 after casting instead of granting 20 mana after casting Cluttered Mind : XP from a full bench increased from three to four

: XP from a full bench increased from three to four Combat Training : Starting attack damage increased from five to eight

: Starting attack damage increased from five to eight Cybernetic Implants : Attack damage nerfed from 10/20/30 to 8/15/25

: Attack damage nerfed from 10/20/30 to 8/15/25 Double Trouble : Grants a two-star copy of units that have been three-starred before acquiring the Draconic Augment

: Grants a two-star copy of units that have been three-starred before acquiring the Draconic Augment Double Trouble : Armor, magic resistance, attack damage, and ability power nerfed from 30/40/50 to 22/33/44

: Armor, magic resistance, attack damage, and ability power nerfed from 30/40/50 to 22/33/44 Hallucinate : Damage reduction buff duration increased from five to six seconds

: Damage reduction buff duration increased from five to six seconds Living Forge : Will no longer grant Ornn Artifacts that it already granted

: Will no longer grant Ornn Artifacts that it already granted Makeshift Armor three : Armor and magic resistance increased from 60 to 65

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 60 to 65 March of Progress : XP each round increased from four to five

: XP each round increased from four to five Ricochet (Cannoneer): Direction of bounce will prefer farther targets rather than nearby ones

Patch 12.3 champion changes

A major rework was applied to Aurelion Sol, creating “cosmic” size black holes, according to Riot, while having the power of a 10-cost dragon. Yasuo will now properly execute the last enemy, even if the health pool is large. Damage stats were buffed on Vladimir and Lillia. Shyvanna had her fire breath buffed, Soraka heals more, and Zoe got a mana buff.

One-cost

Nidalee : Spells bonus attack speed reduced from 45 to 40 percent

: Spells bonus attack speed reduced from 45 to 40 percent Vladimir: Mana buffed from 0/80 to 0/70

Two-cost

Braum : Tooltip will now specify that Braum raises his shield toward the largest group of enemies

: Tooltip will now specify that Braum raises his shield toward the largest group of enemies Lillia : Spell bonus damage buffed from 150/225/350 to 215/275/350

: Spell bonus damage buffed from 150/225/350 to 215/275/350 Lillia : Health buffed from 700 to 750

: Health buffed from 700 to 750 Lillia : Attack damage reduced from 50 to 40

: Attack damage reduced from 50 to 40 Lillia : Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7

: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7 Nami : Mana adjusted from 50/90 to 25/75

: Mana adjusted from 50/90 to 25/75 Tristana: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

Three-cost

Swain : Health reduced from 650 to 600

: Health reduced from 650 to 600 Swain: Attack speed nerfed from 0.75 to 0.7

Attack speed nerfed from 0.75 to 0.7 Varus : Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7 Volibear : Storm number of enemies changed from 3/4/5 to four across the board

: Storm number of enemies changed from 3/4/5 to four across the board Volibear : Storm damage per enemy nerfed from 160/175/190 to 110/155/215

: Storm damage per enemy nerfed from 160/175/190 to 110/155/215 Volibear: Storm total damage nerfed from 480/700/950 to 440/620/860

Four-cost

Corki : Attack speed nerfed from 0.75 to 0.7

: Attack speed nerfed from 0.75 to 0.7 Daeja : Windblast wave damage buffed from 225/350/1500 to 250/375/1800

: Windblast wave damage buffed from 225/350/1500 to 250/375/1800 Daeja : Windbalast passive magic damage nerfed from 30/45/200 to 25/40/150

: Windbalast passive magic damage nerfed from 30/45/200 to 25/40/150 Hecarim : Maximum mana buff from 75/120 to 60/105

: Maximum mana buff from 75/120 to 60/105 Shi Oh Yu : Combo attack damage percentage nerfed from 325/350/1000 to 265/275/1000 percent

: Combo attack damage percentage nerfed from 325/350/1000 to 265/275/1000 percent Shi Oh Yu : Stun nerfed from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds

: Stun nerfed from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds Sy’fen : Spell charge attack damage nerfed from 225/235/500 to 150/150/300 percent

: Spell charge attack damage nerfed from 225/235/500 to 150/150/300 percent Neeko : Inherent Glamour shield buffed at three-star from 275/400/1200 to 275/400/2000

: Inherent Glamour shield buffed at three-star from 275/400/1200 to 275/400/2000 Talon : Attack damage reduced from 65 to 60

: Attack damage reduced from 65 to 60 Xayah: Attack speed nerfed from 0.75 to 0.7

Five-cost

Aurelion Sol Rework : Aurelion Sol now summons an unstable black hole underneath a random enemy. After two seconds it implodes, dealing magic damage to all enemies in the area and increasing their damage taken by 20 percent for 10 seconds. Black holes generated after 20 seconds of combat are larger and deal 50 percent more damage

: Aurelion Sol now summons an unstable black hole underneath a random enemy. After two seconds it implodes, dealing magic damage to all enemies in the area and increasing their damage taken by 20 percent for 10 seconds. Black holes generated after 20 seconds of combat are larger and deal 50 percent more damage Aurelion Sol : Mana is 40/90

: Mana is 40/90 Aurelion Sol : Black Hole damage is 325/450/5000

: Black Hole damage is 325/450/5000 Bard: Tempered Fate stun duration adjusted from 1.5/2/15 to 1.25/2/15

Tempered Fate stun duration adjusted from 1.5/2/15 to 1.25/2/15 Pyke : Health increased from 800 to 900

: Health increased from 800 to 900 Shyvana : Mana buffed from 45/75 to 30/60

: Mana buffed from 45/75 to 30/60 Shyvana : Flame Breath maximum health percent burn damage buffed from 45/60/300 to 50/66/500 percent

: Flame Breath maximum health percent burn damage buffed from 45/60/300 to 50/66/500 percent Shyvana : Armor and magic resistance reduced from 60 to 55

: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 60 to 55 Soraka : Starfall heal per star buffed from 100/150/1000 to 120/180/1000

: Starfall heal per star buffed from 100/150/1000 to 120/180/1000 Yasuo : Attack damage reduced from 90 to 85

: Attack damage reduced from 90 to 85 Zoe: Mana buffed from 60/120 to 50/100

Patch 12.13 Double Up and Hyper Roll changes

Several Double Up quality-of-life improvements were made in Patch 12.13, specifically with Shared Draft. And Hyper Roll was adjusted for Trainer and Soraka changes.

Pick order will appear visually represented on the scoreboard

Pick order groups were updated from first to last: fourth and third, fourth and second, third and first, and second and first.

Pick order groups after the fourth place was eliminated were updated from first to last: Third and second, third and first, and second and first.

Pick order groups after the third place was eliminated were updated from first to last: Second and second and first and first.

Canceled reinforcements in the portal countdown will cancel VFX immediately

Release timers during Shared Draft have an updated VFX that is more noticeable

Hyper Roll Trainer: The chance to double-feed Nomsy decreased from 65 to 50 percent

Hyper Roll Soraka: Tactician heal adjusted from 1/2/15 to 1/2/20

Patch 12.13 bug fixes

