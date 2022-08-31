TFT Set 7.5 PBE changes locked in prior to official launch

Riot Games has locked in the balance changes for Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 on the PBE testing servers, allowing the meta to shape up prior to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms’ live launch next week.

Players on the live servers have just over a week to wait for the release of TFT Set 7.5, scheduled to drop on Sept. 8. Those who want to get ahead of the masses and rank up the ladder can get a feel for what the opening meta will look like by testing the upcoming Set 7.5 on the PBE. Balance changes are locked in for the next week, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, with one final smaller batch dropping before the live launch. The TFT team has a small patch slated to drop later today prior to the branch cut.

And so, we reach the end of the PBE iteration cycle. Today is our branch cut, which means the changes stop, and we let it sit for a week.



A majority of the Aug. 31 PBE balance changes for TFT Set 7.5 were focused on champions. A handful of traits were tweaked, along with four Draconic Augments.

Nasus took another nerf, reducing the frontline champion’s bonus health at all three stars. Lux was hit again, targeting her spell damage at three-star. Nomsy was hit with a spell damage nerf at all three stars. Olaf had his attack speed bonus reduced. Daeja had their passive buffed at one and two stars, and Swain Tyrant Dragon had their dragonlings buff reverted back to eight.

The only tier-five champion hit was Terra, receiving several adjustments. Terra’s health was buffed to 1,200. Their spell armor and magic resistance ratio was nerfed at one and two stars while the actual spell armor and magic resistance was buffed at all three stars.

On the trait side, the quality contained in Astral orbs was reduced again. No tables have been released at time of writing. Bonus damage was slightly increased within the Tempest trait and Darkflight Essence was revealed for the first time.

The Draconic Augment Knife’s Edge was buffed while Scooped Weapons was nerfed. Birthday Presents had the gold buff reverted, and The Golden Egg was slightly adjusted.

Players can continue to test out TFT Set 7.5 on the PBE leading up to the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms official release on Sept. 8.