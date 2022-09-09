TFT Set 7.5 Graves, best items and synergies

The Bilgewater gunslinger Graves returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 as a four-cost champion, showcasing a powerful spell that makes him an ideal primary carrier within Dragonlands Uncharted Realms.

Graves has graduated from synergy bot to primary carry within TFT Set 7.5, taking Corki’s place as the four-cost Cannoneer carrier. Using his Quickdraw spell, Graves in Uncharted Realms shoots out four bullets in a cone toward the target in front of him. He then dashes toward the target, firing off two more shots while gaining armor and magic resistance.

Traits assigned to Graves in Uncharted Realms are Cannoneer and Tempest. No changes were made to the Cannoneer trait in Set 7.5. Minor changes were applied to the Tempest trait, removing bonus attack speed and replacing it with damage amplification.

The outlaw quickly became a must-have TFT Set 7.5 champion within Built Different builds during PBE testing. And at the time of the Uncharted Realms release, is typically found in legendary late-game comps and partnered with Nilah.

Image via Ramblinnn

Graves wants attack damage items to get the most out of his Quickdraw spell. Ideal AD items of the TFT Set 7.5 four-cost champion are the same that players are used to putting on the Jade dragon Shi Oh Yu.

Blood Thirster provides healing upon dashing into targets. Guinsoo’s Rageblade is another ideal item, increasing the gunslinger’s speed and allowing him to cast his spell more often with mana of 0/40. And Edge of Night gives Graves the protection he needs upon dropping below a certain health threshold.

Alternative TFT Set 7.5 items that can also work well on Graves are Runaan’s Hurricane, Last Whisper, Titans Resolve, Hand of Justice, Infinity Edge, Giant Slayer, and even Rapid Firecannon.