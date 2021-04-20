TFT Set 5 Reckoning April 20 PBE patch: Full notes and updates

Another major wave of Teamfight Tactics PBE balance changes was made to Set Five Reckoning that included nerfs to a number of Shadow Items, the removal of a two trait breakpoint for Abomination, and dozens of champion stat tweaks.

Only one PBE Set Five patch remains, dropping April 21. Today’s enormous TFT update encompasses every part of Set Five, from traits and items to champion changes and system adjustments. Game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer released the April 20 PBE patch notes today, ensuring the TFT community that the team is “working hard to make sure Reckoning launches in the best state possible.”

Hyper Roll

The TFT balance team adjusted the gold payout due to “too much snowballing and too much impact on game outcomes from early-round losses.” Players will no longer receive two gold per win but will get two gold per loss.

System changes

Shop roll odds have been adjusted, taking into account that Chosen is no longer a TFT mechanic in Set Five Reckoning.

Level seven: 22/35/30/12/1 adjusted to 19/35/30/15/1 percent.

Level eight: 15/25/35/20/5 adjusted to 15/20/35/25/5 percent.

Loot changes: Spatulas can now become Shadow on the carousel in stages two, three, and four at a rate of 45 percent.

Loot changes: a bug fix was resolved that caused gold loot boxes to appear at a slightly lower rate from NPC rounds.

Items

Several items in conjunction with Shadow Items were adjusted. Normal items have been listed separately from Shadow items for clarity.

Normal Reckoning items

Bloodthirster: Shield decreased from 40 to 30 percent maximum health.

Gargoyle Stoneplate: Armor and magic resist per enemy reduced from 20 to 18.

Redemption: Heal reduced from 30 to 25 percent of missing health.

Zeke’s Herald: Attack speed reduced from 30 to 25 percent.

Zz’Rot Portal: The construct’s attack damage stage scaling has been reduced signifigantly.

Zz’Rot Portal: The construct’s health stage scaling has been reduced slightly. Both changes apply to Standard and Hyper Roll modes.

Shadow items

Shadow Blue Buff: Mana gain increased from 10 to 15. Below the threshold, mana gain increased from 40 to 50.

Shadow Deathblade: Self maximum health penalty reduced from 25 to 20 percent.

Shadow Gargolyle Stoneplate: Healing per enemy reduced from 60 to 45.

Shadow Guardian Angel: Revive health changed from 100 to 80 percent maximum health.

Shadow Hextech Gunblade: Percent of damage heal increased from 50 to 60 percent.

Shadow Infinity Edge: Self-damage on crit reduced from four to three percent.

Shadow Last Whisper: Shred duration increased from two to five seconds. Self armor and MR penalty reduced from 50 to 25 percent.

Shadow Quicksilver: Self maximum health penalty reduced from 25 to 20 percent.

Shadow Rabadan’s Deathcap: Self maximum health penalty reduced from 25 to 20 percent.

Shadow Redemption: Heal increased from 15 to 20 percent of missing health.

Shadow Spear of Shojin: Self-damage penalty reduced from 25 to 20 percent.

Shadow Statikk Shiv: Self-attack damage penalty reduced from 50 to 33 percent.

Shadow Zeke’s Herald: Ally attack speed penalty reduced from 30 to 25 percent.

Shadow Zz’Rot Portal: Explosion damage reduced from 777 to 500.

Traits

A total of nine traits were adjusted, including the removal of a two trait breakpoint for Abomination.

Abomination: No longer has a two trait breakpoint.

Brawler: HP increased from 400/800 to 400/1000.

Coven: AP increased from 50 to 60. Mana bonus reduced from 25 to 20 percent.

Dawnbringer: Heal increased from 30/60/100/150 to 30/60/100/180 percent.

Dragonslayer: AP increased from 30/60 to 30/70. Team AP increased from 20/40 to 20/50.

Ironclad: Armor reduced from 40/100 to 40/90.

Legionnaire: AS increased from 25/60/100/160 to 25/60/120/200 percent.

Nightbringer: Shield increased from 30/60/90/120 to 30/60/90/160 percent.

Verdant: CC immunity duration reduced from ⅝ to 4/6 seconds.

Champions

A total of 34 out of the 60 TFT Set Five Reckoning champions were either nerfed or buffed via the April 20 PBE patch.

One-cost TFT Set Five champions

Gragas: Mana decreased from 40/80 to 40/70.

Kled: Spell AS increased from 50/60/70 to 70/80/100 percent.

Kalista: Resolved bugfix—Ability can now critically strike. Spell AD decreased from 200/225/250 to 180/200/220 percent. Spell base damage reduced from 400/700/1,100 to 350/600/950.

Lissandra: Spell primary damage increased from 250/350/450 to 300/400/500. Spell secondary damage increased from 125/175/225 to 150/200/250.

Vayne: Spell damage reduced from 90/120/180 to 90/120/160.

Warwick: Spell Damage reduced from 200/300/450 to 200/300/400.

Udyr: Spell Shield increased from 200/300/450 to 250/350/550. Spell AD increased from 110/120/140 to 110/120/160 percent.

Ziggs: Spell Damage reduced from 200/300/450 to 250/350/450.

Two-cost TFT Set Five champions

Brand: Spell damage increased from 700/900/1,300 to 700/900/1,400. Spell MR shred increased from 40/50/60 to 40/50/70 percent.

Hecarim: Spell damage increased from 375/500/1,000 to 450/600/1,200. Spell healing reduced from 375/500/1000 to 300/400/800.

Sett: Bugfix resolved—Ability can now critically strike. Spell AD increased from 130/140/160 to 140/150/180 percent. Spell armor shred increased from 15/20/30 to 20/25/40.

Sejuani: Spell armor and MR increased from 60/120/200 to 60/120/300. Spell damage reduced from 300/450/900 to 300/450/750.

Syndra: Mana increased from 40/80 to 50/90.

LeBlanc: Spell damage increased from 150/200/400 to 200/300/600.

Thresh: Spell damage increased from 100/200/400 to 100/200/700. Spell pull duration reduced from 2/3/6 to 2/3/4 seconds.

Trundle: Spell stat steal increased from 25/30/40 to 30/35/45 percent.

Viktor: Spell damage reduced from 400/550/800 to 300/500/750. Spell shield increased from 150/250/350 to 150/225/375.

Three-cost TFT Set Five champions

Nocturne: Spell heal increased from 80/90/100 to 90/95/100 percent. Isolated attack speed bonus reduced from 20/30/60 to 30/35/40 percent.

Lee Sin: Spell damage increased from 200/275/500 to 200/300/650.

Lulu: Mana reduced from 60/120 to 50/100. Spell AS increased from 50/60/80 to 60/75/100 percent.

Morgana: Armor increased from 30 to 35. MR increased from 30 to 35. Spell damage increased from 200/300/550 to 250/300/550.

Nunu: Spell damage increased from 500/750/1,500 to 500/750/1,800.

Riven: Spell AD bonus increased from 70/80/90 to 70/80/100 percent. Spell damage increased from 100/200/350 to 100/200/500.

Pantheon: Spell AD increased from 340/350/400 to 350/400/500 percent.

Ashe: Spell stun duration increased from 1.5/1.5/2.5 to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds.

Zyra: Spell damage increased from 250/350/550 to 300/400/650.

Four-cost TFT Set Five champions

Diana: Spell stun duration increased from 1.5/2/4 to 2/2.5/4 seconds. Spell damage increased from 200/300/1,500 to 250/350/1,500.

Ivern: Resolved a bug where Daisy would fail to cast her initial Shockwave upon spawning.

Karma: Spell damage increased from 180/220/900 to 200/240/800.

Vel’Koz: Spell damage reduced from 1,200/1,600/4,000 to 1,000/1,300/4,000.

Five-cost TFT Set Five champions

Darius: Bugfix resolved—Ability can now critically strike. Spell AD reduced from 180/220/2,000 to 160/200/2,000 percent.

Heimerdinger: Mana increased from 0/110 to 0/120. Spell damage increased from 200/300/7,777 to 300/450/7,777.

Kayle: First ascension spell AD increased from 70/80/1,000 to 90/100/1,000 percent. Fourth ascension spell damage reduced from 250/400/10,000 to 200/300/10,000.

Kindred: Mana increased from 50/150 to 100/200. Spell minimum health threshold reduced from 300/500/2,500 to 200/300/2,500.

The next scheduled TFT Set Five Reckoning PBE patch is set to take place on April 21.