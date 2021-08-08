TFT Set 5.5 Legionnaire trait, Lucian, and Nocturne changes revealed in 11.16 Patch Rundown

The major rework to the Legionnaire trait may make building around it a viable strategy.

Riot Games game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and Riot Kent revealed a number of “big” champion and Radiant item changes in the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.16 during today’s Patch Rundown.

Patch 11.16, the first patch since Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes Set 5.5 launched, is scheduled to bring a major rework to the Legionnaire trait and a number of tweaks to Radiant items. Legionnaire has “been a non-existent trait,” according to Mortdog, prompting a rework with Omnivamp that will benefit Yasuo, Riven, and Kayle. Kalista will still heal and hit for major damage with her spear, according to Kent.

Several Radiant items will also see adjustments, toning down overpowered items while buffing some underperformers. Vanilla Sunfire Cape and Redemption will receive several minor changes, but Quicksilver is slated to get a major boost in CC immunity duration from 12 to 15 seconds.

Major TFT Patch 11.16 balance changes

Legionnaire: New Omnivamp: 15/20/25/35 percent

Legionnaire: Attack speed remains unchanged at 25/65/120/250 percent

Nocturne: Bonus damage is now 70/85/110 and scales with AP

Nocturne: Attack damage ratio reduced to 75 percent

Nocturne: Heal changed from 90/95/100 to 100 percent flat and no longer scales with AP

Nocturne: Attack speed buff changed to a flat 35 percent

Lucian: Every other shot from The Culling now counts as an attack, allowing items like Runaan’s Hurricane, Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Titan’s Resolve to work

Karma: Soulflare damage buffed from 210/260/700 to 225/280/750

Galio: Shield buffed to 60 percent

Galio: Damage nerfed at three-star to 1200

Galio: Shield of Durand duration increased to 2.5 seconds

Radiant item changes in TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.16

Blue Buff Radiant: Bonus ability power buffed to 40 percent

Gargoyle Stoneplate Radiant: Armor and magic resistance per enemy increased to 40

Giant Slayer Radiant: Base damage amp increased to 40 percent

Guinsoo’s Rageblade Radiant: New Radiant bonus of +30 percent attack speed

Ionic Spark Radiant: Bonus health regeneration reduced to one percent maximum health

Jeweled Gauntlet Radiant: Critical strike damage increased to 90 percent

Locket the Iron Solari Radiant: Prime shield value increased from 500/600/700 to 600/700/800

Rabadon’s Deathcap Radiant: Ability power increased to 120 percent

Redemption Radiant: Missing health heal reduced to 25 percent

Statikk’s Shiv Radiant: Chain lightning magic damage increased to 115

Sunfire Cape Radiant: Bonus health regeneration changed from one to 0.5 percent maximum health

All adjustments revealed during the TFT 11.16 Patch Rundown are subject to change prior to the official release scheduled to take place on Aug. 11.