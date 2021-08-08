TFT Set 5.5 Legionnaire trait, Lucian, and Nocturne changes revealed in 11.16 Patch Rundown

Riot Games game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and Riot Kent revealed a number of “big” champion and Radiant item changes in the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.16 during today’s Patch Rundown.
Patch 11.16, the first patch since Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes Set 5.5 launched, is scheduled to bring a major rework to the Legionnaire trait and a number of tweaks to Radiant items. Legionnaire has “been a non-existent trait,” according to Mortdog, prompting a rework with Omnivamp that will benefit Yasuo, Riven, and Kayle. Kalista will still heal and hit for major damage with her spear, according to Kent.
Several Radiant items will also see adjustments, toning down overpowered items while buffing some underperformers. Vanilla Sunfire Cape and Redemption will receive several minor changes, but Quicksilver is slated to get a major boost in CC immunity duration from 12 to 15 seconds.
Major TFT Patch 11.16 balance changes
- Legionnaire: New Omnivamp: 15/20/25/35 percent
- Legionnaire: Attack speed remains unchanged at 25/65/120/250 percent
- Nocturne: Bonus damage is now 70/85/110 and scales with AP
- Nocturne: Attack damage ratio reduced to 75 percent
- Nocturne: Heal changed from 90/95/100 to 100 percent flat and no longer scales with AP
- Nocturne: Attack speed buff changed to a flat 35 percent
- Lucian: Every other shot from The Culling now counts as an attack, allowing items like Runaan’s Hurricane, Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Titan’s Resolve to work
- Karma: Soulflare damage buffed from 210/260/700 to 225/280/750
- Galio: Shield buffed to 60 percent
- Galio: Damage nerfed at three-star to 1200
- Galio: Shield of Durand duration increased to 2.5 seconds
Radiant item changes in TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.16
- Blue Buff Radiant: Bonus ability power buffed to 40 percent
- Gargoyle Stoneplate Radiant: Armor and magic resistance per enemy increased to 40
- Giant Slayer Radiant: Base damage amp increased to 40 percent
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade Radiant: New Radiant bonus of +30 percent attack speed
- Ionic Spark Radiant: Bonus health regeneration reduced to one percent maximum health
- Jeweled Gauntlet Radiant: Critical strike damage increased to 90 percent
- Locket the Iron Solari Radiant: Prime shield value increased from 500/600/700 to 600/700/800
- Rabadon’s Deathcap Radiant: Ability power increased to 120 percent
- Redemption Radiant: Missing health heal reduced to 25 percent
- Statikk’s Shiv Radiant: Chain lightning magic damage increased to 115
- Sunfire Cape Radiant: Bonus health regeneration changed from one to 0.5 percent maximum health
All adjustments revealed during the TFT 11.16 Patch Rundown are subject to change prior to the official release scheduled to take place on Aug. 11.