TFT Set 4 PBE patch resolves major bugs with significant nerfs and buffs

Riot Games revealed a number of Teamfight Tactics Set Four Fates changes taking place on the PBE today, including several bug fixes and adjustments to champions and traits.

Following the premiere of TFT Set Four Fates at the Galaxies World Championship, the next PBE patch will take place today at around 2pm CT. Players were plagued by those abusing a bug that granted attack speed prior to casting over Labor Day weekend, which was broken when played with Cultist. As promised by lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, the bug will be resolved during today’s PBE patch.

Morning everyone. Here are the notes for PBE that will go live next deploy (when PBE goes down around Noon PST). Thank you for the continued testing on FATES, as it has helped us track down a lot of bugs and issues!



As always you can find these on the TFT Discord! pic.twitter.com/mdOiK8JHs5 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) September 8, 2020

Other bugs getting resolved today include Xin Zhao scaling inaccurately with spell power, along with Talon and Wukong’s basic attacks breaking Trap Claw. An item adjustment will also take place, removing Unique from Infinity Edge while reducing Critical Damage conversion to 0.5, from 1.0.

Champion adjustments that players should take note of include a reduction in Vigar’s AP stacking and a much-needed nerf to Morgana’s spell damage. Riven also took a hit, reducing her spell shield, while Warwick’s Fear duration was slightly reduced. Akali was given a buff to her spell damage and Kindred’s attack speed and spell damage were buffed.

A few minor changes were also applied to traits like Dusk, Shade, and Warlord. The spell power for Dusk champions was reduced to 20/70/125 and Shade Damage Proc was increased from 100/300/500 to 100/450/750. Warlord was also hit with a nerf, reducing the spell power bonus from 20/50/80 to 20/40/70.

Changes to TFT Set Four Fates on the PBE aren’t guaranteed to stay and will likely be adjusted prior to the set’s official release on Sept. 16.