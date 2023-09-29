TFT Set 13.19 B-patch fixes major Darkin issue, buffs Azir and Aphelios

Just three days after Patch 13.19 hit live servers, Teamfight Tactics is getting a B-side patch that’s targeting some major bugs and shipping out champion buffs that could drastically change several compositions.

These patch notes are set to go live within days of Sept. 28, as soon as the Riot devs make sure a C-patch isn’t needed by sweeping through the changes.

To start, there are minor champion changes, with the two significant buffs going to four-cost units Azir and Aphelios. Cho’Gath also gets a mana increase to make his reroll composition a little worse, while Fiora also gets a nerf with less healing from her key ability.

For augment changes, most are relatively minor, except for the Tons of Stats augment, which receives both a buff and nerf for the benefits it provides.

Finally, Naafiri was the focus of a key Darkin trait bug, and the Riot team are fixing this issue in TFT Patch 13.19B. One of the side effects is making her dogs work according to the items she has, instead of who the Darkin Dagger is affecting.

Here are the full TFT Patch 13.19B notes, courtesy of RioT Games.

TFT Patch 13.19B notes

Champions

Azir

Spell Damage increased from 95/140/500 to 110/160/500.

Aphelios

Chakram damage increased from 6/6/15 percent attack damage to 7/7/15 percent.

Cho’Gath

Mana increased from 30/90 to 40/100.

Fiora

Spell healing percentage decreased from 20 percent to 15 percent.

Samira

Attack damage decreased from 50 to 45.

Augments

Double Trouble

Bonus stats decreased from 33/44 percent to 30/40.

Gifts from the Fallen

Armor and Magic Resist decreased from four to three.

Long Distance Pals

Percent share down from 25 to 22 percent.

Stolen Vitality

Max health heal down from 1.3 percent to one percent.

Tons of Stats

Bonus health increased from 35 to 44, bonus stats decreased from five to four.

Bug fixes

Fixed Naafiri’s Darkin effect, which allowed her to do an absurd amount of damage.

Naafiri’s dog damage now uses Naafiri’s items for the Darkin Dagger instead of the unit the Dagger goes to.

Naafiri’s Darkin Dagger damage is now linked to her.

No more players getting two Lucky Glove augments in the same run.

Tiniest Titan+ is now available in Double Up.

Twisted Fate Legend now correctly offers augments on 4-2.

All tiers of Rising Infamy fixed to require the correct amount of barrages and display the right number.

