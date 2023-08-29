TFT Patch 13.17 notes: Loot orbs improved, Rogue buffed ahead of larger updates

Another small patch for Set Nine before the mid-set update.

Heading into the mid-set update and the end of Teamfight Tactics Set Nine, Riot Games is still updating the game to keep things lively and fun. Patch 13.17 features some champion changes, loot orb and augment buffs, and a general improvement to the Rogue trait.

With the patch set to hit the live servers on Aug. 30, this small update comes only weeks after the major Patch 13.16. Similar to those, this is likely one of the last patches before Set 9.5’s launch on Sept. 13.

Patch 13.17 highlights for Teamfight Tactics. | Image via Riot Games

Here are the official notes for TFT Patch 13.17.

TFT Patch 13.17 system balance changes

To start, two of the bigger changes of these patch notes are for both loot orbs and specific Region Portals.

Now, loot orbs that normally offer out Lesser Duplicators and Spatulas will also give players some gold or more units. This was implemented with the goal of making those drops feel as strong as the balance team thinks they should be.

Grey Orb : Lesser Duplicator upgraded to Lesser Duplicator + one gold

: Lesser Duplicator upgraded to Lesser Duplicator + one gold Blue Orb : Lesser Duplicator + three gold upgraded to Lesser Duplicator + two Two-Costs

: Lesser Duplicator + three gold upgraded to Lesser Duplicator + two Two-Costs Gold Orb: Spatula upgraded to Spatula + two gold

Then, for Region Portals, three in particular are getting changed, all with the goal of improving them.

Immortal Bastion : Players now start with 115 health.

: Players now start with 115 health. Stillwater Hold : Now, whenever you would be offered an augment, gain a completed item anvil.

: Now, whenever you would be offered an augment, gain a completed item anvil. Yorick’s Graveyard : Now correctly grants items on all players’ deaths.

: Now correctly grants items on all players’ deaths. Yorick’s Graveyard : Now can correctly grant uncraftable emblems and can no longer grant items rolled by Thief’s Gloves.

: Now can correctly grant uncraftable emblems and can no longer grant items rolled by Thief’s Gloves. Yorick’s Graveyard: Now can correctly grant items that were on the player’s item bench.

TFT Patch 13.17 trait balance changes

As for trait changes, there are some buffs to Rogue, Strategist, and Void, while Bastion and Targon got some minor nerfs. Most of the Rogue buffs were to Katarina specifically, while Void got nerfs for early game and buffs for late game.

Bastion : Overall armor and magic resist down from 25/55/100/240 to 25/50/95/240

: Overall armor and magic resist down from 25/55/100/240 to 25/50/95/240 Noxus : Health lowered from 170/340/600 to 170/340/700

: Health lowered from 170/340/600 to 170/340/700 Noxus : Attack damage and ability power up from 17/34/60 to 17/34/70

: Attack damage and ability power up from 17/34/60 to 17/34/70 Rogue : Improved the consistency of Rogue dashes

: Improved the consistency of Rogue dashes Rogue : If Katarina takes damage that brings her to full mana and below the Rogue Health threshold, she will dash to the backline before casting

: If Katarina takes damage that brings her to full mana and below the Rogue Health threshold, she will dash to the backline before casting Rogue : If Katarina already began throwing her daggers before dropping below the Rogue Health threshold, she will resolve her entire spell first before dashing to the backline instead of dashing to the backline and then blinking back to her dagger’s position

: If Katarina already began throwing her daggers before dropping below the Rogue Health threshold, she will resolve her entire spell first before dashing to the backline instead of dashing to the backline and then blinking back to her dagger’s position Sorcerer : Max HP percentage explosion down from 10/10/12/20 to 7/10/12/20

: Max HP percentage explosion down from 10/10/12/20 to 7/10/12/20 Strategist : HP shield up from 200/350/500/800 to 250/400/600/900

: HP shield up from 200/350/500/800 to 250/400/600/900 Targon Heal and shield increase: 20/40/70 percent to 18/35/60 percent

Heal and shield increase: 20/40/70 percent to 18/35/60 percent Void : Baron Nashor power decreased in Stage Four by five percent

: Baron Nashor power decreased in Stage Four by five percent Void: Baron Nashor power increased in Stage Five and Six by ten percent

TFT Patch 13.17 augment balance changes

As for augments, this patch has some significant buffs and nerfs, most notably with Scrappy Inventions getting two different buffs while Demacia Crown now only offers a Recurve Bow instead of a Guinsoo’s Rageblade.

AFK Gold: increased from 18 to 20

Gold: increased from 18 to 20 Balanced Budget III Gold: increased from 10 to 11

Gold: increased from 10 to 11 Binary Airdrop items will fit the champion’s role slightly better

items will fit the champion’s role slightly better Birthday Present Gold: increased from one to two

Gold: increased from one to two Demacia Crown Item Granted: changed from Guinsoo’s Rageblade to Recurve Bow

Item Granted: changed from Guinsoo’s Rageblade to Recurve Bow Final Grab Bag Gold: decreased from 12/15/0 to 10/12/0

Gold: decreased from 12/15/0 to 10/12/0 Final Reserves gold is now vacuumed slightly faster

gold is now vacuumed slightly faster Inconsistency gold granted by the Augment is now spawned on your Tactician

gold granted by the Augment is now spawned on your Tactician Lucky Gloves number of Brawler’s Gloves: increased from two to three

number of Brawler’s Gloves: increased from two to three Radiant Relics now additionally grants a Magnetic Remover

now additionally grants a Magnetic Remover Scrappy Inventions gain a component at the start of the next stage improved, now two stages

gain a component at the start of the next stage improved, now two stages Scrappy Inventions Max Upgraded Components: increased from four to five

Max Upgraded Components: increased from four to five Shimmering Inventors Damage Amplification per 10 gold: decreased from eight percent to seven percent

Damage Amplification per 10 gold: decreased from eight percent to seven percent Tons of Stats Health: reduced from 55 to 35

TFT Patch 13.17 champion balance changes

In comparison to the previous patch, 13.16, there are only a few champion changes in this update. Some of the most notable include big changes to Senna, who got both a nerf and a buff, while both Jhin and Heimerdinger also get a good quality-of-life change.

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom attack damage ratio: improved from 60 percent to 65 percent

Royal Maelstrom attack damage ratio: improved from 60 percent to 65 percent Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom base damage: increased from 15/25/50 to 18/30/50

Royal Maelstrom base damage: increased from 15/25/50 to 18/30/50 Cho’Gath Feast max HP damage ratio: increased from 12 percent to 14 percent

Feast max HP damage ratio: increased from 12 percent to 14 percent Ekko Phase Dive damage: increased from 290/435/710 to 300/450/725

Phase Dive damage: increased from 290/435/710 to 300/450/725 Heimerdinger at three-stars will now always throw his enlarged grenade at the center of the board

at three-stars will now always throw his enlarged grenade at the center of the board Jhin Ionia attack damage bonus: increased from 20 percent to 25 percent

Ionia attack damage bonus: increased from 20 percent to 25 percent When Jhin ’s cast target dies, he’ll now retarget to the nearest enemy instead of the furthest

’s cast target dies, he’ll now retarget to the nearest enemy instead of the furthest K’Sante now heals himself for 10 percent of his maximum Health on cast

now heals himself for 10 percent of his maximum Health on cast Malzahar Malefic Visions damage: increased from 185/280/420 to 205/310/460

Malefic Visions damage: increased from 185/280/420 to 205/310/460 Nasus attack speed: increased from 0.6 to 0.65

attack speed: increased from 0.6 to 0.65 Renekton HP: increased from 600 to 650

HP: increased from 600 to 650 Renekton max mana buff: decreased from 50/120 to 50/110

max mana buff: decreased from 50/120 to 50/110 Ryze (Bandle City) no longer stars up units to his star level, except when Ryze is three-star

(Bandle City) no longer stars up units to his star level, except when Ryze is three-star Senna Dawning Shadow attack damage ratio: increased from 190/200/2000 percent to 235/250/2000 percent

Dawning Shadow attack damage ratio: increased from 190/200/2000 percent to 235/250/2000 percent Senna Dawning Shadow shield amount: decreased from 250/325/4000 to 200/275/4000

Dawning Shadow shield amount: decreased from 250/325/4000 to 200/275/4000 Senna at three-stars now grants significantly more attack speed per shield with her Redeemer trait

at three-stars now grants significantly more attack speed per shield with her Redeemer trait Shen Mana: increased from 70/140 to 70/150

Mana: increased from 70/140 to 70/150 Soraka: When her Astral Infusion heal target dies with remaining stars, they will transfer to striking the closest enemy of a nearby ally instead of disappearing.

TFT Patch 13.17 item balance changes

There is only one base item getting changed in this patch, with the express goal to make Infinity Edge a strong AD item again, where Deathblade has taken its place in previous patches.

Infinity Edge attack damage percentage: increased from 30 percent to 35 percent

Radiant item balance changes

Where base item changes are few, Radiant items are getting a fair amount of them. Rabadon’s and Titan’s Vow got better, while Demonslayer and Guinsoo’s Reckoning received significant nerfs.

Demonslayer Damage Amp: decreased from 70 percent to 60 percent

Damage Amp: decreased from 70 percent to 60 percent Guinsoo’s Reckoning starting attack speed: decreased from 30 percent to 20 percent

starting attack speed: decreased from 30 percent to 20 percent Luminous Deathblade attack damage: increased 120 percent to 125 percent

attack damage: increased 120 percent to 125 percent More More-ellonomicon Max HP percentage burn: increased from two percent to three percent

Max HP percentage burn: increased from two percent to three percent More More-ellonomico ability power: decreased from 45 to 40

ability power: decreased from 45 to 40 Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap ability power: increased from 125 to 140

ability power: increased from 125 to 140 Spear of Hirana Mana on Attack: increased from eight to 10

on Attack: increased from eight to 10 Spear of Hirana ability power: decreased from 50 to 45

ability power: decreased from 50 to 45 Sunlight Cape Health: decreased from 350 to 300

Health: decreased from 350 to 300 Titan’s Vow Armor and MR at max stacks: increased from 50 to 60

Armor and MR at max stacks: increased from 50 to 60 Zenith Edge attack damage: increased from 55 percent to 65 percent

TFT Patch 13.17 Double Up game mode change

There’s only one game mode change for Patch 13.17 and that’s for the co-op game mode, Double Up.

The minimum time to reinforce is increased by three seconds, hardly noticeable unless a player doesn’t play any units, where it is an instant reinforcement.

TFT Patch 13.17 overall bug fixes

Lastly, here are some of those minor or major issues you might’ve stumbled across that are now addressed and fixed with Patch 13.17.

Fixed an issue that caused both the Kaiju model and the hair for BP Nemesis Nimblefoot T3 to only show the Corrupted parts of it (fixed last patch but not recorded)

Elements on the Tournament of Souls ‘ board are no longer missing shadows on some settings (fixed last patch but not recorded)

‘ board are no longer missing shadows on some settings (fixed last patch but not recorded) Bruisers will now get the correct amount of bonus Health after being starred up

will now get the correct amount of bonus Health after being starred up K’Sante no longer remains Mana-locked for an additional 0.5 seconds after knocking an enemy off the map

no longer remains Mana-locked for an additional 0.5 seconds after knocking an enemy off the map Fixed a bug where shop highlights would consider former enemy units when you fought a ghost (not a true Tactitian)

Fixed another bug that prevented Pandora’s Bench and Recombobulator from rolling Ryze

and from rolling Using a Reforger on a unit holding only the Crown of Demacia in Double Up will now bounce the Reforger rather than using it

in Double Up will now bounce the Reforger rather than using it Pumping Up III now displays the correct value for current attack speed

