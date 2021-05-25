TFT Patch 11.11: Full notes and updates

From solved to undiscovered again, Set Five's second large patch will have a major impact on the meta.

Another large update in Teamfight Tactics will take place this week within Set Five Reckoning, shaking up the meta once again.

Scheduled to hit the live servers on May 26, Patch 11.11 contains several TFT system changes that will aim to improve gameplay and reroll strategies for two and three-cost carriers. The update will also include a large number of nerfs and buffs to traits, champions, and items. Changes range from small tweaks to multiple lever adjustments, affecting the meta at all stages.

From Darius nerfs and shop rate changes to reworked items, here are the full notes for TFT Patch 11.11.

Set Five Reckoning system changes

Image via Riot Games

System changes in Reckoning include a rework to shop rates following adjustments that were made to the Chosen mechanic in Set Four Fates, along with UI improvements that will assist players in making better decisions on the fly.

UI

With the launch of Patch 11.11, players can read a full description of completed items while competing without a third-party app. The first click on a component will show possible completed items, while a second click on a completed item will provide a full description of what it does.

PC players will also notice a change to Zz’Rot Portal, with the TFT team alterting its color from green to purple.

Shop rate percentages

To encourage reroll strategies for two and three-cost champions, the shop rate percentages were adjusted at levels six and seven.

Level six: Adjusted from 35/35/25/5/0 to 25/40/30/5/0 percent.

Level seven: Adjusted from 19/35/30/15/1 to 19/30/35/15/1 percent.

Carousel changes

The appearance of Shadow items in the carousels has been adjusted, providing more opportunities to take a trip into the Black Mist.

One Shadow item: Adjusted from 10 to 0 percent.

Two Shadow items: Adjusted from 75 to 70 percent.

Three Shadow items: Increased from 10 to 25 percent.

Four Shadow items: No change, remaining at five percent.

Orb adjustments

Orbs are getting a buff in Patch 1.11, lowering the odds of getting gold in exchange for champions of equal value. Blue Orbs were also reworked.

Blue Orb: Changed from Neeko and two gold (eight percent chance) to a Neeko plus one two-cost unit (six percent chance) or a Neeko and one three-cost champion (two percent chance.)

All Orbs: Lower chance of getting gold with an increase of receiving champions of equal value.

Patch 11.11 trait changes

Image via Riot Games

Skirmishers have been dominating the TFT Set Five meta, but a nerf to shields should tone the comp down some. Changes to the Abomination trait could trigger Cultist flashbacks while Knights were tweaked to compensate for the number of nerfs toward armor and magic resist.

Abomination

Abomination Monstrosity Enrage cast time reduced by 25 percent.

Abomination Monstrosity base health increased from 1000/1400/1800 to 1000/1600/2200.

Abomination Monstrosity bonus health per star level increased to 100/160/220.

Abomination Monstrosity attack damage increased to 100/160/220.

Abomination Monstrosity attack damage per star level increased to 10/16/22.

Skirmisher

Skirmisher shield changed from 300/600 to 20/40 percent of maximum health.

Knight

Knight damage reduction reduced at six champions to 80.

Forgotten

Forgotten attack damage and ability power reduced at nine units to 140.

Spellweaver

AP adjusted from 20/60 to 20/50

AP per cast changed from 2/6 to 2/5

Patch 11.11 item changes

Image via Riot Games

With the addition of Shadow items in Set Five Reckoning, the TFT team has a total of 10 item changes taking place in Patch 11.11. A rework was applied to Vengeful Trap Claw, while Final Whisper was given a substantial buff.

Archangel’s Staff tooltip reads correctly, stating ability power gain applies to the cast that grants the bonus ability power.

Archangel’s Staff mana ratio increased from 35 to 40 percent.

Archdemon’s Staff of Immortality mana ratio increased from 300 to 350 percent.

Riskthirster bonus attack speed duration increased to four seconds.

Deathblade and Caustic Deathblade starting stacks increased from three to four.

Hextech Gunblade of Immortality will now heal the ally with the lowest percentage of health.

Final Whisper armor and MR shred increased from 50 to 70 percent.

Redemption missing health heal reduced from 25 to 20 percent.

Statikk Shiv and Shadow Statikk Shiv magic resist shred reduced from 70 to 50 percent.

Vengeful Trap Claw reworked: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within one Hex in the same row gain a shield that blocks the first enemy’s ability.

Patch 11.11 champion nerfs and buffs

Image via Riot Games

A number of impactful adjustments may shake up the meta once again in Set Five Reckoning. Darius and Garen were tweaked across multiple levers while only Kayle’s HP was adjusted. Aphelios got some small buffs, possibly reviving him from the grave. And Jax’s bonus attack speed was nerfed, potentially toning the TFT champ down some.

One-cost

Udyr Feral Instinct attack damage reduced from 130/140/200 to 120/130/180 percent.

Vladimir Transfusion damage increased from 250/350/450 to 300/420/540.

Two-cost

LeBlanc Ethereal Chain stun duration adjusted from 1.5/2/2.5 to two seconds across the board.

LeBlanc Ethereal chain damage reduced from 200/300/600 to 200/250/500

Sejuani Fury of the North bonus armor and magic resist buffed from 60/120/300 to 100/150/300.

Soraka maximum mana buff adjusted to 30/70, previously 30/80.

Trundle Subjugate ability power ratio reduced from 100 to 50 percent.

Trundle Subjugate stat steal duration increased from six to eight seconds.

Varus Holy Arrows Blessing on-hit bonus damage reduced from 40/60/100 to 40/60/90.

Three-cost

Lulu Whimsy attack speed increased at three-star to 120 percent.

Morgana’s health increased from 800 to 850.

Morgana starting mana buff adjusted from 60/120 to 80/120.

Patheon Aegis assault damage reduction adjusted from 75/80/90 to 65 percent across the board.

Nidalee bonus damage on the attack after dodging increased from 100/150/375 to 120/180/450.

Riven Blade of the Dawn attack damage bonus increased at three-star to 150 percent.

Four-cost

Aphelios attack damage increased from 70 to 75.

Draven Spinning Axes attack damage multiplier adjusted from 180/200/260 to 170/180/340 percent.

Draven Spinning Axes bonus damage increased at three-star to 800.

Ivern’s Daisy will now properly star up with Ivern.

Daisy’s health will remain the same upon star increases, but she will gain bonus attack damage.

Daisy’s Shockwave damage and stun duration will apply to star value, as opposed to the previous one-star value across the board.

Karma’s Soulflare damage adjusted from 180/240/700 to 200/250/600.

Jax Empowered Strike bonus attack speed adjusted from 30/35/50 to 20/25/60 percent.

Mordekaiser maximum mana changed from 0/70 to 0/80.

Vel’Koz Lifeform Disintegration Ray damage adjusted from 1000/1250/4000 to 900/1150/4000.

Five-cost

Darius’ starting mana changed from 30/100 to 40/100.

Darius God Wolf’s Carnage armor shred reduced from 70 to 50 percent.

Darius God Wolf’s Carnage armor shred duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds.

Darius God Wolf’s Carnage healing per auto after cast adjusted from 10 percent across the board to 15/20/50 percent.

Darius God Wolf’s Carnage attack damage scaling changed from 160/200/2000 to 180/220/2000 percent.

Garen starting mana adjusted from 30/100 to 40/100.

Garen God-Lion’s Justice magic resist shred decreased from 70 to 50 percent.

Garen God-Lion’s Justice magic resist shred duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds.

Heimerdinger damage increased from 400/600/7777 to 500/650/7777.

Kayle’s health nerfed from 700 to 500.

Volibear starting mana adjusted from 80/200 to 100/200.

Patch 11.11 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games

A number of bug fixes have been applied in TFT Patch 11.11, improving gameplay while creating more strategic opportunities.