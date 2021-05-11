TFT Patch 11.10: Full notes and updates

The latest Teamfight Tactics patch is almost here.

Patch 11.10, which is expected to hit live servers on Wednesday, May 12, brings new win conditions to the game by increasing the “late-game potential” of three-star, three-cost units. The devs are also reducing the power of some of TFT’s strongest four and five-cost units to “open up comp diversity.”

A few items, that have criminally underused, like Dragon’s Claw and Ionic Dark Spark, have been buffed, and a couple of others such as Chalice of Malice have been nerfed in Patch 11.10. To top it all off, the pesky Staff Drop boom has been finally fixed.

Here are the notes and updates for TFT Patch 11.10.

Traits

Abomination Monstrosity base health: 1000/1300/1600 to 1000/1400/1800

Abomination Monstrosity bonus health per star level: 100/130/160 to 100/140/180

Abomination Monstrosity base attack damage: 100/130/160 to 100/150/200

Abomination Monstrosity bonus attack damage per star level: 10/13/16 to 10/15/20

Cavalier damage reduction: 15/25/35 percent to 15/30/45 percent

Dragonslayer trait Dragonslayer champion ability power: 30/70 to 30/80

Dragonslayer trait non-Dragonslayer ability power: 20/50 to 20/60

Forgotten attack damage and ability power: 30/80/140 to 30/80/160

Knight damage reduction: 15/40/75 to 15/40/90

Mystic magic resist: 40/100/180 to 40/100/200

Verdant crowd control immunity duration: 4/6 to 5/8 seconds

Champions

One-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Aatrox Deathbringer Strike attack damage: 220/240/280 percent to 260/280/360 percent

Leona attack damage: 50 to 80

Leona Solar Barrier damage reduction: 40/80/400 to 30/60/400

Vayne attack damage: 25 to 30

Udyr Feral Instinct (Tiger stance) attack damage: 110/120/160 percent to 130/140/200 percent

Warwick Infinite Duress damage: 200/300/400 to 200/300/450

Two-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Brand Sear damage: 700/900/1400 to 600/900/1500

Hecarim starting mana: 0/90 to 40/90

LeBlanc Ethereal Chain stun duration: 1.5/2/3 to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds

Allies will no longer chase targets that Syndra is tossing

Trundle attack speed: 0.7 to 0.8

Trundle mana: 0/70 to 0/60

Viktor Siphon Power damage: 300/500/750 to 300/500/850

Viktor Siphon Power shield: 150/250/375 to 150/250/425

Three-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Katarina health: 650 to 700

Katarina Sinister Blade initial damage: 200/250/400 to 200/250/450

Katarina Sinister Blade secondary damage: 100/125/200 to 100/125/225

Lee Sin health: 800 to 850

Lee Sin Cripple damage: 200/300/650 to 250/350/900

Lulu Whimsy targets: 3/4/5 to 3/4/6

Lux will no longer fail to cast her spell if her target ally was too far away

Pantheon Aegis Assault attack damage scaling: 350/400/500 percent to 400/450/650 percent

Morgana Soul Shackles radius: Three to two Hexes

Morgana Soul Shackles secondary damage: 200/300/550 to 250/300/550

Nidalee max mana buff: 0/75 to 0/60

Nidalee bonus damage on next attack after dodging/critting: 100/150/300 to 100/150/375

Nocturne bug fix: Nocturne’s spinning slash now correctly heals him based on how much damage he deals rather than a pre-calculated amount based on his stats (he should now heal a lot more when itemized and hitting multiple enemies)

Nunu max mana buff: 0/85 to 0/70

Riven health: 800 to 850

Riven Blade of the Dawn cast time: 0.5 to 0.3 seconds

Riven Blade of the Dawn bonus attack damage: 80/90/100 percent to 90/100/130 percent

Yasuo Burning Blade strike damage: 300/400/600 to 300/400/750

Yasuo Burning Blade stacking on-hit true damage: 30/40/60 to 30/40/75

Zyra Grasping Roots damage: 250/350/600 to 250/350/700

Four-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Aphelios bugfix: Spell can now critically strike

Aphelios Dark Vigil attack damage: 160/180/220 percent to 140/150/180 percent

Aphelios Dark Vigil base damage: 150/200/400 to100/150/300

Ivern ability power granted to Daisy on recasts is now a flat amount of ability power rather than a percentage

Ivern Daisy! ability power bonus: 50/75/300 percent to 100/150/300 percent

Ivern’s Daisy damage: 200/250/1000 to 250/350/1200

Rell Attract and Repel stun duration: 2/2.5/8 to 1.5/2/8 seconds

Five-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Heimerdinger max mana nerf: 0/120 to 0/140

Heimerdinger Turret attack damage: 150 to 125

Kindred, Wolf’s damage: 300/550/9999 to 300/400/9999

Kindred, Wolf’s healing: 150/275/9999 to 150/200/9999

Teemo’s Cruelty Infernal souls thrown: 4/6/42 to 5/6/42

Items

Chalice of Power bonus ability power: 30 to 25

Chalice of Malice bonus ability power: 45 to 40

Dark Shroud of Stillness no longer affects the wearer

Dragon’s Claw magic resist: 200 to 250

Eclipse Cape self burn per second: Four percent to 2.5 percent of max health

Evil Giant Slayer renamed to Spectral Giant Slayer

Spectral Giant Slayer damage penalty below threshold: -15 percent to 0 percent

Frozen Dark Heart attack speed slow debuff: 50 percent to 35 percent

Frozen Heart attack speed slow debuff: 35 percent to 25 percent

Guardian Fallen Angel revive health: 80 percent to 70 percent of max health

Ionic Dark Spark ally damage: 100 percent to 50 percent of max Mana

Ionic Dark Spark ability power per Cast: Five to 10

Locket of the Silver Lunari bonus resistances: 60 to 70

Sacrificial Gauntlet reworked effect: The holder gains 40 percent critical strike damage, and magic and true damage from their ability can critically strike. The first time the holder casts their ability each combat, they gain an additional 20 percent critical strike chance for the remainder of combat (this bonus is also applied to the first ability cast). Each time the holder casts their ability, they deal 15 percent of their maximum health to themselves as true damage

Sacrificial Redemption heal: 20 percent to 25 percent of missing health

Sacrificial Redemption self damage: 10 percent to five percent of current health

Spectral Spear of Shojin damage penalty: -20 percent to -15 percent

Titan’s Resolve attack damage and ability power per Stack: Two to three

Unstable Zz’Rot Portal that arise from summoned units are 50 percent effective

Warmog’s Sacrificial armor health Loss Per Second: 100 to 60

Zeke’s Bleak Herald ally AS reduction: 25 percent to 20 percent

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawns that arise from summoned units are 25 percent effective

Bugfixes