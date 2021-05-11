TFT Patch 11.10: Full notes and updates

The latest Teamfight Tactics patch is almost here.
Patch 11.10, which is expected to hit live servers on Wednesday, May 12, brings new win conditions to the game by increasing the “late-game potential” of three-star, three-cost units. The devs are also reducing the power of some of TFT’s strongest four and five-cost units to “open up comp diversity.”
A few items, that have criminally underused, like Dragon’s Claw and Ionic Dark Spark, have been buffed, and a couple of others such as Chalice of Malice have been nerfed in Patch 11.10. To top it all off, the pesky Staff Drop boom has been finally fixed.
Here are the notes and updates for TFT Patch 11.10.
Traits
- Abomination Monstrosity base health: 1000/1300/1600 to 1000/1400/1800
- Abomination Monstrosity bonus health per star level: 100/130/160 to 100/140/180
- Abomination Monstrosity base attack damage: 100/130/160 to 100/150/200
- Abomination Monstrosity bonus attack damage per star level: 10/13/16 to 10/15/20
- Cavalier damage reduction: 15/25/35 percent to 15/30/45 percent
- Dragonslayer trait Dragonslayer champion ability power: 30/70 to 30/80
- Dragonslayer trait non-Dragonslayer ability power: 20/50 to 20/60
- Forgotten attack damage and ability power: 30/80/140 to 30/80/160
- Knight damage reduction: 15/40/75 to 15/40/90
- Mystic magic resist: 40/100/180 to 40/100/200
- Verdant crowd control immunity duration: 4/6 to 5/8 seconds
Champions
One-cost champions
- Aatrox Deathbringer Strike attack damage: 220/240/280 percent to 260/280/360 percent
- Leona attack damage: 50 to 80
- Leona Solar Barrier damage reduction: 40/80/400 to 30/60/400
- Vayne attack damage: 25 to 30
- Udyr Feral Instinct (Tiger stance) attack damage: 110/120/160 percent to 130/140/200 percent
- Warwick Infinite Duress damage: 200/300/400 to 200/300/450
Two-cost champions
- Brand Sear damage: 700/900/1400 to 600/900/1500
- Hecarim starting mana: 0/90 to 40/90
- LeBlanc Ethereal Chain stun duration: 1.5/2/3 to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds
- Allies will no longer chase targets that Syndra is tossing
- Trundle attack speed: 0.7 to 0.8
- Trundle mana: 0/70 to 0/60
- Viktor Siphon Power damage: 300/500/750 to 300/500/850
- Viktor Siphon Power shield: 150/250/375 to 150/250/425
Three-cost champions
- Katarina health: 650 to 700
- Katarina Sinister Blade initial damage: 200/250/400 to 200/250/450
- Katarina Sinister Blade secondary damage: 100/125/200 to 100/125/225
- Lee Sin health: 800 to 850
- Lee Sin Cripple damage: 200/300/650 to 250/350/900
- Lulu Whimsy targets: 3/4/5 to 3/4/6
- Lux will no longer fail to cast her spell if her target ally was too far away
- Pantheon Aegis Assault attack damage scaling: 350/400/500 percent to 400/450/650 percent
- Morgana Soul Shackles radius: Three to two Hexes
- Morgana Soul Shackles secondary damage: 200/300/550 to 250/300/550
- Nidalee max mana buff: 0/75 to 0/60
- Nidalee bonus damage on next attack after dodging/critting: 100/150/300 to 100/150/375
- Nocturne bug fix: Nocturne’s spinning slash now correctly heals him based on how much damage he deals rather than a pre-calculated amount based on his stats (he should now heal a lot more when itemized and hitting multiple enemies)
- Nunu max mana buff: 0/85 to 0/70
- Riven health: 800 to 850
- Riven Blade of the Dawn cast time: 0.5 to 0.3 seconds
- Riven Blade of the Dawn bonus attack damage: 80/90/100 percent to 90/100/130 percent
- Yasuo Burning Blade strike damage: 300/400/600 to 300/400/750
- Yasuo Burning Blade stacking on-hit true damage: 30/40/60 to 30/40/75
- Zyra Grasping Roots damage: 250/350/600 to 250/350/700
Four-cost champions
- Aphelios bugfix: Spell can now critically strike
- Aphelios Dark Vigil attack damage: 160/180/220 percent to 140/150/180 percent
- Aphelios Dark Vigil base damage: 150/200/400 to100/150/300
- Ivern ability power granted to Daisy on recasts is now a flat amount of ability power rather than a percentage
- Ivern Daisy! ability power bonus: 50/75/300 percent to 100/150/300 percent
- Ivern’s Daisy damage: 200/250/1000 to 250/350/1200
- Rell Attract and Repel stun duration: 2/2.5/8 to 1.5/2/8 seconds
Five-cost champions
- Heimerdinger max mana nerf: 0/120 to 0/140
- Heimerdinger Turret attack damage: 150 to 125
- Kindred, Wolf’s damage: 300/550/9999 to 300/400/9999
- Kindred, Wolf’s healing: 150/275/9999 to 150/200/9999
- Teemo’s Cruelty Infernal souls thrown: 4/6/42 to 5/6/42
Items
- Chalice of Power bonus ability power: 30 to 25
- Chalice of Malice bonus ability power: 45 to 40
- Dark Shroud of Stillness no longer affects the wearer
- Dragon’s Claw magic resist: 200 to 250
- Eclipse Cape self burn per second: Four percent to 2.5 percent of max health
- Evil Giant Slayer renamed to Spectral Giant Slayer
- Spectral Giant Slayer damage penalty below threshold: -15 percent to 0 percent
- Frozen Dark Heart attack speed slow debuff: 50 percent to 35 percent
- Frozen Heart attack speed slow debuff: 35 percent to 25 percent
- Guardian Fallen Angel revive health: 80 percent to 70 percent of max health
- Ionic Dark Spark ally damage: 100 percent to 50 percent of max Mana
- Ionic Dark Spark ability power per Cast: Five to 10
- Locket of the Silver Lunari bonus resistances: 60 to 70
- Sacrificial Gauntlet reworked effect: The holder gains 40 percent critical strike damage, and magic and true damage from their ability can critically strike. The first time the holder casts their ability each combat, they gain an additional 20 percent critical strike chance for the remainder of combat (this bonus is also applied to the first ability cast). Each time the holder casts their ability, they deal 15 percent of their maximum health to themselves as true damage
- Sacrificial Redemption heal: 20 percent to 25 percent of missing health
- Sacrificial Redemption self damage: 10 percent to five percent of current health
- Spectral Spear of Shojin damage penalty: -20 percent to -15 percent
- Titan’s Resolve attack damage and ability power per Stack: Two to three
- Unstable Zz’Rot Portal that arise from summoned units are 50 percent effective
- Warmog’s Sacrificial armor health Loss Per Second: 100 to 60
- Zeke’s Bleak Herald ally AS reduction: 25 percent to 20 percent
- Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawns that arise from summoned units are 25 percent effective
Bugfixes
- Spell Crits from Jeweled Gauntlet and Assassin will continue to work even if the caster dies
- Dawnbringers will now properly die to large instances of damage even if their healing effect has yet to trigger
- Lux will no longer fail to cast her spell if her target ally was too far away
- Allies will no longer chase targets that Syndra is tossing
- Revenant “revive available” visuals are now properly removed once the revive effect has been triggered
- Rell’s spell now correctly triggers Trap Claw
- The Monstrosity no longer gains 100 bonus health at all trait levels
- Heimerdinger turret now fires correctly in ghost armies
- Units will now more responsively recognize that Wolf has moved when he leaps to Lamb to heal her, rather than waiting for his second leap to recognize his new position
- Staff Drop boom has better sync between staff impact and damage numbers
- Fixed a bug where stacking multiple Ionic Dark Sparks only granted the AP from one Ionic Dark Spark
- Verdant no longer blocks the damage from Thresh’s ability
- Viego will no longer attempt to cast on his target if his target goes untargetable as he reaches full mana (e.g., GA or Revenant)