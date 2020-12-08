The developers are turning to buffing units in TFT's latest patch.

Riot Games is focusing on balance through buffing underperforming compositions in the latest Teamfight Tactics patch, targeting the Elderwood, Mage, and Vanguard traits.

Patch 10.24B had the developers nerfing overperforming game traits. But now, they’re turning to buffing. A few changes to one-cost units, like Sylas, are in the cards in Patch 10.25, along with adjustments to three-costs like Xin Zhao.

Here’s the full list of patch notes.

Bench overflow changes

If your bench is full when you return from Carousel, the extra champion will be sold automatically at the end of planning. A message and red highlight will show you which champion can’t sit with cool kids. Selling any champion or increasing your team size will allow for more space for another benchwarmer or MVP.

Level seven: 24/35/30/10/1 to 22/35/30/12/1

Traits

Divine Damage reduction and true damage: 50 percent to 45 percent

Elderwood armor and magic resist stat growth: 15/25/40 to 20/30/40

Mage spell power: 80/110/180 percent to 80/120/180 percent

Vanguard armor: 100/2500/600/1500 to 120/300/750/2000

Champions

One-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Diana Pale Cascade Orbs: 4/5/6/9 to 4/5/6/8

Fiora Total Mana: 85 to 75

Fiora Riposte Damage: 200/300/450 to 250/400/600

Lissandra 1,000 Daggers Damage: 350/450/600/800 to 350/450/550/750

Maokai Armor: 35 to 40

Maokai Magic Resist: 20 to 30

Wukong Crushing Blow Attack Damage Ratio: 225/250/275 percent to 250/265/280 percent

Two-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Aphelios Attack Damage: 50 to 45

Fixed a bug that prevented Aphelios’ turrets from firing during Hunter Trait activation

Hecarim Total Mana: 120 to 110

Jarvan IV Total Mana: 80 to 100

Sylas Chain Lash Damage: 250/400/600/1,000 to 250/400/700/1,111

Vi Denting Blows Armor Reduction: 50/75/100 percent to 40/60/80 percent

Vi Total Mana: 60 to 50

Three-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Evelynn Execute Multiplier: Three to 2.5

Evelynn Last Caress Damage: 350/500/1,400 to 350/600/1,500

Kalista Attack Speed: 1.0 to 0.9

Fixed issues that caused Kalista to execute too early or too late. This includes her interactions with shields, damage reduction (e.g. Divine), and damage amplification (e.g. Hand of Justice, Giantslayer, Sword of the Divine)

Lux Chosen Stat: Mana to Spell Power

Xin Zhao Attack Speed: 0.8 to 0.85

Xin Zhao Crescent Guard Attack Damage: 300/325/350 percent to 330/340/350 percent

Yuumi Health: 600 to 650

Four-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Talon Health: 750 to 800

Talon Truestrike Attack Damage Percent: 200/200/250 percent to 240/250/275 percent

Warwick Primal Hunger Lifesteal: 50/50/200 percent to 40/40/200 percent

Five-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Kayn Reaper Damage: 400/600/6,666 to 375/575/6,666

Sett: Showstopper will no longer fail if something happens to Sett’s target (unstoppable, untargetable, etc.) during its animation. Now it will still deal the AOE secondary damage but the primary target will continue to be unaffected

Items

Last Whisper Armor Reduction: 75 percent to 80 percent

Other

The camera will now reset zoom level to default whenever the player view changes. (both PC and mobile)

Bug fixes