Riot Games is focusing on balance through buffing underperforming compositions in the latest Teamfight Tactics patch, targeting the Elderwood, Mage, and Vanguard traits.
Patch 10.24B had the developers nerfing overperforming game traits. But now, they’re turning to buffing. A few changes to one-cost units, like Sylas, are in the cards in Patch 10.25, along with adjustments to three-costs like Xin Zhao.
Here’s the full list of patch notes.
Bench overflow changes
- If your bench is full when you return from Carousel, the extra champion will be sold automatically at the end of planning. A message and red highlight will show you which champion can’t sit with cool kids. Selling any champion or increasing your team size will allow for more space for another benchwarmer or MVP.
Base roll percentages
- If your bench is full when you return from Carousel, the extra champion will be sold automatically at the end of planning. A message and red highlight will show you which champion can’t sit with cool kids. Selling any champion or increasing your team size will allow for more space for another benchwarmer or MVP.
Base roll percentages
- Level seven: 24/35/30/10/1 to 22/35/30/12/1
Traits
- Divine Damage reduction and true damage: 50 percent to 45 percent
- Elderwood armor and magic resist stat growth: 15/25/40 to 20/30/40
- Mage spell power: 80/110/180 percent to 80/120/180 percent
- Vanguard armor: 100/2500/600/1500 to 120/300/750/2000
Champions
One-cost champions
- Diana Pale Cascade Orbs: 4/5/6/9 to 4/5/6/8
- Fiora Total Mana: 85 to 75
- Fiora Riposte Damage: 200/300/450 to 250/400/600
- Lissandra 1,000 Daggers Damage: 350/450/600/800 to 350/450/550/750
- Maokai Armor: 35 to 40
- Maokai Magic Resist: 20 to 30
- Wukong Crushing Blow Attack Damage Ratio: 225/250/275 percent to 250/265/280 percent
Two-cost champions
- Aphelios Attack Damage: 50 to 45
- Fixed a bug that prevented Aphelios’ turrets from firing during Hunter Trait activation
- Hecarim Total Mana: 120 to 110
- Jarvan IV Total Mana: 80 to 100
- Sylas Chain Lash Damage: 250/400/600/1,000 to 250/400/700/1,111
- Vi Denting Blows Armor Reduction: 50/75/100 percent to 40/60/80 percent
- Vi Total Mana: 60 to 50
Three-cost champions
- Evelynn Execute Multiplier: Three to 2.5
- Evelynn Last Caress Damage: 350/500/1,400 to 350/600/1,500
- Kalista Attack Speed: 1.0 to 0.9
- Fixed issues that caused Kalista to execute too early or too late. This includes her interactions with shields, damage reduction (e.g. Divine), and damage amplification (e.g. Hand of Justice, Giantslayer, Sword of the Divine)
- Lux Chosen Stat: Mana to Spell Power
- Xin Zhao Attack Speed: 0.8 to 0.85
- Xin Zhao Crescent Guard Attack Damage: 300/325/350 percent to 330/340/350 percent
- Yuumi Health: 600 to 650
Four-cost champions
- Talon Health: 750 to 800
- Talon Truestrike Attack Damage Percent: 200/200/250 percent to 240/250/275 percent
- Warwick Primal Hunger Lifesteal: 50/50/200 percent to 40/40/200 percent
Five-cost champions
- Kayn Reaper Damage: 400/600/6,666 to 375/575/6,666
- Sett: Showstopper will no longer fail if something happens to Sett’s target (unstoppable, untargetable, etc.) during its animation. Now it will still deal the AOE secondary damage but the primary target will continue to be unaffected
Items
- Last Whisper Armor Reduction: 75 percent to 80 percent
Other
- The camera will now reset zoom level to default whenever the player view changes. (both PC and mobile)
Bug fixes
- Fixed Galio bugs: Zekes, Locket, and Chalice can no longer buff Galio. Zephyr will not try (and fail) to hit Galio
- Fixed an issue where Lissandra’s hair would stick out of the side of her head like a baguette
- Fixed a bug where Runaan’s Hurricane could fail to shoot at enemies that were extremely far away.
- Fixed a bug where Kalista would re-apply spell power to her execute which resulted in overkill damage
- Fixed an issue where Warwick’s Hunter proc would delay his next attack at high attack speeds
- Fixed a bug where Warwick was not triggering On Attack effects (Rageblade, Shiv) on his Hunter attacks