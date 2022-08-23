TFT Nomsy bug punishable by Riot if abused, says Mortdog

A Nomsy bug has slipped into Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands that can’t get fixed, resulting in Riot Games enforcing punishments for bug abuse.

Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer announced today that a cloning Nomsy bug exists in TFT Set Seven. Patch 12.16 is scheduled to drop on the live servers on Aug. 24, but the update will not have a fix for the recently discovered bug. With Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms going live in two weeks, Riot has determined to let the bug ride and punish those who abuse it.

(1/2) Nomsy Clone Bug: Punishment for Abuse



As we head into the final patch of Dragonlands, we're aware of a bug where it is possible to clone Nomsy. We will unfortunately not be able to fix it.



However, be warned if you do this, your account will be subject to action… — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) August 23, 2022

“As we head into the final patch of Dragonlands, we’re aware of a bug where it is possible to clone Nomsy,” Mortdog said. “We will unfortunately not be able to fix it.”

Players who abuse the Nomsy cloning bug are subject to a 12-hour ban for a first-time offense, with second offenses resulting in a harsher punishment. The TFT team can determine players who abuse the bug while climbing the ranked ladder and will act accordingly, according to Mortdog.

The Nomsy bug in question was shown in detail by ShuTFT on YouTube. Naturally playing into the bug is difficult, requiring a number of steps that players wouldn’t normally make.

For the Nomsy bug to work, a player needs two Trainer units on the board. When the round is about to start, a player has to sell one of the Trainer units. At the end of the round, that player has to activate the Trainer trait again, resulting in a clone of Nomsy appearing on the board.

The TFT team has asked players to avoid the Nomsy cloning bug in normal mode. Those who abuse it in ranked are subject to a 12-hour ban.