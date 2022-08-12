TFT Golden Spatula Cup 2 EMEA: Standings, format, and scores

A total of 128 of the best Teamfight Tactics players in the EMEA region competed for a direct invite to the Set 7.5 Regional Finals at the second Golden Spatula Cup.

Hosted by Rising Legends, the second EMEA Golden Spatula Cup was played over the course of three days. Out of the starting 128 players, 64 advanced onto day two and only the top 16 from the second day advanced to the final and third day of competition. The winner of the second Golden Spatula Cup earned a direct invite to the EMEA Regional Finals, and all players were eligible to earn qualifier points that could result in an invite to Regionals as well.

Aug. 12 TFT EMEA Golden Spatula Cup standings

Players competed in a total of six games, with lobbies getting reseeded every two games. Points per game were awarded based on standings in a lobby and the 64 highest-scoring players after six games advanced to the second day.

Matelas started the day off strong with three back-to-back first-place lobby finishes while both Illectro and Adreh were able to finish the day at the top of the leaderboard without a single bottom four finish.

A total of eight players finished the day with 27 points, which was also the cut-off for day two. Players Woopy, Urg0d, Traviscwat, Anaconda, and Temlozz were able to advance off tie-breakers. Snoodyboo and NyuGaminGTV also hit 27 points but ended up on the losing end of the tie-breakers and didn’t advance.

Here are the top 64 players who advanced to the second day of the EMEA Golden Spatula Cup two:

illectro Adreh Matelas Szati Vicer ClemouLaHagra Mandu Tiaan lelouch Dicob Abaizclutch PETIKK AEG PasDeBol xCrescent xus0o Magnificent4Life Qetzer phinphinthao AL3XEM Briks Sage Disgr Arrogànte KC Double61 Kevin Parker Leftoverture Guillosko KRC Jedusor Arat ShiningStar L3S Coco Arrow KaisersRage Kappakuk Skipaeus Lyyyress Kacpersky191 Wagga Cynar Sl1ckz Salvyyy gluteus Nettlemidge TFTACKK Marx Skyfroz Safo20 Ixula Brank Noerum Kenobi brubbba Joshy Chan Ging ODESZA KlicorneN AUG Texita Woopy Urg0d Traviscwat Catalyst Annieconda Temlozz

All EMEA Golden Spatula Cup TFT standings will get updated following the six games played each day.