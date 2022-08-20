TFT Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale: Standings, format, and scores

Set Seven comes to a competitive end with the Teamfight Tactics Mid-Set Finale, a tournament showcasing the 32 best North American players from the first half of Dragonlands.

The Mid-Set Finale for TFT took place over the course of three days, from Aug. 19 to 21. Playing in the 12.15 meta, 32 players competed for direct invites to the Regional Finals, an invite to Dragonlands Worlds, and a $20,000 total prize pool.

Here are the 32 North American players competing in the TFT Mid-Set.

Image via Wisdom and Riot Games

Aesah Dishsoap DQA NG Bossoskills Milala Dace TSM Souless Within Milk Guy TL Robin Zhydration MD Pockygom Amde Darthnub Emily Wang Rainplosion BG Socks Clear Guubums Saibur C9 k2soju IllLucky Inikoiniko Sètsuko Casparwu Stellar Minhee Jasonjava Tacobell Wifi Chakki Bertasaurus TL Kurumx TL Saintvicious

TFT Dragonlands Mid-Set Aug. 19 Finale standings

Game one Game two Game three Game four Game five

Players were split into four lobbies, with lobbies getting reseeded every two games. A total of six games were played, with the top 16 advancing to the second day of the NA Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale. Bonus points were awarded to players who finished in the top six on day one.

Day one standings after three games

Following three games played, Chakki sat atop the leaderboard with two-first place lobby finishes and all top four finishes up to that point. Milk Guy wasn’t far behind with 19 points, followed by TL Kurumx, Dishsoap, and Aesah all tied at 18 points. Totaling only six to nine points after three games and at risk of not making it to day two of the TFT Mid-Set Finale were players like Saibur, Zhydration, Amde, Within, and BC Socks.

Image via Wisdom and Riot Games

Only 16 players advanced to the second day of the North America TFT Mid-Set Finale. Just missing the cut was Aesah and Jasonjava at 28 points, losing the tie-breakers. Also missing the cut were the upcoming Rainplosion veterans Socks, sètsuko, Guubums, Saintvicious, and Inikoiniko.

Here are the 16 TFT players who advanced to the second day of the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale.

Chakki: 39 points and earning three bonus points for day two

TSM Souless: 35 points and earning three bonus points for day two

Clear: 34 points and earning two bonus points for day two

C9 k3soju: 33 points and earning two bonus points for day two

MD Pockygom: 32 points and earning one bonus point for day two

Emily Wang: 32 points and earning one bonus point for day two

Dishsoap: 32 points

Amde: 31 points

Milk Guy: 31 points

Darth Nub: 30 points

Casparwu: 30 points

Stellar Minhee: 30 points

TL Kurumx: 29 points

Bertasaurus: 29 points

TL Robin: 28 points

DQA: 28 points

Updates to scores and standings at the TFT Mid-Set Finale will take place after rounds played each day.

All images via Riot Games and Wisdom.