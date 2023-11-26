TFT community calls out Set 10’s 8-bit as possible gag trait at launch

Out of all the potential trait rewards in Teamfight Tactics’ tenth set, 8-bit promises a big reward if a high score is beaten. At launch, beating that high score is almost impossible, and even if done, players are agreeing that it just isn’t worth the effort.

Considering how the trait counts the damage you’ve done as a team since 8-bit activates, you can keep it up over the course of an entire game, trying to beat the high scores to increase your damage output. To get this final reward, players need to get 8-bit active early on in a game, then acquire an emblem for her as early as possible to hit the six threshold, and pray the game will stretch long enough that they will do over 456,789 damage as a team.

For context, the previous high score for 8-bit that players could reach was less than half that score, which is still not easy to defeat over the course of a game. This discussion was brought to light on Reddit when a player got exactly what he needed to finally try and beat that final challenge, and still couldn’t manage it. He got the units early on, ended in first place on round 6-3, and still only managed to hit 280,000 damage done.

As someone who found the potential reward for 8-bit interesting when I first hopped into TFT Set 10’s PBE, I know how tough this journey is. I was one of those people forcing the trait for the chance to beat this final high score, and, safe to say, I never did. I spent multiple days’ worth of games trying to luck into the perfect units, items, or even the Insert Coin augment that allows 8-bit to steamroll enemies. Never even got close, with my final finish at the same level as the Redditor above, with around 250,000 damage dealt.

Related All TFT Set 10 Augments cheat sheet

This challenge is so tough to beat that not many people even know what the reward for breaking that high score is, which should tell you all you need to know about this journey. Thankfully, a player uploaded his cashout for this reward on YouTube, and all this time and effort is worth…60 gold and a Tactician’s Crown. This isn’t a guaranteed cashout, as devs showed on a TFT Rundown stream the actual loot table for the reward, but the odds for reasonable outcomes aren’t great considering the effort needed to get it.

The 8-bit final high score loot table in TFT Set 10. Screenshot via Riot Games

It is heavily disappointing for something so rare to accomplish, especially since other big rewards that take effort, like saved-up Heartsteel orbs or a Golden Egg, could provide a better payout than the one that is near impossible to complete.

The best part is that this player completed this high score when it was easier to beat, with a high score of 444,444. He would’ve topped that anyway with his team and the fact he reached round 7-1, but somehow Riot made it tougher to beat instead of easier when the set launched on Nov. 21. That doesn’t even bring up the potential that, as a redditor mentioned, you can win too quickly and never beat the high score anyway.