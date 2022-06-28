TFT 12.12 B-patch: Full notes and updates

Expect a variety of comps to become playable once again.

A massive Teamfight Tactics 12.12 B-patch was released by Riot, reducing overperforming champions and comps while buffing the underperformers.

Patch 12.12 runs for a total of three weeks due to a summer break at Riot. Not wanting to leave the meta in its post-hotfix state, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, multiple traits, champions, and items were hit with buffs and nerfs. Patch 12.13 is scheduled to drop on July 13 and will contain an Aurelion Sol fix.

A bug fix was applied to Crown of Champions, removing the option for players to toss onto the battlefield during combat. Dragonmancer Heart was removed from the Silver tier Draconic Augments. And Astral Soul was removed as well.

Here’s every TFT Set Seven 12.12 B-patch balance change, according to Mortdog and Riot Kent in the B-patch Patch Rundown.

TFT Set Seven item 12.12 B-patch changes

Image via Riot Games

Sunfire Cape has been one of the strongest early-game items since the release of Dragonlands and Giant Slayer has been the best late-game item. Both Set Seven items were given nerfs.

Giant Slayer: Base damage amplification reduced from 25 to 20 percent

Giant Slayer: Large damage amplification reduced from 50 to 45 percent

Sunfire Cape: Health reduced from 400 to 300

TFT Set Seven trait 12.12 B-patch changes

Image via Riot Games

A nerf was applied to the Assassin trait in that players can bait Assassin units. Cannoneer vertical received multiple buffs and verticle Whispers was buffed as well. Revel was toned down slightly and Scalescorn was adjusted to nerf two Scalescorn but buff six Scalescorn.

Dragonmancer was hit hard with multiple nerfs targeting six Dragonmancer comps and one-star Dragonmancer units. The trait has been exceptionally strong throughout all stages of a game and will now require players to hit their units and two-star them.

Assassin units jump earlier than before, prior to other units moving

Astral: Guaranteed Astral units in an Astral shop increased from two to three

Cannoneer: Attack damage splash damage buffed from 150/200/250/300 to 150/210/280/350 percent

Dragonmancer: Health and ability power scaling increased from 10 to 20 percent

Dragonmancer: Base health reduced from 450/1350/2250 to 300/750/1400

Dragonmancer: Base ability power nerfed from 20/60/100 to 15/35/60

Revel: Firework Damage adjusted from 150/175/225/275 to 140/170/225/300

Scalescorn: Bonus magic damage adjusted 20/50/80 to 15/50/100 percent

Whispers: Attack damage and ability power per hit buffed from 1/2/4/6 to 1/3/5/8

TFT Set Seven champion 12.12 B-patch changes

Image via Riot Games

Lillia was given significant buffs via a bug fix and a mana buff that leaves her as a viable option for Blue Buff. Xayah was hit with multiple nerfs to her base damage and feather AD percent. Vladimir was given a significant buff for Astral comps and early game Mage comps. And Ornn got nerfed via stun damage and attack speed slow duration.

Two dragons were adjusted in the TFT Set Seven 12.12 B-patch. Idas has been the go-to frontline tank dragon, according to Mortdog, resulting in the Shimmerscale dragon getting multiple nerfs. And Sy’fen received multiple buffs, in conjunction with the Whispers trait buffs.

Aurelion Sol is still slated to get adjustments in Patch 12.13. The team was unable to make additional changes to Daeja, resulting in players having to wait until Patch 12.13 for her changes as well.

One-cost

Ezreal: Spell damage adjusted from 150/225/300 to 155/215/285

Skarner: Spell shield buffed from 275/325/375 to 300/360/420

Tahm Kench: Health reduced from 700 to 650

Tahm Kench: Base spell shield nerfed 250/300/350 to 240/250/275

Vladimir: Health increased from 650 to 700

Vladimir: Armor and magic resistance increased from 200/250/300 to 270/300/330

Two-cost

Lillia: Bug fix—She now bonks her combat target instead of a nearby unit

Lillia: Mana buff from 0/60 to 0/50

Lillia: Spell area damage buffed from 175/250/350 to 215/275/350

Lillia: Spell center damage nerfed from 175/250/350 to 150/225/350

Qiyana: Mana nerfed from 30/90 to 40/100

Three-cost

Diana: Spell orbs nerfed from 6/7/8 to 5/6/7

Lee Sin: Spell damage nerfed from 300/375/500 to 280/360/480

Swain: Spell damage nerfed from 75/115/175 to 65/105/165

Sylas: Spell shield buffed from 300/350/400 to 365/415/475

Sylas: Spell damage buffed from 100/150/200 to 110/170/240

Four-cost