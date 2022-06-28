TFT 12.12 B-patch: Full notes and updates

A massive Teamfight Tactics 12.12 B-patch was released by Riot, reducing overperforming champions and comps while buffing the underperformers.
Patch 12.12 runs for a total of three weeks due to a summer break at Riot. Not wanting to leave the meta in its post-hotfix state, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, multiple traits, champions, and items were hit with buffs and nerfs. Patch 12.13 is scheduled to drop on July 13 and will contain an Aurelion Sol fix.
A bug fix was applied to Crown of Champions, removing the option for players to toss onto the battlefield during combat. Dragonmancer Heart was removed from the Silver tier Draconic Augments. And Astral Soul was removed as well.
Here’s every TFT Set Seven 12.12 B-patch balance change, according to Mortdog and Riot Kent in the B-patch Patch Rundown.
TFT Set Seven item 12.12 B-patch changes
Sunfire Cape has been one of the strongest early-game items since the release of Dragonlands and Giant Slayer has been the best late-game item. Both Set Seven items were given nerfs.
- Giant Slayer: Base damage amplification reduced from 25 to 20 percent
- Giant Slayer: Large damage amplification reduced from 50 to 45 percent
- Sunfire Cape: Health reduced from 400 to 300
TFT Set Seven trait 12.12 B-patch changes
A nerf was applied to the Assassin trait in that players can bait Assassin units. Cannoneer vertical received multiple buffs and verticle Whispers was buffed as well. Revel was toned down slightly and Scalescorn was adjusted to nerf two Scalescorn but buff six Scalescorn.
Dragonmancer was hit hard with multiple nerfs targeting six Dragonmancer comps and one-star Dragonmancer units. The trait has been exceptionally strong throughout all stages of a game and will now require players to hit their units and two-star them.
- Assassin units jump earlier than before, prior to other units moving
- Astral: Guaranteed Astral units in an Astral shop increased from two to three
- Cannoneer: Attack damage splash damage buffed from 150/200/250/300 to 150/210/280/350 percent
- Dragonmancer: Health and ability power scaling increased from 10 to 20 percent
- Dragonmancer: Base health reduced from 450/1350/2250 to 300/750/1400
- Dragonmancer: Base ability power nerfed from 20/60/100 to 15/35/60
- Revel: Firework Damage adjusted from 150/175/225/275 to 140/170/225/300
- Scalescorn: Bonus magic damage adjusted 20/50/80 to 15/50/100 percent
- Whispers: Attack damage and ability power per hit buffed from 1/2/4/6 to 1/3/5/8
TFT Set Seven champion 12.12 B-patch changes
Lillia was given significant buffs via a bug fix and a mana buff that leaves her as a viable option for Blue Buff. Xayah was hit with multiple nerfs to her base damage and feather AD percent. Vladimir was given a significant buff for Astral comps and early game Mage comps. And Ornn got nerfed via stun damage and attack speed slow duration.
Two dragons were adjusted in the TFT Set Seven 12.12 B-patch. Idas has been the go-to frontline tank dragon, according to Mortdog, resulting in the Shimmerscale dragon getting multiple nerfs. And Sy’fen received multiple buffs, in conjunction with the Whispers trait buffs.
Aurelion Sol is still slated to get adjustments in Patch 12.13. The team was unable to make additional changes to Daeja, resulting in players having to wait until Patch 12.13 for her changes as well.
One-cost
- Ezreal: Spell damage adjusted from 150/225/300 to 155/215/285
- Skarner: Spell shield buffed from 275/325/375 to 300/360/420
- Tahm Kench: Health reduced from 700 to 650
- Tahm Kench: Base spell shield nerfed 250/300/350 to 240/250/275
- Vladimir: Health increased from 650 to 700
- Vladimir: Armor and magic resistance increased from 200/250/300 to 270/300/330
Two-cost
- Lillia: Bug fix—She now bonks her combat target instead of a nearby unit
- Lillia: Mana buff from 0/60 to 0/50
- Lillia: Spell area damage buffed from 175/250/350 to 215/275/350
- Lillia: Spell center damage nerfed from 175/250/350 to 150/225/350
- Qiyana: Mana nerfed from 30/90 to 40/100
Three-cost
- Diana: Spell orbs nerfed from 6/7/8 to 5/6/7
- Lee Sin: Spell damage nerfed from 300/375/500 to 280/360/480
- Swain: Spell damage nerfed from 75/115/175 to 65/105/165
- Sylas: Spell shield buffed from 300/350/400 to 365/415/475
- Sylas: Spell damage buffed from 100/150/200 to 110/170/240
Four-cost
- Corki: Mana nerfed from 0/70 to 20/80
- Corki: Big One base damage adjusted from 125/200/500 to 110/170/600
- Ornn: Attack speed slow duration reduced from three to two
- Ornn: Spell stun duration nerfed from 1.5/2/8 to 1.25/1.75/8 seconds
- Sona: Spell damage buffed from 190/275/1000 to 200/300/1000
- Xayah: Base feather damage nerfed from 15/20/50 to 12/20/40
- Xayah: Feather attack damage percentage reduced from 25 to 20 percent
- Idas: Spell damage reduction adjusted from 50/75/300 to 35/50/300
- Idas: Ally spell shield nerfed from 200/300/2000 to 180/275/2000
- Idas: Spell shield attack speed bonus reduced from 40 to 30 percent
- Sy’fen: Attack damage increased from 100 to 110
- Sy’fen: Mana buffed from 120/200 to 120/175
- Sy’fen: Bite attack damage buffed from 450/500/2500 to 500/525/2500 percent