Teamfight Tactics Set 3: Galaxies mid-set cheat sheet

Wrap your head around the mid-set update.

A total of 14 new champions and three traits have joined the ranks in Teamfight Tactics’ massive mid-set update.

Set Three: Galaxies received extensive changes in Patch 10.12 with tweaks to champs, traits, and items. A few of familiar faces have made a reappearance, but it’s practically a new game.

Void and Valkyrie have said goodbye, while Battlecast, Astro, and Paragon take their place. Vayne, Teemo, and Riven, just to name a few, have also joined the set.

Here’s an origin and champion cheat sheet to get you up to speed with the new TFT mid-set update.

Origins

Astro

Astro champs have 30 reduced mana cost (3).

Champions: Nautilus (2), Bard (3), Gnar (4), Teemo (4).

Celestial

All allies heal for 15 percent (2), 40 percent (4), 99 percent (6) of the damage they deal.

Champions: Xayah (1), Rakan (2), Xin Zhao (2), Ashe (3), Lulu (5).

Chrono

All allies gain 15 percent attack speed every eight (2), 3.5 (4), 1.5 (6), 0.75 (8) seconds.

Champions: Twisted Fate (1), Caitlyn (1), Shen (2), Blitzcrank (2), Ezreal (3), Riven (4), Wukong (4), Thresh (5).

Cybernetic

Cybernetic champs with an item gain 35 AD and 350 HP (3), 60 AD and 600 HP (6).

Champions: Fiora (1), Leona (1), Lucian (2), Vayne (3), Vi (3), Irelia (4), Ekko (5).

Dark Star

When an ally dies, Dark Star units gain eight (2), 20 (4), 35 (6), 60 (8) AD and AP.

Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Mordekaiser (2), Shaco (3), Karma (3), Jhin (4), Xerath (5).

Rebel

At the start of combat, Rebels gain a 150 (3), 210 (6), 330 (9) health shield for eight seconds and 10 percent (3), 12 percent (6), 15 percent (9) increased damage for each adjacent Rebel.

Champions: Malphite (1), Ziggs (1), Zed (2), Yasuo (2), Master Yi (3), Jinx (4), Aurelion Sol (5).

Space Pirate

There’s a 50-percent chance to drop 1g (2) and 25 percent to drop an item (4) whenever a Space Pirate lands a killing blow.

Champions: Graves (1), Darius (2), Jayce (3), Gangplank (5).

Star Guardian

Whenever a Star Guardian casts, it distributes 30 (3), 50 (6), 70 (9) mana among all other Star Guardians.

Champions: Poppy (1), Zoe (1), Ahri (2), Neeko (3), Syndra (3), Soraka (4), Janna (5).

Classes

Blademaster

Thirty percent (3), 55 percent (6), 100 percent (9) chance on hit for Blademasters to attack two extra times.

Champions: Fiora (1), Xayah (1), Yasuo (2), Shen (2), Master Yi (3), Riven (4), Irelia (4)

Blaster

Every fourth Blaster attack fires three (2), six (4) additional attacks that deal double damage.

Champions: Graves (1), Lucian (2), Kog’Maw (2), Ezreal (3), Jinx (4).

Brawler

Brawlers gain +300 (2), +550 (4) health.

Champions: Illaoi (1), Malphite (1), Blitzcrank (2), Vi (3), Gnar (4).

Demolitionist

Demolitionists’ spells stun targets they hit for 1.5 seconds (2).

Champions: Ziggs (1), Rumble (3), Gangplank (5).

Infiltrator

Infiltrators gain 40 percent (2), 70 percent (4) 120 percent (6) attack speed for the first six seconds of combat (2). It’s refreshed after a takedown.

Champions: Nocturne (1), Zed (2), Shaco (3), Fizz (4), Ekko (5)

Mystic

This grants 40 (2), 105 (4) additional magic resist for your team.

Champions: Karma (3), Cassiopeia (3), Bard (3), Soraka (4), Lulu (5).

Paragon

Ally Star Guardian basic attacks are converted to true damage. All other ally basic attacks are converted to magic damage (1).

Champions: Janna (5)

Protector

Protectors gain a shield for 30 percent (2), +40 percent (4), +60 percent (6) of their max health for four seconds whenever they cast.

Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Rakan (2), Xin Zhao (2), Neeko (3), Urgot (5)

Sniper

Snipers deal 12 percent (2), 20 percent (4) increased damage (2) for each hex of distance between themselves and their target.

Champions: Caitlyn (1), Vayne (3), Ashe (3), Jhin (4), Teemo (4).

Sorcerer

All allies gain +20 percent (2), +45 percent (4), +80 percent (6) increased spell power.

Champions: Twitsted Fate (1), Zoe (1), Ahri (2), Annie (2), Syndra (3), Viktor (4), Xerath (5).

Starship

Starships gain 40 mana each second and maneuver around the battlefield but can’t basic attack (1).

Champions: Aurelion Sol (5).

Vanguard

Vanguards gain 125 (2), 300 (4), 750 (6) armor.

Champions: Leona (10, Poppy (1), Nautlius (2), Mordekaiser (2), Jayce (3), Wukong (4).