Teamfight Tactics Set 3: Galaxies mid-set cheat sheet

A total of 14 new champions and three traits have joined the ranks in Teamfight Tactics’ massive mid-set update.
Set Three: Galaxies received extensive changes in Patch 10.12 with tweaks to champs, traits, and items. A few of familiar faces have made a reappearance, but it’s practically a new game.
Void and Valkyrie have said goodbye, while Battlecast, Astro, and Paragon take their place. Vayne, Teemo, and Riven, just to name a few, have also joined the set.
Here’s an origin and champion cheat sheet to get you up to speed with the new TFT mid-set update.
Origins
Astro
Astro champs have 30 reduced mana cost (3).
Champions: Nautilus (2), Bard (3), Gnar (4), Teemo (4).
Celestial
All allies heal for 15 percent (2), 40 percent (4), 99 percent (6) of the damage they deal.
Champions: Xayah (1), Rakan (2), Xin Zhao (2), Ashe (3), Lulu (5).
Chrono
All allies gain 15 percent attack speed every eight (2), 3.5 (4), 1.5 (6), 0.75 (8) seconds.
Champions: Twisted Fate (1), Caitlyn (1), Shen (2), Blitzcrank (2), Ezreal (3), Riven (4), Wukong (4), Thresh (5).
Cybernetic
Cybernetic champs with an item gain 35 AD and 350 HP (3), 60 AD and 600 HP (6).
Champions: Fiora (1), Leona (1), Lucian (2), Vayne (3), Vi (3), Irelia (4), Ekko (5).
Dark Star
When an ally dies, Dark Star units gain eight (2), 20 (4), 35 (6), 60 (8) AD and AP.
Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Mordekaiser (2), Shaco (3), Karma (3), Jhin (4), Xerath (5).
Rebel
At the start of combat, Rebels gain a 150 (3), 210 (6), 330 (9) health shield for eight seconds and 10 percent (3), 12 percent (6), 15 percent (9) increased damage for each adjacent Rebel.
Champions: Malphite (1), Ziggs (1), Zed (2), Yasuo (2), Master Yi (3), Jinx (4), Aurelion Sol (5).
Space Pirate
There’s a 50-percent chance to drop 1g (2) and 25 percent to drop an item (4) whenever a Space Pirate lands a killing blow.
Champions: Graves (1), Darius (2), Jayce (3), Gangplank (5).
Star Guardian
Whenever a Star Guardian casts, it distributes 30 (3), 50 (6), 70 (9) mana among all other Star Guardians.
Champions: Poppy (1), Zoe (1), Ahri (2), Neeko (3), Syndra (3), Soraka (4), Janna (5).
Classes
Blademaster
Thirty percent (3), 55 percent (6), 100 percent (9) chance on hit for Blademasters to attack two extra times.
Champions: Fiora (1), Xayah (1), Yasuo (2), Shen (2), Master Yi (3), Riven (4), Irelia (4)
Blaster
Every fourth Blaster attack fires three (2), six (4) additional attacks that deal double damage.
Champions: Graves (1), Lucian (2), Kog’Maw (2), Ezreal (3), Jinx (4).
Brawler
Brawlers gain +300 (2), +550 (4) health.
Champions: Illaoi (1), Malphite (1), Blitzcrank (2), Vi (3), Gnar (4).
Demolitionist
Demolitionists’ spells stun targets they hit for 1.5 seconds (2).
Champions: Ziggs (1), Rumble (3), Gangplank (5).
Infiltrator
Infiltrators gain 40 percent (2), 70 percent (4) 120 percent (6) attack speed for the first six seconds of combat (2). It’s refreshed after a takedown.
Champions: Nocturne (1), Zed (2), Shaco (3), Fizz (4), Ekko (5)
Mystic
This grants 40 (2), 105 (4) additional magic resist for your team.
Champions: Karma (3), Cassiopeia (3), Bard (3), Soraka (4), Lulu (5).
Paragon
Ally Star Guardian basic attacks are converted to true damage. All other ally basic attacks are converted to magic damage (1).
Champions: Janna (5)
Protector
Protectors gain a shield for 30 percent (2), +40 percent (4), +60 percent (6) of their max health for four seconds whenever they cast.
Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Rakan (2), Xin Zhao (2), Neeko (3), Urgot (5)
Sniper
Snipers deal 12 percent (2), 20 percent (4) increased damage (2) for each hex of distance between themselves and their target.
Champions: Caitlyn (1), Vayne (3), Ashe (3), Jhin (4), Teemo (4).
Sorcerer
All allies gain +20 percent (2), +45 percent (4), +80 percent (6) increased spell power.
Champions: Twitsted Fate (1), Zoe (1), Ahri (2), Annie (2), Syndra (3), Viktor (4), Xerath (5).
Starship
Starships gain 40 mana each second and maneuver around the battlefield but can’t basic attack (1).
Champions: Aurelion Sol (5).
Vanguard
Vanguards gain 125 (2), 300 (4), 750 (6) armor.
Champions: Leona (10, Poppy (1), Nautlius (2), Mordekaiser (2), Jayce (3), Wukong (4).