Teamfight Tactics PBE tests buffs to traits and 3-star champions

A total of 21 champions have been tweaked on Teamfight Tactics‘ PBE, along with six traits, buffing three-star stats while also improving max-unit traits.

With a push toward buffing three-star champion stats, it seems the design team is testing alternative late-game comp choices. And in addition to individual champion buffs, certain traits were also buffed for the late-game, like Rebel and Infiltrator. It’s likely that a bunch of these changes won’t stick, but the PBE should contain some interesting comp builds leading up to TFT Patch 10.16.

Other changes that may stick around include an overall buff to the Battlecast trait at 4/6/8 and a reduction in healing for two-unit Celestrial. From a damage increase to shield buffs, here’s every change being tested on the PBE following TFT Patch 10.15.

Traits

Battlecast changes that have increased at 4/6/8 are likely the most important tweak being tested. The other trait adjustments were made to max-units, such as six Infiltrator, which requires a spatula to pull off, and nine Rebel.

Infiltrator

Six unit attack speed increased from 120 percent to 150 percent

Battlecast

Four unit healing or damage increased from 180 to 200

Six unit healing or damage increased from 480 to 550

Eight unit healing or damage increased from 880 to 1100

Rebel

Nine unit shield value increased from 330 to 400

Nine unit AD increased from 15 to 20

Celestial

Two unit healing lowered from 20 to 15 percent

Star Guardian

Nine unit mana increased from 45 to 60

Dark Star

Eight unit AD and spell power increased from 38 to 48

Champions

Most of the 21 TFT champions adjusted on the PBE were given buffs at three-stars only. There were a few exceptions scattered throughout, though. Illaoi was given a two-star buff to her armor and MR steal. Zed’s attack damage was buffed at two-star and Soraka’s two-star health was nerfed.

Illaoi

Ability damage increased from 125/200/325 to 125/200/500

Armor & MR steal increased from 30/40/60 to 30/50/90

Malphite

Shield increased from 40/45/60 to 40/45/70 percent

Poppy

Ability damage increased from 100/150/200 to 100/150/225

Shield value increased from 200/300/400 to 200/300/450

Leona

Ability damage reduction increased from 40/80/200 to 40/80/400

Nocturne

Ability damage increased from 200/250/400 to 200/250/500

Annie

Ability damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/400/700

Shield value increased from 400/500/700 to 400/500/800

Mordekaiser

Shield value increased from 350/500/800 to 350/500/950

Ahri

Ability damage increased from 175/250/375 to 175/250/425

Nautilus

Ability damage increased from 100/200/400 to 100/200/500

Stun duration increased from 3/3/5 to 3/3/6

Darius

Ability damage increased from 400/550/800 to 400/550/850

Zed

Attack damage steal increased from 20/25/40 percent to 20/33/50 percent

Shen

Ability duration increased from 2.5/3/5 to 2.5/3/6

Magic resist increased from 15/30/45 to 15/30/90

Blitzcrank

Ability damage increased from 200/350/850 to 200/350/1,500

Vayne

Ability AD increased from 175/200/225 to 175/200/275 percent

Vi

Ability damage increased from 350/550/1,100 to 350/550/1,350

Knock up damage increased from 150/200/500 to 150/200/600

Rumble

Ability damage increased from 500/750/1,500 to 500/750/1,800

Ezreal

Ability damage increased from 100/150/400 to 100/175/800

Gnar

Mega Gnar health increased from 750/1,250/4,000 to 750/1,250/5,000

Soraka

Heal lowered from 375/550/20,000 to 325/500/20,000

Wukong

Stun duration increased from 2/2/5 to 2/2/7

Riven

Ability damage increased from 100/150/450 to 100/150/600

Shield value increased from 200/350/1,000 to 200/350/1,200

Changes on the PBE are tentative and may not directly carry over into TFT Patch 10.16.