Teamfight Tactics PBE tests buffs to traits and 3-star champions

A total of 21 champions have been tweaked on Teamfight Tactics‘ PBE, along with six traits, buffing three-star stats while also improving max-unit traits.
With a push toward buffing three-star champion stats, it seems the design team is testing alternative late-game comp choices. And in addition to individual champion buffs, certain traits were also buffed for the late-game, like Rebel and Infiltrator. It’s likely that a bunch of these changes won’t stick, but the PBE should contain some interesting comp builds leading up to TFT Patch 10.16.
Other changes that may stick around include an overall buff to the Battlecast trait at 4/6/8 and a reduction in healing for two-unit Celestrial. From a damage increase to shield buffs, here’s every change being tested on the PBE following TFT Patch 10.15.
Traits
Battlecast changes that have increased at 4/6/8 are likely the most important tweak being tested. The other trait adjustments were made to max-units, such as six Infiltrator, which requires a spatula to pull off, and nine Rebel.
Infiltrator
- Six unit attack speed increased from 120 percent to 150 percent
Battlecast
- Four unit healing or damage increased from 180 to 200
- Six unit healing or damage increased from 480 to 550
- Eight unit healing or damage increased from 880 to 1100
Rebel
- Nine unit shield value increased from 330 to 400
- Nine unit AD increased from 15 to 20
Celestial
- Two unit healing lowered from 20 to 15 percent
Star Guardian
- Nine unit mana increased from 45 to 60
Dark Star
- Eight unit AD and spell power increased from 38 to 48
Champions
Most of the 21 TFT champions adjusted on the PBE were given buffs at three-stars only. There were a few exceptions scattered throughout, though. Illaoi was given a two-star buff to her armor and MR steal. Zed’s attack damage was buffed at two-star and Soraka’s two-star health was nerfed.
Illaoi
- Ability damage increased from 125/200/325 to 125/200/500
- Armor & MR steal increased from 30/40/60 to 30/50/90
Malphite
- Shield increased from 40/45/60 to 40/45/70 percent
Poppy
- Ability damage increased from 100/150/200 to 100/150/225
- Shield value increased from 200/300/400 to 200/300/450
Leona
- Ability damage reduction increased from 40/80/200 to 40/80/400
Nocturne
- Ability damage increased from 200/250/400 to 200/250/500
Annie
- Ability damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/400/700
- Shield value increased from 400/500/700 to 400/500/800
Mordekaiser
- Shield value increased from 350/500/800 to 350/500/950
Ahri
- Ability damage increased from 175/250/375 to 175/250/425
Nautilus
- Ability damage increased from 100/200/400 to 100/200/500
- Stun duration increased from 3/3/5 to 3/3/6
Darius
- Ability damage increased from 400/550/800 to 400/550/850
Zed
- Attack damage steal increased from 20/25/40 percent to 20/33/50 percent
Shen
- Ability duration increased from 2.5/3/5 to 2.5/3/6
- Magic resist increased from 15/30/45 to 15/30/90
Blitzcrank
- Ability damage increased from 200/350/850 to 200/350/1,500
Vayne
- Ability AD increased from 175/200/225 to 175/200/275 percent
Vi
- Ability damage increased from 350/550/1,100 to 350/550/1,350
- Knock up damage increased from 150/200/500 to 150/200/600
Rumble
- Ability damage increased from 500/750/1,500 to 500/750/1,800
Ezreal
- Ability damage increased from 100/150/400 to 100/175/800
Gnar
- Mega Gnar health increased from 750/1,250/4,000 to 750/1,250/5,000
Soraka
- Heal lowered from 375/550/20,000 to 325/500/20,000
Wukong
- Stun duration increased from 2/2/5 to 2/2/7
Riven
- Ability damage increased from 100/150/450 to 100/150/600
- Shield value increased from 200/350/1,000 to 200/350/1,200
Changes on the PBE are tentative and may not directly carry over into TFT Patch 10.16.