Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 9.22: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics: Rise of the Elements is beginning to take form on the PBE. An entirely new set of champions, origins, and classes have been added in time for the game’s second season to arrive in early November.

The second set has been on the PBE for some time now, but it’s been plagued with bugs. To combat this and ensure a smooth release, Riot has deployed a range of updates.

Here are the full patch notes for TFT PBE Patch 9.22.

Traits

Electric damage changed from 60/200/500 to 70/250/500.

Light healing increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Ranger proc chance decreased from 30/65/100 percent to 30/60/100 percent.

Ranger time before first proc chance increased from one second to three seconds.

Mystic magic resist decreased from 60/150 to 60/140.

Warden armor increased from 100/250/400 percent to 125/275/450 percent.

Champions

One-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Kog’Maw’s spell cast time decreased from 0.5 to 0.25.

Renekton’s attack damage increased from 55 to 60.

Taliyah’s spell damage increased from 150/325/500 to 150/350/500.

Two-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Braum’s spell reduction increased from 60/75/90 to 70/80/90.

Jax’s attack damage increased from 35 to 50.

Rek’Sai’s attack damage increased from 60 to 65.

Skarner’s attack damage increased from 50 to 60.

Syndra’s spell damage increased from 150/325/500 to 175/300/525.

Thresh’s basic attack range increased from one hex to two hex.

Thresh’s spell cast time decreased from 0.5 to 0.25.

Volibear’s attack damage increased from 55 to 60.

Three-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Dr. Mundo’s attack damage increased from 55 to 60.

Dr. Mundo’s spell damage increased from 40/100/160 to 50/100/150.

Dr. Mundo’s heal ratio decreased from 1/1.5/2 to 1/1.25/1.5.

Sion’s health increased from 800 to 850.

Sion’s attack damage increased from 60 to 65.

Four-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Ashe’s attack damage per arrow decreased from 0.4/0.45/0.5 to 0.25/0.3/0.35.

Ashe’s attack speed increased from 50/75/100 percent to 50/75/250 percent.

Janna’s health decreased from 650 to 600.

Janna’s mana decreased from 75/125 to 50/125.

Janna’s heal amount increased from 30/40/80 percent to 30/40/100 percent.

Kha’Zix’s attack speed increased from 0.75 to 0.8.

Kha’Zix’s bonus spell damage increased from 75/150/225 to 100/200/500.

Olaf’s armor increased from 30 to 35.

Olaf’s spell attack spell increased from 75/100/125 percent to 100/150/300 percent.

Twitch’s spell damage attack damage changed from 50/75/100 percent to 25/50/200 percent.

Malphite’s stun duration increased from 2/2.5/3 seconds to 2/2.5/5 seconds.

Yorick’s number of allies to target increased from 2//3/4 to 2/3/12.

Five-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Nami’s ally bonus damage changed from 50/75/100 to 25/50/300.

Singed’s health decreased from 1,100 to 1,050.

Singed’s movement speed decreased from75/95/115 percent to 75/75/75 percent.

Singed’s spell damage changed from 400/800/1200 over four seconds to 250/500/2000 over six seconds.

Taric’s health decreased from 900 to 850.

Taric’s invulnerability duration increased from three seconds to 3/3/5 seconds.

Master Yi’s spell bonus damage increased from 60/90/120 to 60/90/500.

Seven-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Lux’s spell damage increased from 500/800/1,100 to 500/800/9,999.

Items

Hand of Justice changed from 40 percent damage or 40 life on hit to 50 percent damage or 50 life on hit.

Runaan’s Hurricane bonus damage decreased from 75 percent to 60 percent.

Runaan’s Hurricane now grants one extra bolt per hurricane.

Statikk Shiv damage per bounce decreased from 120 to 100.

Thieves Gloves average value increased at levels eight and nine.

System

Player damage decreased from 2/3/4/6/8/10 to 2/3/4/5/6/7.

Bugs